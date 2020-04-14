The following sales permits were issued by the state comptroller’s office for March. The list includes the owner, name of business and address within ZIP codes 75068, 76201, 76205, 76207, 76208, 76210, 76226, 76227, 76249, 76258 and 76266.

75068

Mystic Security and Logistics LLC, Mystic Security and Logistics LLC, 1116 Lake Cypress Lane

Los Banditos Hat Co. LLC, Los Banditos Hat Co., 9804 Denali Drive

GSLE LLC, Green Star Printing & Signs, 15208 Mount Evans Drive

Josh Smith, JB Baseball Breaks, 1921 Joe Pool Drive

Call Solutions USA LLC, Call Solutions USA, 14620 Crystal Lake Drive

Betty Salerno Holdings LLC, Betty Salerno Holdings LLC, 2308 Hampton Drive

M&A Koenig Enterprises LLC, Poseidon’s Realm, 2917 Castle Creek Drive

Preston Pool Service LLC, Preston Pool Service LLC, 601 Eagles Landing Blvd.

Milliken Lawn Solutions LLC, Milliken Lawn Solutions LLC, 308 Hardwicke Lane

Digital Metro USA Inc., Wireless Stop, 1000 E. Eldorado Parkway, Suite 120

M&A Koenig Enterprises LLC, Koenig’s Collectibles, 2917 Castle Creek Drive

Polaron Construction LLC, Polaron Construction, 2201 Jasmine Valley Drive

Creston Consulting LLC, Creston Consulting LLC, 2317 Pheasant Drive

Benjamin Richard Halliwell, Integrity Electric and Construction, 713 Lake Forest Trail

GB Auto Service Inc., Driver’s Edge Affordable Auto, 2980 FM423

Maria De Los Angeles Quintero, Bird Inc., 2404 Foxwood Lane

DBKD Enterprises LLC, DBKD Enterprises LLC, 117 Maverick Trail

Margo Fields, Rabbit Hill Apothecary, 2413 Castle Creek Drive

76201

Mashup Market LLC, Mashup Market, 318 E. Oak St., Suite 130

Wenceslao Santos, Taqueria Morelita, 404 W. Sherman Drive

Rhea McNett, Creations Unlimited, 1829 Westchester St.

Adeline Helland, Adekaye Designs, 414 S. Elm St.

Luxe Interior LLC, Luxe Interior LLC, 207 W. Hickory St., Suite 103

Courtney Friedemann, The Container Garden, 908 S. Locust St.

Oscar Eduardo Palacios-Bolanos, Top Notch, 613 Sunset St.

Christopher McCoulskey, Ace McCoulskey’s Lock Service, 1624 W. Oak St.

76205

Lonestar Fence & Supply LLC, Lonestar Fence & Supply LLC, 2200 N. Interstate 35E

Spere Services LLC, Spere Services LLC, 1811 Shady Oaks Drive, Suite 190

Gary Robinson, GMR Services, 1308 Angelina Bend Drive

Clara Torres, Mi Ranchito Restaurant #1, 1122 Fort Worth Drive

Olga Landeros, Don Pancho’s Taco Place, 1918 Fort Worth Drive

Hiromi Hirakawa, Pawz Crew, 613 Park Lane

PSP Dallas LP, Pet Supplies Plus #4274, 1400 S. Loop 288, Suite 120

Blue Collar Botanical LLC, Blue Collar Botanical LLC, 1800 Teasley Lane, Apt. 112

John Garrett Stark, Der Wienerslinger, 203 S. Crawford St.

Joseph Lamin Kanu, Joseph Lamin Kanu, 500 S. Interstate 35E, Apt. 1027

76207

All Storage Denton LLC, All Storage Denton LLC, 3251 N. Interstate 35

Joe Lecroy Jr., Mid-Cities Lighting & Design, 10300 Claystone Drive

Heather Chamberlin Smith, Geekanista, 824 Savage Drive

Chase Evan Tolin, Tolin Firearms, 1116 Dixon Lane

76208

DLT Services LLC, DLT Services LLC, 3602 Black Jack Drive

5 Star Trucking Care LLC, 5 Star Trucking Care LLC, 4409 Carriage Lane Circle

Suzanne Michelle Robinson, Suzanne Michelle Robinson, 1255 Poinsettia Blvd., Apt. 5204

Fleet Services of Texas LLC, Fleet Services of Texas, 5100 Swisher Road

S&L Supply and Rental LLC, S&L Supply and Rental LLC, 1231 McClintock Drive

Veluna LLC, Pop’s Kitchen, 1400 N. Corinth St., Suite 111

Ares Holdings LLC, Nextech Central LLC, 3923 Morse St., Suite 101

Ace of Skates LLC, Ace of Skates LLC, 3730 E. McKinney St., Suite 135-101

SH1 Valley Creek OPCO LLC, Eagle Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center, 2505 Brinker Road

Paul Bernardeau, Paul Bernardeau, 3921 E. McKinney St., Suite 1

76210

Carros Holding Group LLC, Ma Belle Med Spa, 2725 Wind River Lane

On the Ball K-9 Training LLC, On the Ball K-9 Training LLC, 2810 Silvermeadow Lane

Goround Aviation LLC, Goround Aviation LLC, 2609 Loon Lake Road

Aubrey Weber, Me Time, 4251 FM2181, Suite 230-405

Chevere Latino Graphics LLC, Chevere Latino Graphics LLC, 1621 Falcon Drive

Kendal Cornwall Hauck, No Place Like Gnome, 2200 Pinnell Court

Bakerbatz LLC, Bakerbatz, 1702 Mallard Drive

Ben Mosley, MBA – Denton, 3831 FM2181, Suite 106

Mark Minor, Mark Minor, 2181 U.S. Highway 281

Holly Ann Walker, Holly Hobby Designs, 2216 Miranda Place

After Hours Motorsports LLC, After Hours Motorsports LLC, 1405 Marble Cove Lane

Kyle Phillips, Kyle Phillips, 8309 Montecito Drive

76226

Dalinda Yarbrough, Sign Gypsies – Sanger, 204 Country Lakes Drive

Laura Baxter, Clever33 Boutique, 800 Sunflower Ave.

Timothy Sutton, Goober Bubs, 3983 S. Bonnie Brae St.

1 Wheel Parts LLC, 1 Wheel Parts, 480 Copper Canyon Road

Alexander Colon-Rivera, Aktion Unlimited, 979 Stonecrest Road, Unit D

407 Gun Range LLC, 407 Gun Range LLC, 831 W. FM407

Amy Marie Holder, Ella Clare’s Online Boutique, 1213 Wilson Drive

Elevare Brands LLC, Elevare Jewelry, 2109 Winthrop Hill Road

US Trinity Aviation LLC, US Trinity Aviation LLC, 200 Highland Circle

CNH Tools LLC, CNH Tools LLC, 165 Canyon Oaks Drive

The Uncommon Line LLC, The Uncommon Line LLC, 1808 Cardinal Way

Losh LLC, Losh LLC, 1505 Bunting Drive

Sylvia Burkhart, Olivia’s Boutique, 2724 Britt Drive

Arlig LLC, Arlig LLC, 621 Treeline Drive

Creative80 Design Studios LLC, Creative80 Design Studios LLC, 6709 Woodmere Court

76227

Wyse Family LLC, CW Products, 26493 E. University Drive, Apt. 524

Cleanergenics LLC, Cleanergenics LLC, 1208 Spanish Moss Drive

Spicy Tails LLC, Spicy Tails, 641 Partridge Drive

Bursting Bees Apiary LLC, Bursting Bees, 409 S. Magnolia St.

Tristan Ernest Allen, Toby Art, 7247 Somerset Lane

TX48 TSC LLC, TX48 TSC LLC, 26742 E. University Drive, Suite 100

Christopher Common, The Woodshop, 1241 Hayden Lane

J Concepcion Soto Gonzalez, Sotos Repair, 3001 Marshall Trail Road

Food Experience Corp., Food Experience Corp., 258 S. U.S. Highway 377

Bonnie Lewis, Divine Designs By Bonnie, 26850 E. U.S. Highway 380, Apt. 605

The Red Rustic Rose LLC, The Red Rustic Rose, 11450 U.S. Highway 380, Suite 130474

Tanisha Thomas, Studio84 Photography, 9213 Blackstone Drive

Ambar Adler, Ambar’s Crafty Design, 617 Big Horn Road

Lomah Ventures LLC, Lomah Ventures LLC, 11858 FM428

MYA Creative Solutions LLC, MYA Creative Solutions LLC, 2616 Warren Lane

Green Shield Lawn and Pest LLC, Green Shield Lawn and Pest LLC, 4021 Dugas Road

76249

American Energy Sales Inc., American Energy Sales Inc., 202 W. McCart St., Suite 200

Cristina Applegate, I Love Corn, 209 W. Britton St.

Madewell Well Service LLC, Madewell Well Service LLC, 5972 Jackson Road

CBA Services Inc., Barnett Estates, 137 W. McCart St.

76258

Zoyla Tavera, Edgie’s Tacos, 681 W. Holford St.

Jessica Sanders, Coyotes Premier Salon, 423 S. U.S. Highway 377

Tyler Andrew Terrell, Apex Tumbling & Cheer, 1111 Enterprise Drive

Custom Stitch Embroidery Inc., Custom Stitch Embroidery Inc., 10133 Copeland Place

Tyler McNairy, Mack’s Equipment, 1300 S. U.S. Highway 377

Boo Howley Interests LLC, Boo Howley Interests LLC, 228 S. Hill St.

Caitlyn Custer, Pearl and Stone Co, 603 Aspen St.

Boo Howley Interests LLC, Pineapple Home Creations, 228 S. Hill St.

76266

Kenneth Rowan & Jannis Rowan, KenCandyMan Shop, 711 N. Fifth St., Suite 100

Clear Creek Irrigation & Landscape LLC, Clear Creek Irrigation & Landscape LLC, 2035 Bowie St.

Guhr Renovations LLC, Guhr Renovations LLC, 10700 Waide Road

Linda Ellen Boyle, Leslies Hair Hut/The Candy Jar, 202 Bolivar St.

Connie Jackson Hicks, Connie Jackson Hicks, 9 Sable Creek Blvd.

4 S Family Investors LLC, 4 S Family Investors LLC, 6378 Milam Ridge

VP Integration LLC, Animal Hospital on Milam Road, 2490 E. Milam Road

