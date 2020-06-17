As businesses are reopening in Texas, small business owners are feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Small businesses, which make up a large portion of all communities, may have a harder time in the recovery process.
It is up to all of us to help sustain the small businesses in our own communities. Many have answered nationwide calls to help small business by donating, ordering food from them, and buying gift cards and gift certificates. While this has helped some, the loss of sales and inability for many to qualify for Paycheck Protection Program or Small Business Administration loans may have dire consequences and many companies will have to close their doors.
Search Engine Journal had some great tips on how you can help local businesses right now.
Use your expertise to help struggling businesses.
If you have the time and ability, consider using your skills to build an e-commerce website for a brick-and-mortar business to move their sales online.
Or, if you’re an expert in enterprise and have strategies that can help small businesses bounce back from the economic upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, you’re in a unique position to offer tangibly useful information to the companies that need it.
Search engine optimization outfit Ahrefs is currently offering premium content for free, and what may be especially helpful is the company’s popular blogging-for-business course.
If you don’t have a course already built, put together a webinar filled with detailed, helpful content that you’re uniquely qualified to teach.
You can combine your audience with someone who works in an adjacent position to make a presentation that goes further.
Erin Flynn of Successfully Simple sent an email to her subscribers asking for any business questions they had and responded to all of them with personalized Zoom videos.
Choose credits over refunds
If COVID-19 prevents a company from providing the product or service you ordered, whenever possible, choose a credit rather than a refund.
With the economic hit of the pandemic on small business owners and entrepreneurs, this distinction might be the difference between them making rent this month — or not.
Provide free access to your service or platform for specific groups
If your company has the financial capacity to support a certain number of unpaid users, you can follow the lead of other businesses that are offering free services right now.
To reduce risk, consider limiting this offer to specific groups (medical professionals, educators, etc.) to make it reasonable for you, while still making an impact where it counts.
Many large companies who have the means are already doing this. For example, Adobe is offering temporary at-home access to students and teachers for free.
Many internet providers have stepped up as well, offering free broadband, equipment and installation to students who are now learning from home.
Take to social media and amplify messages
Instead of spending your days listlessly scrolling, make an active effort to follow and share the posts of companies you want to support.
Amplify messages from small businesses with minimal effort and provide them with the most valuable advertising there is: word of mouth.
If the businesses are running an awesome promotion to boost their sales, retweet it to your followers.
If you have a loyal following, your social media boosts can also add credibility to the company you are vouching for.
Encourage your employees to buy from small businesses.
If you are still fully operational, find ways to encourage your employees to make purchases that support small businesses.
Set up a program that covers the cost of virtual classes for fitness or job training.
Entrepreneur Mark Cuban set up an employee reward fund that reimburses his employees when they make coffee or lunch purchases from local, independent businesses.
The key here is to focus on getting dollars flowing to small businesses, rather than large corporations that are better positioned to absorb the impact of the pandemic economy.
Small business is the lifeblood of each city. If we can work together, we can keep our community strong and thriving after the pandemic is over.