One month ago, officials identified Denton County’s first COVID-19 case, with more than 500 positive test results and counting since; meanwhile, Denton’s economy has been tested under the weight of the pandemic as small businesses adapt to survive.
As county mandates were rolled out to limit the virus’s spread and nonessential businesses and restaurant dining areas were closed, many of Denton’s downtown storefronts experienced significant effects.
For Matt Fisher, owner of West Oak Coffee Bar, the onset of the pandemic resulted in an immediate slowdown at his coffee shop on the Square. Fisher also owns West Oak Coffee in Decatur and Kimzey’s Coffee in Argyle; between the three storefronts, he said overall sales are down about 60% from normal — leading to hourly cutbacks and layoffs.
He said that of the 53 people employed at the three locations, 12 have been laid off in response to the pandemic.
“A lot of information was changing very quickly, and we realized that the best avenue forward for our folks that were not going to be able to get the hours would be to lay them off,” Fisher said. “We filled out a mass unemployment deal with the Texas Workforce Commission, and that streamlined our folks into the pipeline so they could start receiving unemployment.”
With more than 760,000 people filing for unemployment in Texas in the past four weeks, analysts are expecting more than 1 million Texans will be unemployed in the coming weeks, The Texas Tribune reported. Meanwhile, 15,177 Denton County residents filed for unemployment in the last two weeks of March, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.
Fisher, who opened his Denton coffee shop about five years ago, said the pandemic has offered an opportunity to examine his operations in a different light. Although additional layoffs are not anticipated, and employees are hoping to be rehired at a slower rate, he said his coffee shops will look different — from the food menu down to the drinks — when normalcy returns.
“We are working on quite a few plans to revisit our food menu, our drink menu and everything,” Fisher said. “We want people to have the same expectation of quality and uniqueness, but at the same time, we are going to have to look at the world different — the world we are going to enter is going to be a different place after this.”
With the manufacturing and hospitality industries contracting and food and retail sectors of the economy hemorrhaging, the city of Denton is expecting a loss of upward of $4 million to $5 million in sales tax in 2020. With unemployment anticipated to be as high as 25%, Michael Carroll, director of the Economics Research Group at the University of North Texas, said the likelihood of a recession is all but guaranteed.
Not long ago, Denton was rated as the fourth most recession-resistant city in the U.S., but Carroll said the pandemic has had an unprecedented and far-reaching effect on the economy. He said that while silver linings exist, the impacts will be widespread.
“Because Denton is a diverse economy with different industry, this downturn is going to affect all sectors of the economy, not just a few,” Carroll said. “One thing that we do have that’s good is the two universities that are in Denton, which tend to be more stable than other industries; but for the most part, it’s going to be felt throughout retail, lodging and food services.”
For downtown Denton, which generates about 3% of the total sales tax revenue for the city and where more than $132 million has been reinvested, Carroll said there’s been a significant change to the landscape. However, much of that change, he said, depends on the extent of the outbreak.
John Cartwright, president of the Denton Main Street Association, a nonprofit focused on the preservation and revitalization of downtown, said there is not a light switch that will return life to business as usual. He said difficult decisions on operations and employee staffing were made at both of his restaurants, Cartwright’s Ranch House and Cartwright’s Cafe.
As restrictions on commerce and mobility went into effect, he said the best decision for his restaurants was to furlough employees until further notice, allowing them to apply for unemployment. Since then, his business operations have mainly focused on catering.
“The first week was easy to do, because it was all done in catering pans, but after that first week everything switched to individual meals,” he said. “We have put together up to 600 meals since; however, I’ve never been open for just take-out.”
Although downtown Denton is home to a variety of businesses — food, retail, entertainment and more — Cartwright said many of them have a challenging road ahead. While he is fortunate enough to be his own landlord, he said the decrease in foot traffic meant rent payments have been difficult for many downtown business owners.
Cartwright said he hopes to mediate discussions between businesses and landlords to mitigate impacts, which could include closures.
Jessica Rogers, director of economic development for the city, said there are few businesses in the community that have not been impacted by the outbreak. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, nearly a quarter of small businesses are on the brink of permanent closure.
“The challenges facing businesses and economic development as a result of COVID-19 is something that we have not experienced before,” Rogers said. “We are hard at working planning for numerous scenarios that may come our way over the next few weeks and months. It is possible that a result of the pandemic will be some businesses that will permanently close.”
Christine Gossett, executive director of Denton Main Street, said downtown Denton has faced challenges and disruptions to the status quo before, from an expansion of the highway system to the addition of retail supermarket centers in the city. While some permanent closures are anticipated in the downtown area, she said many businesses are adapting as much as possible to stay open.
“When our nonessential businesses had to start closing, that’s when we started seeing a shift in the way businesses were responding,” Gossett said. “We saw an immediate push for more takeout and delivery options, while retail moved to a full online push once they knew they were inevitably going to have to close and immediately got their websites updated.”
In the meantime, many businesses have resorted to innovating their craft. Nonessential retailers including Recycled Books and Salted Sanctuary Soaps have moved online, and restaurants are finding ways to serve customers while their dining areas are off-limits.
West Oak has started selling iced latte and cold brew coffee by the half-gallon. The company has also been selling coffee beans and other products online — which Fisher said allows customers to still enjoy their coffee, but from the safety and comfort of their homes as they ride out the virus.
While long-term recovery hinges on flattening the curve and the development of a COVID-19 vaccine, Fisher said it’s idealistic to assume the economy will rebound soon. With federal programs propping up the economy and many establishments facing temporary or permanent closure, Denton’s downtown businesses are relying on their community.
“It’s never been more important for those who are blessed to still have a job to support local — even if it’s just one purchase,” Fisher said. “To support local businesses has never been more important, and it’s going to be what helps get us through.”