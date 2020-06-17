The Preamble of the United States Constitution provides:
We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Prosperity, do ordain and establish this Constitution of the United States of America.
Despite this broad and principled mandate, slaves, women and indigenous peoples were not recognized as falling under the blanket of rights guaranteed by the ratification of the Constitution in 1788 and the Bill of Rights in 1791. Instead, it took over 75 years and a bloody civil war before the wheels of inclusion were set into motion to resolve these intolerable shortcomings.
The winds of change began in 1865 when the 13th Amendment was ratified by the states and simply states:
Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.
The intent of the 13th Amendment was to once and for all end slavery in the United States
The 14th Amendment was ratified three short years later in 1868 and granted citizenship to all persons born or naturalized in the United States, including former slaves, and to guarantee to all citizens “equal protection under the law.” The 14th Amendment overruled the Supreme Court’s 1857 Dred Scott decision, which ruled that all people of African lineage, whether free nor not, were not U.S. citizens and therefore, had no rights to sue in federal court.
Sadly, the 14th Amendment was found not to have been violated in Plessy v. Ferguson (1896) which upheld the “separate but equal” doctrine used throughout the South in the form of Jim Crow laws. Separate but equal remained the law of the land until the 1954 Supreme Court ruling in Brown v. Board of Education, which finally overturned the Plessy case.
Ten years later, the 14th Amendment provided the necessary foundation for the passing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which finally ended segregation in public places and banned discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin. The act began under President John F. Kennedy and was enacted into law by Lyndon B. Johnson. The act, one year later, would form the basis of the 1965 Voting Rights Act discussed below. Other significant Supreme Court cases decided on the basis of the 14th Amendment include 1967's Loving v. Virginia (interracial marriage), 1973's Roe v. Wade (abortion) and 2015's Obergefell v. Hodges (same-sex marriage).
The 15th Amendment was adopted into the U.S. Constitution 150 years ago (1870) and provides:
The rights of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.
While the 15th Amendment granted African American men the right to vote, it wasn’t until almost 100 years later (1965) that the Voting Rights Act put an end to the circumvention of the 15th Amendment by states’ laws making it difficult or impossible for African Americans to utilize their right to vote.
It wasn’t until August 1920 (100 years ago) that the 19th Amendment finally granted women the right to vote. The 19th Amendment sets forth:
The rights of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by an state on account of sex. Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.
Income taxation (16th Amendment, 1913), direct election of senators (17th Amendment, 1913), and the prohibition against liquor (18th Amendment, 1919) were all adopted and ratified before women had the right to vote. The women’s suffrage movement was created by women who had worked hard to abolish slavery, and all incidents resulting therefrom, and who had worked to adopt “Prohibition” in the United States. These women had originally objected to the enactment of the 15th Amendment because it failed to give women the same rights as all men, including African Americans.
For over 230 years, the United States Constitution has attempted to set into law the founding principle that all persons are created equal. The 13th, 14th, 15th, and 19th Amendments rightfully expanded the group of people entitled to such equality. While there is still much work to do, the experiment that is democracy and the underlying principles of the Constitution form the foundation of what it is, and what it should be, to be an American. Here’s looking forward to the day soon that all Americans have secured not just in words, but also in practice, all of the Blessings of Liberty and Prosperity that the Constitution promises and affords.