March is Women’s History month — a time to reflect on and celebrate the tremendous contributions that women have made to our nation.
From Madam C.J. Walker, the wealthiest African American self-made businesses woman in America at the time of her death; to Elizabeth Blackwell, the first woman physician in the United States; to poet, historian, author and civil rights activist Maya Angelou; to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, women have significantly influenced health care, government, education, social justice and business development in America.
It’s hard to believe that given the vital role of women in our history that it’s only been 32 years since women have had the right to utilize the most fundamental means to achieving financial independence. In 1988, H.R. 5050, known as the Women’s Business Ownership Act, leveled the playing field between men and women business owners by ending discriminatory lending practices by banks.
It also addressed the basic needs of women entrepreneurs, such as eliminating the need for a male relative or husband to co-sign a business loan, the creation of Small Business Administration (SBA) Women’s Business Centers to provide training, mentoring, technical assistance, and created the National Women’s Business Council, a federal advisory board created to present policy advice about women small business issues to the president, Congress and the SBA. It has also resulted in the Census Bureau being required to include women business owners in its census survey.
Thanks in part to H.R. 5050, as well as National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) who supported the act, the future for women-owned businesses is very bright.
Just four years after the passage of the act, the number of businesses owned by women increased from 26% to 57%. Currently, there are an estimated 12 million businesses in the nation that are owned by women which have an economic impact of $2 trillion in sales and account for nearly 9 million jobs.
And there is no indication that this trend is expected to slow down. As a matter of fact, one of the fastest growing sectors is with women of color. According to NAWBO, 5.4 million businesses in the country were owned by women of color, which account for 2 million employees and $360 billion in sales.
To support and encourage women-owned businesses in Texas to undertake new and innovative projects, Texas Woman’s University’s Center for Women Entrepreneurs (CWE) offers an annual microgrant program that awards 10 women-owned businesses $5,000 each to start or expand their businesses. So far, we’ve awarded 30 women with $150,000.
I am pleased to announce that the CWE will soon launch an additional new grant program that will support innovative, high-growth women-owned firms focused on the technology, medical, food science, agriculture, advanced manufacturing or energy industry. The grant award is $25,000 and will be awarded to 10 women in Texas. Be sure to watch twu.edu/cwe for the official announcement.
As we honor our female trailblazers of the past, let us not forget that it is critical that women-owned businesses continue to receive the assistance and access to capital that they need to continue this incredible growth well into the future.