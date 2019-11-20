Offbeat pizza chain Zalat Pizza is now open near the University of North Texas campus. The spot is open daily until 4 a.m. and it’s on every food delivery platform available in town. If you go in person, you’ll be greeted by an Instagram-worthy neon that reads “Bad decisions make good stories.”
Nearby Caskey’s Bar & Grill has left the Fry Street area, though. The business closed its location at 1206 W. Hickory St. at the end of October. If you were a fan, don’t worry: Buildout is underway on a new location near downtown Denton, 311 N. Elm St. Follow Caskey’s on Facebook for updates.
Denton has a new events rental venue downtown: 113 Cedar Street. Named for its address, the space can accommodate up to 50 people and includes a kitchen space. For more information, visit www.113cedarstreet.com.
Need a medical test? New business Any Lab Test Now is open in Denton Town Center, 2215 S. Loop 288, Suite 408. The business can administer more than 8,000 medical tests, including drug tests and DNA tests, without a doctor’s order.
Denton Funeral Home closed in September, according to its website. The building at the intersection of Carroll Blvd. and Mulberry Street is now being demolished and will be the site of American National Bank & Trust.
There’s also a new outpatient physical therapy office: Peak Physical Therapy is now open at 3926 Teasley Lane. The outpatient therapy clinic helps people who need orthopedic physical therapy, from sports rehabilitation to pre- and postoperative rehab.
While they’re not businesses per se, Denton has two new dining options with a new dining hall at UNT and another at Texas Woman’s University. At TWU along Bell Avenue, Pioneer Kitchen is open to the public. AT UNT, Kitchen West is now dishing out allergen-free meals.