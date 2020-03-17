When one dies “intestate,” meaning without a valid will, there are options for legally wrapping up the deceased’s affairs and distributing his estate.
The most common option is to open an administration. When a person dies intestate, his estate is distributed pursuant to Texas intestacy laws, unless his heirs agree otherwise. The costs associated with an intestate estate administration are usually higher because there are more steps required to open the administration and court oversight may be required throughout the administration process.
One of the first steps in opening an intestate administration is identifying the heirs. Heirs are defined as persons entitled under the intestacy statutes to a part of the estate of a decedent who dies intestate. Determining heirship for the purpose of opening an administration requires the appointment of an attorney ad litem, who is usually paid from the estate.
The attorney ad litem is tasked with conducting an independent investigation to learn the identity of the heirs and the percentage of the estate to which each heir is entitled under the intestacy laws. The ad litem then reports those findings to the court.
The attorney ad litem is appointed to help ensure that no heirs are intentionally or unintentionally left out. A determination of heirship is not necessary when there is a valid will that identifies the beneficiaries because heirship is not a factor — the will dictates how the estate is divided. For example, people leave money to their favorite college or charity, close friends, or make unequal distributions to heirs who would stand to inherit the same share if the intestacy laws applied.
Intestacy laws were created by the Texas Legislature and are found in the Texas Estates Code. They contemplate several different family structures, which relatives are likely to be the natural object of the deceased person’s affection, and the nature of property in the estate (separate or community).
In applying these rules, it is important to know the difference between separate and community property. Separate property is the property owned or claimed by a spouse before the marriage; property that a spouse acquires during the marriage by gift, devise or descent; and certain personal injury recoveries paid to a spouse.
Community property includes all property obtained during a marriage that is not separate property. If the deceased leaves a surviving spouse, there is a presumption that all property is community property. An heir may rebut this presumption by putting on evidence that shows the property is separate property.
Now for some examples of how estate property is distributed under the intestacy laws. When a person who was married and had children at the time of his death — the surviving spouse gets a 1/3 life estate interest in all separate real property and 1/3 of separate personal property. The remaining 2/3 and life estate remainder go to the children or their descendants. That person’s community property is distributed to the surviving spouse if the surviving descendants are also those of the surviving spouse.
However, when there are descendants who are not the children, grandchildren, etc. of the surviving spouse, the real and personal property is divided 50/50 — half to the surviving spouse, the other half to the children or their descendants. The intestacy laws contemplate multiple family structures and dictate how the estate is distributed under each one. The key is applying the correct rule.
In an intestate administration, the contested issues, if any, are usually over who’s an heir and the classification of property. Once the heirs are identified and the property is classified, these rules are easy to apply because they are so rigid.
However, because they are so rigid, the deceased’s actual wishes may not be honored. The rules do not vary based on how close the deceased was to one heir compared to another. They do not allow for distributions to anyone who is not so entitled by statute, unless the heirs agree otherwise. So, the neighbor or nephew who took care of Grandpa for the last 10 years of his life is going to be edged out by the grandkid who “borrowed” Grandpa’s car 10 years ago and has not seen him since.
Whether a person dies with or without a will, an application to open an estate administration must be filed within four years from the date of death. But don’t wait. Usually, the sooner an administration is opened the better.
This article is not intended as legal advice. It is by no means comprehensive on the subject matter. For information about a specific case or estate planning, contact a qualified attorney.