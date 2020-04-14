The following sales permits were issued by the state comptroller’s office for March. The list includes the owner, name of business and address within ZIP codes 75068, 76201, 76205, 76207, 76208, 76210, 76226, 76227, 76249, 76258 and 76266.
75068
Mystic Security and Logistics LLC, Mystic Security and Logistics LLC, 1116 Lake Cypress Lane
Los Banditos Hat Co. LLC, Los Banditos Hat Co., 9804 Denali Drive
GSLE LLC, Green Star Printing & Signs, 15208 Mount Evans Drive
Josh Smith, JB Baseball Breaks, 1921 Joe Pool Drive
Call Solutions USA LLC, Call Solutions USA, 14620 Crystal Lake Drive
Betty Salerno Holdings LLC, Betty Salerno Holdings LLC, 2308 Hampton Drive
M&A Koenig Enterprises LLC, Poseidon’s Realm, 2917 Castle Creek Drive
Preston Pool Service LLC, Preston Pool Service LLC, 601 Eagles Landing Blvd.
Milliken Lawn Solutions LLC, Milliken Lawn Solutions LLC, 308 Hardwicke Lane
Digital Metro USA Inc., Wireless Stop, 1000 E. Eldorado Parkway, Suite 120
M&A Koenig Enterprises LLC, Koenig’s Collectibles, 2917 Castle Creek Drive
Polaron Construction LLC, Polaron Construction, 2201 Jasmine Valley Drive
Creston Consulting LLC, Creston Consulting LLC, 2317 Pheasant Drive
Benjamin Richard Halliwell, Integrity Electric and Construction, 713 Lake Forest Trail
GB Auto Service Inc., Driver’s Edge Affordable Auto, 2980 FM423
Maria De Los Angeles Quintero, Bird Inc., 2404 Foxwood Lane
DBKD Enterprises LLC, DBKD Enterprises LLC, 117 Maverick Trail
Margo Fields, Rabbit Hill Apothecary, 2413 Castle Creek Drive
76201
Mashup Market LLC, Mashup Market, 318 E. Oak St., Suite 130
Wenceslao Santos, Taqueria Morelita, 404 W. Sherman Drive
Rhea McNett, Creations Unlimited, 1829 Westchester St.
Adeline Helland, Adekaye Designs, 414 S. Elm St.
Luxe Interior LLC, Luxe Interior LLC, 207 W. Hickory St., Suite 103
Courtney Friedemann, The Container Garden, 908 S. Locust St.
Oscar Eduardo Palacios-Bolanos, Top Notch, 613 Sunset St.
Christopher McCoulskey, Ace McCoulskey’s Lock Service, 1624 W. Oak St.
76205
Lonestar Fence & Supply LLC, Lonestar Fence & Supply LLC, 2200 N. Interstate 35E
Spere Services LLC, Spere Services LLC, 1811 Shady Oaks Drive, Suite 190
Gary Robinson, GMR Services, 1308 Angelina Bend Drive
Clara Torres, Mi Ranchito Restaurant #1, 1122 Fort Worth Drive
Olga Landeros, Don Pancho’s Taco Place, 1918 Fort Worth Drive
Hiromi Hirakawa, Pawz Crew, 613 Park Lane
PSP Dallas LP, Pet Supplies Plus #4274, 1400 S. Loop 288, Suite 120
Blue Collar Botanical LLC, Blue Collar Botanical LLC, 1800 Teasley Lane, Apt. 112
John Garrett Stark, Der Wienerslinger, 203 S. Crawford St.
Joseph Lamin Kanu, Joseph Lamin Kanu, 500 S. Interstate 35E, Apt. 1027
76207
All Storage Denton LLC, All Storage Denton LLC, 3251 N. Interstate 35
Joe Lecroy Jr., Mid-Cities Lighting & Design, 10300 Claystone Drive
Heather Chamberlin Smith, Geekanista, 824 Savage Drive
Chase Evan Tolin, Tolin Firearms, 1116 Dixon Lane
76208
DLT Services LLC, DLT Services LLC, 3602 Black Jack Drive
5 Star Trucking Care LLC, 5 Star Trucking Care LLC, 4409 Carriage Lane Circle
Suzanne Michelle Robinson, Suzanne Michelle Robinson, 1255 Poinsettia Blvd., Apt. 5204
Fleet Services of Texas LLC, Fleet Services of Texas, 5100 Swisher Road
S&L Supply and Rental LLC, S&L Supply and Rental LLC, 1231 McClintock Drive
Veluna LLC, Pop’s Kitchen, 1400 N. Corinth St., Suite 111
Ares Holdings LLC, Nextech Central LLC, 3923 Morse St., Suite 101
Ace of Skates LLC, Ace of Skates LLC, 3730 E. McKinney St., Suite 135-101
SH1 Valley Creek OPCO LLC, Eagle Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center, 2505 Brinker Road
Paul Bernardeau, Paul Bernardeau, 3921 E. McKinney St., Suite 1
76210
Carros Holding Group LLC, Ma Belle Med Spa, 2725 Wind River Lane
On the Ball K-9 Training LLC, On the Ball K-9 Training LLC, 2810 Silvermeadow Lane
Goround Aviation LLC, Goround Aviation LLC, 2609 Loon Lake Road
Aubrey Weber, Me Time, 4251 FM2181, Suite 230-405
Chevere Latino Graphics LLC, Chevere Latino Graphics LLC, 1621 Falcon Drive
Kendal Cornwall Hauck, No Place Like Gnome, 2200 Pinnell Court
Bakerbatz LLC, Bakerbatz, 1702 Mallard Drive
Ben Mosley, MBA – Denton, 3831 FM2181, Suite 106
Mark Minor, Mark Minor, 2181 U.S. Highway 281
Holly Ann Walker, Holly Hobby Designs, 2216 Miranda Place
After Hours Motorsports LLC, After Hours Motorsports LLC, 1405 Marble Cove Lane
Kyle Phillips, Kyle Phillips, 8309 Montecito Drive
76226
Dalinda Yarbrough, Sign Gypsies – Sanger, 204 Country Lakes Drive
Laura Baxter, Clever33 Boutique, 800 Sunflower Ave.
Timothy Sutton, Goober Bubs, 3983 S. Bonnie Brae St.
1 Wheel Parts LLC, 1 Wheel Parts, 480 Copper Canyon Road
Alexander Colon-Rivera, Aktion Unlimited, 979 Stonecrest Road, Unit D
407 Gun Range LLC, 407 Gun Range LLC, 831 W. FM407
Amy Marie Holder, Ella Clare’s Online Boutique, 1213 Wilson Drive
Elevare Brands LLC, Elevare Jewelry, 2109 Winthrop Hill Road
US Trinity Aviation LLC, US Trinity Aviation LLC, 200 Highland Circle
CNH Tools LLC, CNH Tools LLC, 165 Canyon Oaks Drive
The Uncommon Line LLC, The Uncommon Line LLC, 1808 Cardinal Way
Losh LLC, Losh LLC, 1505 Bunting Drive
Sylvia Burkhart, Olivia’s Boutique, 2724 Britt Drive
Arlig LLC, Arlig LLC, 621 Treeline Drive
Creative80 Design Studios LLC, Creative80 Design Studios LLC, 6709 Woodmere Court
76227
Wyse Family LLC, CW Products, 26493 E. University Drive, Apt. 524
Cleanergenics LLC, Cleanergenics LLC, 1208 Spanish Moss Drive
Spicy Tails LLC, Spicy Tails, 641 Partridge Drive
Bursting Bees Apiary LLC, Bursting Bees, 409 S. Magnolia St.
Tristan Ernest Allen, Toby Art, 7247 Somerset Lane
TX48 TSC LLC, TX48 TSC LLC, 26742 E. University Drive, Suite 100
Christopher Common, The Woodshop, 1241 Hayden Lane
J Concepcion Soto Gonzalez, Sotos Repair, 3001 Marshall Trail Road
Food Experience Corp., Food Experience Corp., 258 S. U.S. Highway 377
Bonnie Lewis, Divine Designs By Bonnie, 26850 E. U.S. Highway 380, Apt. 605
The Red Rustic Rose LLC, The Red Rustic Rose, 11450 U.S. Highway 380, Suite 130474
Tanisha Thomas, Studio84 Photography, 9213 Blackstone Drive
Ambar Adler, Ambar’s Crafty Design, 617 Big Horn Road
Lomah Ventures LLC, Lomah Ventures LLC, 11858 FM428
MYA Creative Solutions LLC, MYA Creative Solutions LLC, 2616 Warren Lane
Green Shield Lawn and Pest LLC, Green Shield Lawn and Pest LLC, 4021 Dugas Road
76249
American Energy Sales Inc., American Energy Sales Inc., 202 W. McCart St., Suite 200
Cristina Applegate, I Love Corn, 209 W. Britton St.
Madewell Well Service LLC, Madewell Well Service LLC, 5972 Jackson Road
CBA Services Inc., Barnett Estates, 137 W. McCart St.
76258
Zoyla Tavera, Edgie’s Tacos, 681 W. Holford St.
Jessica Sanders, Coyotes Premier Salon, 423 S. U.S. Highway 377
Tyler Andrew Terrell, Apex Tumbling & Cheer, 1111 Enterprise Drive
Custom Stitch Embroidery Inc., Custom Stitch Embroidery Inc., 10133 Copeland Place
Tyler McNairy, Mack’s Equipment, 1300 S. U.S. Highway 377
Boo Howley Interests LLC, Boo Howley Interests LLC, 228 S. Hill St.
Caitlyn Custer, Pearl and Stone Co, 603 Aspen St.
Boo Howley Interests LLC, Pineapple Home Creations, 228 S. Hill St.
76266
Kenneth Rowan & Jannis Rowan, KenCandyMan Shop, 711 N. Fifth St., Suite 100
Clear Creek Irrigation & Landscape LLC, Clear Creek Irrigation & Landscape LLC, 2035 Bowie St.
Guhr Renovations LLC, Guhr Renovations LLC, 10700 Waide Road
Linda Ellen Boyle, Leslies Hair Hut/The Candy Jar, 202 Bolivar St.
Connie Jackson Hicks, Connie Jackson Hicks, 9 Sable Creek Blvd.
4 S Family Investors LLC, 4 S Family Investors LLC, 6378 Milam Ridge
VP Integration LLC, Animal Hospital on Milam Road, 2490 E. Milam Road