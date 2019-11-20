The following sales permits were issued by the state comptroller’s office for October. The list includes the owner, name of business and address within ZIP codes 75068, 76201, 76205, 76207, 76208, 76210, 76226, 76227, 76249, 76258 and 76266.

75068

T-Mobile West LLC, T-Mobile West LLC – Plant #2981, 2700 E. Eldorado Parkway, Suite 404

Like Minds Unlimited LLC, Like Minds Unlimited LLC, 2050 FM423, Apt. 4203

Creations III Inc., Real Living Truth, 2050 FM423, Apt. 3602

Charley McGee Jr., Markus Elias Me, 1637 Thornhill Lane

Kathleen M. Yorba, Lakefront Massage 4 Women, 131 Hardwicke Lane

Javier Marcelo Castro, Texas Lone Star Christmas Lights, 10001 Cedar Lane

George Hill Jones, George Jones, 13809 Gandia Drive

Lucky MPK LLC, AJ Spirit Wine & Gifts, 1725 E. Eldorado Parkway

Trudy Lenna Enterprises Inc., Trudy Lenna Enterprises Inc., 1012 W. Eldorado Parkway, Unit 1622

Correct Temp LLC, Correct Temp, 1309 Shell Beach Drive

ERN Services Of Texas LLC, ERN Services of Texas LLC, 2701 Little Elm Parkway, Suite 110

IA Trades Inc., IA Trades Inc., 444 Northbrook Ave.

Julissa Murrell, Kahhkaii, 2333 Basswood Drive

Russell Cellular Inc., Russell Cellular, 2180 FM423, Suite 400

Josue Ivan Rosales, Rapid Overhead Garage Doors, 217 Castleridge Drive

Anne-Claire Nichols, Sussies And Stitches, 3040 Bella Vista Lane

Aircraft Parts And Services LLC, Aircraft Parts And Services, 1204 Horsemint Drive

Noela T. Talbert, Noela T. Talbert, 1425 Water Lily Drive

MH Dimmable Tint Inc., MH Dimmable Tint Inc., 1016 Cypress Hill Drive

DWKS Group LLC, DWKS Group LLC, 1629 Flagstone Lane

Carlton Leather LLC, Carlton Leather LLC, 1051 Citrine Cove

Yolanda Michelle Malone, RitzyGlitzyTzs, 1920 Juniper Drive

Gayle Posas, CIU Holdings, 1064 Port Sullivan Drive

Quality Fitness LLC, Quality Fitness LLC, 2701 Little Elm Parkway, Suite 150

Faith Gorunmek, Ya-Sa, 317 Turnstone Drive

The Image Talks LLC, The Image Talks LLC, 2608 Deer Hollow Drive

Samantha B. Levi, Samantha B. Levi, 2828 Appaloosa Court

Legendary Titne LLC, Legendary Titne LLC, 500 W. Eldorado Parkway, Suite 300

Ryan Parker, Total Experience Design, 2050 FM423, Apt. 3802

LevelUp Athco. LLC, LevelUp Athco. LLC, 14108 Blueberry Hill Drive

76201

T-Mobile West LLC, T-Mobile, 2710 W. University Drive, Suite 1040

Ash Brown Hair LLC, Ash Brown Hair, 118 Cedar St.

HSA Enterprises Inc., Denton Depot, 116 W. College St.

Mind, Body & Spirit Wellness Club LLC, Mind, Body & Spirit Wellness Club LLC, 1421 Oakland St.

Rawsome LLC, Rawsome, 206 Fort Worth Drive

Viridian Cove Creations LLC, Viridian Cove Creations LLC, 624 W. University Drive, Suite 354

Joey G. Skinner, Skinnernet Photo, 1411 Auburn Drive

Papa Ekow Korankye Mensah, 54Pastels, 2126 Stella St., Apt. 1

Zalat Holdings 5 LLC, Zalat Pizza, 1120 W. Hickory St.

Missionaim LLC, Vinyl Lounge, 314 E. Hickory St.

Ironwood Axe Throwing Corp., Ironwood Axe Throwing, 314 E. Hickory St., Suite 117

Jeffrey Gamble, Jeff Gamble Photography, 215 Cedar St.

Olivia Barr & Megi Begaj, M.O. Hair, 524 W. University Drive

Layalina Inc., Layalina Restaurant And Hookah Lounge, 222 W. Hickory St.

The Reecer Law Firm PLLC, The Reecer Law Firm PLLC, 400 W. Oak St., Suite 205

Steven R. Alspach, D.D.S., M.S., P.C., Steven R. Alspach, D.D.S., M.S., P.C., 1601 N. Elm St.

76205

T-Mobile West LLC, T-Mobile, 1400 S. Loop 288, Suite 128

Second Rockmar LLC, Second Rockmar LLC, 525 S. Loop 288, Suite 105

Jerardo Martinez Zavala, Elotes El Tianguis, 2400 S. Interstate 35E

RC Denton Eggs LLC, The Great Egg Restaurant Denton, 1800 S. Loop 288, Suite 200

KG Premier TX Inc., Boost Mobile, 1776 Teasley Lane, Suite 106

Peach Tree Group Of Investment Inc., Staybridge Suites, 2204 San Jacinto Blvd.

Denton Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni Association, Denton Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni Association, 1335 Laredo Court

Encore FGBF Texas LLC, Ere Denton FG, 1715 S. Loop 288, Suite 110

Gabar LLC, Abundant Harvest Books, 1800 S. Loop 288, Suite 396

NFD Operating LLC, Fitness Connection-Denton, 2201 S. Interstate 35E, Suite L12

Layalina Inc., Quick Track, 1724 Bernard St.

Autosound & Security Inc., Autosound & Security Inc., 1804 Fort Worth Drive

Marta Wiechmann & Bettina Brown & Nanette Behning, OG Creations, 2105 Woodbrook St.

LCS Enterprises LLC, Chef’s Cookies, 3612 Granada Trail

76207

Fisher59 LLC, Fisher59 LLC, 5050 W. University Drive

Elizabeth Strickler, Robson Ranch Holiday Market, 9428 Ed Robson Blvd.

Kristan Sierra Leon Guerrero, Saltwater Empress, 416 Casie Court

Blue Beacon U.S.A. LP II, Blue Beacon of Denton, 4800 Barthold Road

Jewel Drops LLC, Jewel Drops, 2224 Windsor Farms Drive

Raymak Enterprises LLC, Raymak Enterprises LLC, 2401 Worthington Drive, Suite 139

Freeman Electric Co., Freeman Electric Co., 9801 Ironwood Drive

76208

380 Storage of Denton LLC, 380 Storage of Denton, 3900 E. University Drive

Michael W. Thompson, Mike’s Offroad and Marine, 409 W. Shady Shores Road

Streetwerks Inc., Streetwerks Inc., 12 Hidden Valley Airpark

DareingArms LLC, DareingArms LLC, 2141 Collins Road, Suite 902

Tejas Outdoor Parking LLC, Tejas Outdoor Parking LLC, 5197 Fishtrap Road

William Jeff Loch, Jeff Loch, 5613 Blagg Road

Made in the Shade DFW LLC, Made in the Shade DFW LLC, 2801 Spencer Road, Apt. 17106

David H. Marroquin & Jose R. Pena, D & J The Tires Place, 621 S. Mayhill Road, Suite 100

Denton Materials Corp., Denton Materials Corp., 5120 E. University Drive

Denton Academy of Music LLC, Denton Academy of Music LLC, 3502 Corinth Parkway

Michael W. Thompson, Blue Line Printing, 409 W. Shady Shores Road

Annie April John, Collision Master Mobile Auto Body, 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 203

76210

Ground Effects Landscaping LLC, Ground Effects Landscaping LLC, 2301 Creekedge Court

T-Mobile West LLC, T-Mobile West LLC 142E, 8171 S. Interstate 35E, Suite 100

T-Mobile West LLC, T-Mobile West LLC 990D, 4920 Teasley Lane

Susana Govea Vazquez, Alexis’ Little Shop, 3820 Ridgemont Lane

Andrea Choate Gonzales, J+A Co, 8205 Seven Oaks Lane

Quick Set Ready Mix LLC, Ready Set Pour, 3971 Summit Ridge Drive

Relocation Specialties Inc., Relocation Specialties Inc., 4104 Lone Star Lane

Frances G. Kendra McCreary, Denton Toy Kingdom, 3310 Clydesdale Drive

Laura Marie Milton-Krauss, Freckled Mule, 4313 Bay Meadow Drive

Shelly Ann Cullum, The Party Trunk, 3300 S. Garrison Road, Apt. 3106

April L. Kubicek, Raise the Bar — Soaps and Such, 2800 N. Haven Drive

Sherri Shoneese Sykes, Jasmine Clothier, 1225 Nora Lane

Emanuel Cereceros Felix, 940 Construction LLC, 1405 Val Verde Court

Chevere Latino Graphics LLC, Chevere Latino Graphics LLC, 1621 Falcon Drive

Jose L. Magana, JC Controls, 2700 Old Alton Road, Suite 300

Shinyeong Investment Inc., Dandy Donut, 3969 Teasley Lane, Suite 600

76226

Lina P. Zielinski, Lina Zielinski Design Associates, 1515 W. Jeter Road

Salon377 of Argyle LLC, Salon377 of Argyle, 138 N. Old Town Blvd., Suite 100

Gregory Wagnon, Greg’s Woodworks, 300 Perkins Drive

Donnita Dalene Lawson, D Lawson Collection, 710 Sunflower Ave.

In the Spirit LLC, In The Spirit, 780 E. Harpole Road

Janae McEwin, Sew Much Kindness, 805 Fenceline Drive

Margaret Ann Clintsman, Ann Clintsman Design, 912 Dove Creek Court

Rick Townsley, 52Collect, 633 Woods Drive

Anthony John Boulton, Designandgrace.com, 1832 Maya Drive

Elizabeth Jane Webb, Liberty Bella Boutique, 810 Wagner Way

Love Note Boutique LLC, Love Note Boutique LLC, 622 Frenchtown Road

Sparkit Health Inc., Sparkit Enterprises, 819 Indian Trail

John Reaves, Seaver Surplus, 1061 Noble Ave.

Photography By Cortney Lang LLC, Photography By Cortney Lang, 129 Lilypad Bend

Big Country Dorpers LLC, GameGuard, 8141 Gateway Drive, Suite 270

Donell Francis, Francis Professional Images, 9117 Wichita Lane

Incouraged, Incouraged, 409 Pegasus Ridge

Wills Investments Texas LLC, Wills Investments Texas LLC, 631 Boswell Crossing

Arthur Ray Godoy, Hot Box BBQ, 3105 Tamarack Lane

Wills Investments Texas LLC, Wills Investments Texas LLC — Rockhill Series, 15186 Preston Road

Julie Rike, Pearls With a Purpose, 1310 Golf Club Drive

Michal Hyrlik, MHPrecisionRifle, 101 Morning Dove Court

Bold Fitness LLC, Bold Fitness LLC, 306 N. U.S. Highway 377, Suite I

Candice Renee Rivera, Vintage Visions, 9089 Christopher St.

76227

Joseph Brumley, A Colorful Farmhouse, 7111 Grubbs Road

Alexandra Hilda Arellano, Alexandra of California, 1721 Spanish Moss Way

Interior Concepts of Baton Rouge, Interior Concepts of Baton Rouge, 908 Memorial Drive

Devine Shopping LLC, Devine Shopping LLC, 6199 Moss Rose Lane

William Cardiff, Cardiff Tools, 4796 Red Oak Circle

Jarvision II Inc., Jarvision II Inc., 1605 Oakcrest Drive

Redtop Services Group LLC, Redtop Services Group LLC, 9001 Wagon Trail

Alicia Marie Lopez, The Cape Lady, 10217 Lakeview Drive

ExcelCare LLC, ExcelCare Pharmacy, 5315 S. U.S. Highway 377, Suite C

Olivia L. Mydlowski, Green Queen Brand, 1600 Silver Lane

Jacqueline Tolley, So Inspired Designs, 9813 Concord Drive

Roberto Morales Delmundo, Call to Arms II, 5295 S. U.S. Highway 377, Suite 3

Thompson Benge Unlimited LLC, CBD American Shaman, 26744 E. University Drive

Techroach LLC, Techroach LLC, 724 Nathanael Greene Court

Lakisha Hubacek, FallingStar Naturals, 10309 Franklin Drive

Beauty By Us LLC, Beauty By Us LLC, 8700 U.S. Highway 380, Suite 502

Luigis Italian Ristorante LLC, Luigis Italian Ristorante LLC, 928 S. U.S. Highway 377

Sara Mae Benton, Carbon Canyon Co., 9169 Blackstone Drive

JuliaNicole and Co. LLC, JuliaNicole and Co., 1609 Angel Lane

76249

Entech Solar Inc., Entech Solar Inc., 13384 Pruett Road

Veronica Angeles, Angeles Mexican Restaurant, 900 E. McCart St., Suite 100

76258

PPVL LLC, Vetline Of Pilot Point, 10279 E. FM455, Suite 300

Chris B. Demases, Pecan Creek Strawberry Farm, 12141 Foutch Road

Javier Becerra, El Zarape, 100 S. U.S. Highway 377

Value Groceries Inc., Subway, 1225 N. U.S. Highway 377

RS Welding LLC, Rockstar Welding, 8490 U.S. Highway 377

76266

Chloe Cox, Squash Blossom Babe, 12716 Mallard Road

Planform Inc., Planform Inc., 879 John George Lane

Daniel M. Jones, DJ’s Appliance Service, 2019 Duck Creek Road

Brandon D. Ferryman, Creative Homes of North Texas, 9900 Pollard Road

David’s Remodeling LLC, David’s Remodeling LLC, 4777 W. FM455

Trynna Roberts, WASD Gaming Gear, 9665 Indian Trail

Ronnie L. Kerr-Mooney, Spoonful of Glitter, 56 N. Highland Drive

Susan Arnold, Clear Creek Designs, 8935 Sam Bass Road

Jeremy R. Hutcherson, In House Artistry, 808 N. Sixth St.

Diana Aguayo & Kristi Delanty, D&K Designs, 100 Eider Drive

Tags

Recommended for you