Miss Angeline's, a new cocktail bar, is now open at 125 E. Oak St. The house used to be home to a rotation of renters, many of them local bar staff — but the interior has been transformed and a sprawling front patio was added. Look for premixed specialty cocktails as well as plenty of alcohol-free mocktails and beers.
Denton County's first craft brewery, Rabbit Hole Brewing, closed over the weekend. The Justin-based brewery distributed beer throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, and won a silver medal at the Great American Beer Festival for its Rapture Fusion Brown Ale.
There's one less pizza offering in town: Palio's Pizza Cafe closed its Denton location in late August.
Small clothing store deMANDIng Clothing also shut down, after only a few months in business. The shop was located at 728 N. Elm St.
It's officially spooky season: Spirit Halloween has opened its pop-up locations in Denton, at 1400 S. Loop 288, in the same shopping center as Kroger and Buffalo Wild Wings, and 1042 W. University Drive, Suite 912.
Layalina Mediterranean Restaurant and Lounge is coming back. The restaurant, previously located on Fort Worth Drive, closed in April. Now, the shop will reopen downtown at 222 W. Hickory St. in the coming weeks.
There are some final sale items at Basil's by the Square, an antique and home decor store at 301 S. Locust St. The shop will close at the end of the month, but the business will continue on Etsy and eBay.
The Green Botica Hemporium is now open at 221 W. Hickory, the former home of La Rose Maison. The shop carries all things hemp, from clothing to soaps and pet supplies.
Hidden at the back of the purple Opera House building is a new shop: Nifft Store. The shop sells apparel, both new and secondhand, as well as home goods.
Denton has one more Starbucks. There's a new standalone Starbucks next to the Hurley Administration Building at the University of North Texas to help keep students caffeinated.