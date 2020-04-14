Before the COVID-19 outbreak, most businesses were not exposed to potential liability for the transmission of communicable disease. This should be a new area of concern for most businesses, especially businesses that have significant physical contact with their customers and those that bring large groups of people together.
As of the writing of this article, law firms have begun marketing themselves as leaders in COVID-19 litigation and some firms report they have already filed lawsuits. Most of this attention seems to be focused on cruise ships and their handling of the outbreak; but, like the virus itself, liability exposure could spread.
In the legal system, like much of society, responses to new problems are addressed with old tools. The old tool that courts are most likely to pick up when asked to decide a business’s legal responsibility for transmitting or playing a role in the transmission of COVID-19 is the negligence standard.
HIV was one of the last infectious diseases to capture the public imagination that posed a serious risk of death. In Texas, lawsuits were filed over both the transmission of and fear of transmission of HIV. Many of the cases in Texas involving the transmission of HIV were based on allegations of assault and battery. These cases involved sexual contact mostly without informed consent. More relevant to business, there were also several reported cases based on negligence theories against blood banks, hospitals, and at least one jail.
Because HIV transmission required significant physical contact or transmission through the exchange of blood and other bodily fluids, the number of businesses that were likely to cause or play a role in the transmission of HIV was limited. This will not be the case with COVID-19, which appears to be transmitted very easily.
To win a negligence case, the person filing suit must prove the defendant owed a legal duty, the defendant breached the legal duty, and the breach caused injury to the person filing the lawsuit. In new situations, courts decide the legal duty question using a risk-utility test. The risk-utility test requires the balancing of the following factors: 1) foreseeability, 2) the likelihood of injury balanced against the social utility of the actor’s conduct, 3) the magnitude of the burden of guarding against the injury, and 4) the consequences of placing the burden on the defendant. Historically, the most important factor in this test has been foreseeability. In the case of COVID-19, it is certainly foreseeable that significant physical interaction will lead to transmission of the virus.
In the short term, the cost of preventing the spread of COVID-19 is extraordinary. Government-dictated business closures and shelter-in-place orders have put the country into a recession and will likely result in the loss of many small businesses. The likely benefit is equally clear. Thousands of lives will be saved by preventing a rapid spread of the virus that would overwhelm our health care system. Courts would likely find a willing violation of current government restrictions that resulted in COVID-19 transmission to be the breach of a legal duty.
The issue of legal duty in long-term is less clear. If the curve is flattened and businesses can reopen, will the transmission of the virus be foreseeable? How will courts balance the social utility of various businesses’ operations against the risk of COVID-19 transmission? And, will courts decide the magnitude of the burden (suppression of economic activity) is too great to impose a legal duty on businesses to prevent the spread of the virus? Like many things during this pandemic, the answers to these questions are not apparent. However, best practices will emerge, and I have a few recommendations.
In the short and long term, your business should seek to be informed regarding following local, state, and federal guidance on COVID-19 prevention. County directives and the CDC recommendations are a good start. Those recommendations can be found at dentoncounty.gov, www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov.
When businesses reopen, low-cost measures to prevent transmission should be implemented. For example, frequent disinfection of commonly used surfaces. Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, offer clear guidance to employees to stay away from work and customers when they show signs of infection or illness. In my opinion, in both the short and long term, the most likely source of liability for any business will be the transmission of COVID-19 from an employee to a customer when the employee showed clear signs of infection.
In closing, COVID-19 is an insidious disease — businesses should take reasonable precautions to prevent its spread to employees and customers. For now, do your best and stay safe.