Since 1963, the U.S. Small Business Administration has designated one week in May as National Small Business Week to underscore the impact of entrepreneurs and small business owners across the United States. This year, that week is May 3-9. As we recognize the many contributions that small businesses make to our economy and quality of life, there is much to celebrate.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce in partnership with MetLife recently released its Small Business Index for the first quarter of 2020. The index measures the responses to a series of questions about business operations, expectations and environment of 1,000 small businesses across the country (those with fewer than 500 employees that are not sole proprietorships). Some of those questions include: “How would you rate the overall health of your business?” “Do you expect next year’s investments to increase, decrease or stay the same?” and “How would you rate the overall U.S. economy?”
Broadly, the results of this quarter were positive and reflected confidence in business health and the national and local economic climate. According to the index:
65% of small business owners describe the financial health of their company as good.
60% of business owners see the national economy in good health.
30% of small businesses are planning to increase staff in the next year compared to last quarter, which was at 28%.
Businesses in the South continue to be the most optimistic about their businesses’ health, the national and local economy and future employment.
While all this is encouraging, unfortunately, women-owned small businesses are less confident about the state of business in the nation. According to a study by small business financing company Guidant Financial, women rate their confidence, on average, as “somewhat confident.” Eleven percent feel “somewhat unconfident” and 8% feel “very unconfident.” Guidant attributes lack of capital and/or cash flow as a significant challenge for women entrepreneurs.
To help address these concerns and facilitate growth in the women-owned business sector, Texas Woman’s University’s Center for Women Entrepreneurs supports women-owned enterprises with free business plan development assistance, grant funding, mentoring and networking opportunities and professional business advisement.
In addition to TWU, we are fortunate to have many other champions of small business development that provide an array of services and resources to support our business owners.
The Small Business Development Center of North Central Texas has several satellite offices throughout the area and offers access to a broad range of resources including market research, financial statement analysis, and government contracting, exporting and market expansion. The center’s services are provided at no charge.
The Denton Chamber of Commerce will recognize National Small Business Week with its first Small Business Awards Luncheon on May 6. To nominate a business or reserve your spot at the luncheon, visit denton-chamber.org.
The Denton Economic Development Partnership also offers technical and advisory support for businesses.
In honor of National Small Business Week, please join your regional economic development advocates in saluting our small business owners for their determination, innovation and outstanding contributions to our communities — and remember to buy locally whenever possible.
SHANNON MANTARO is the director for Texas Woman’s University Center for Women Entrepreneurs and can be reached at smantaro@twu.edu. For more information regarding TWU’s Center for Women Entrepreneurs, visit twu.edu/cwe.