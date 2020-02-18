In 2015, the Texas Legislature adopted the Texas Real Property Transfer on Death Act (the “Act”) in Chapter 114 of the Texas Estates Code. The primary purpose of the act was to allow persons to be able to easily and inexpensively convey title to Texas real estate at death without using an attorney. The act includes a statutory form of a “transfer on death deed” or “TODD.”
A TODD is revocable, which means that it can be undone or modified. A TODD is also a non-testamentary transfer, which means that it doesn’t pass into the transferor’s estate upon death. Because a TODD is revocable and non-testamentary, there is authority that the real estate being conveyed in a TODD is not subject to a Medicaid Estate Recovery Program (“MERP”) benefit denial or claim.
Medicaid is a Texas state program administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (“THHSC”) and receives money from the federal government. A person that applies for benefits under the Medicaid program is required to inform the THHSC of any assets that were disposed of within the 60 months preceding the application.
Any assets that were disposed of during that time at less than fair market value may result in a penalty against the benefits that otherwise would have been available. Depending on the particular circumstances, that penalty may be assessed during the person’s lifetime as a denial of full or partial benefits or as a claim after death against such person’s estate.
Because a TODD leaves complete control over the property in the transferor’s hands during lifetime, there is no value being conveyed to the beneficiaries which can be used as a MERP penalty. Furthermore, a TODD automatically conveys the interest in the real estate upon the transferor’s death. Therefore, the real property subject to the TODD is not in the transferor’s estate and not subject to a MERP claim after death.
Section 114.106(b) of the act specifies that “real property transferred at the transferor’s death by transfer on death deed is not considered property of the probate estate for any purpose, including for purposes of Section 531.077, Government Code [which relates to MERP claims].”
A TODD will not affect a transferor’s right to convey the property, claim homestead exemptions, claim ad valorem tax exemptions, or to receive public assistance. A TODD will not affect a designated beneficiary’s existing interest in the property, subject the property to the claims of the beneficiary’s creditors, or affect a right to receive public assistance. Although a TODD will not affect an existing creditor’s security interest, it will not trigger a lender’s remedy to call a note due for a violation of the due on sales clause in a mortgage instrument.
In order to comply with the act, a TODD must meet the following requirements:
1. Transferor must have the capacity to make a contract.
2. It must be created by the transferor and not through use of a power of attorney.
3. The real property must be located in Texas.
4. The transfer on death deed must:
a. contain the essential elements and formalities of any other recordable deed;
b. state that the transfer is to occur upon the transferor’s death;
c. be recorded before the transferor’s death in the real property records of the county in which the property is located; and
d. have been executed on or after Sept. 1, 2015 (the effective date of the act).
The act contains specific rules addressing how a TODD may be revoked. The act also sets forth specific rules about what the transferor is conveying and how it is being conveyed. Although the Legislature’s intent was to provide a simple and affordable method to transfer real estate at death, the rules set forth in the act are not necessarily simple. Without proper legal guidance, unintended consequences can be created which far outweigh the ease and low cost of using a TODD. Therefore, any potential transferor should take care to ensure that using a TODD doesn’t create more problems for the transferor during lifetime or for the beneficiaries following death.
The information set forth herein was taken largely from an article titled Transfer on Death Deeds and Lady Bird Deeds published by Denise V. Cheney of Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLC, in the State Bar of Texas 30th Annual Advanced Real Estate Drafting Course.