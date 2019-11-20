The following names were posted in October at the Denton County Clerk’s Office.

75068

Veronica Angeles, Angeles Mexican Restaurant, 498 Eldorado Parkway

Janessa Broomfield, Ja-Ness Wigs, 1576 Brookstone Drive

Joseph Byers, J.K. Home Team Properties, 1109 Lake Grove Drive

Charles Joseph Crouse, Matador Vending, 118 Mundelein Drive

David Thompson, D&J Window Treatments DBA Gotcha Covered of Plano, 2405 Fawn Meadow Drive

Pedro Franco, PFO Services, 3428 Roxie Drive

Renada Saulny Gilbert & Leslie Smith Saulny, R & L Janitorial Services, 1920 Sunny Side Drive

Carmelita Humphrey, Souldiers, 2005 Megan Creek Drive

Marilyn Medina, M&C Consulting, 201 Cavanal Hill Drive

Latrenda Nicole Miles, Naturally Jasmine Massage & Wellness, 2705 Little Elm Parkway, Suite 180

Antony K. Morris, Key Innovation, 816 Lake Pleasant Road

Stephanie Odohofre, MSO Travels, 2404 Pecan Drive

Felipe Sanchez Rangel, Sanchez Fence, 225 Flatwood Drive

David Thompson, Gotcha Covered of Plano, 3405 Fawn Meadow Drive

Maxwell Toliver, A Lux Escapes, 2677 Redcedar Drive

Karina Villafana, Blue Star Express, 2631 Greyhawk Drive

Christina Williams, Frisco Spray Tan, 14009 Signal Hill Drive

76201

Alberto Noriega, Inkaholics Tattoo Co, 420 S. Carroll Blvd., Suite 104

Alec & Ramona Barela Hereford, Herf’s Denton County Taphouse, 2655 W. University Drive, Suite 1031

Stephani Boehrs, Solutions50, 1401 Auburn Drive

Yovani De Leon, El Dorado Tires & Towing Service, 505 Fort Worth Drive, Suite 104

Jennifer Nations, Jarah Interiors-Design and Home Staging, 2333 Emery St.

Ryan Soulier, Canopy Capital Strategies, 1805 Hinkle Drive, Suite 100

76205

Michole Amos, Michole Amos Modeling Agency, 201 Inman St., Apt. 10308

Deborah Awobajo, Women in Healthcare, 201 Inman St.

Rafael Colon Sacarello, Cogent Tax Consulting, 608 E. Hickory St., Suite 128

Clyde Douglas, Trapped Diamonds, 1224 E. Hickory St., Apt. 1710

Vidal Hernandez, V and G Paint and Body Shop, 721 S. Woodrow Lane

Dairyon Hoffman, Global Source, 2101 Colorado Blvd.

Julie Lyle, Julie Lyle Watercolors, 1807 Westminster St.

Maria Morales, GBK Insurance, 732 Fort Worth Drive

Ryan Patterson, What Do You Need?, 1721 Woodbrook St.

Priscilla J. Sanders, Pine Ridge Condominium Association, 408 Hollyhill Lane

Richard & Christine Smith, Two Wheels Big Life, 13 Timbergreen Circle

76207

Kim R. Baumgard, Denton’s Healthy Snacks, 3112 N. Bell Ave.

April Aurora L. Brown, Morning Light Montessori, 3105 Darby Lane

Christopher Jahn Moos, Black Magic Kustoms, 2301 N. Masch Branch Road, Suite 221

Christopher Jahn Moos, Industrial Exterior Design, 2301 N. Masch Branch Road, Suite 221

Tiffany Walker, Keeping It Simply Sweet, 3400 Joyce Lane, #236

76208

Vartan Atashian, Modern Auto Sales, 114 Everett Court

Josette R. Crumble, That Girl Gone Vegan, 5301 E. McKinney St., Lot 124

Arturo Gonzalez, A and G Landscape and House Cleaning Services, 5505 Fishtrap Road, Lot 215

David M. Howell, Fox Hollow Custom Homes, 1 Fox Hollow Run

Annie John, Collision Master Mobile Auto Body, 3401 E. University Drive

Lynn Langham & Steve Maiden, Sierra Oaks Vineyard, 3991 Blagg Road

David Hector Marroquin & Jose Rodolfo Pena, D&J The Tires Place, 621 S. Mayhill Road, Suite 100

Michele McWilliams, Strengths Strong, 100 Swisher Road

Sanelisiwe Harriet Moyo, Braided by the Sun, 7717 Falcon Ridge Road

Tamara Ross, Open Seas Apothecary, 206 Shahan Drive

Michael Thompson, Blue Line Printing, 409 W. Shady Shores Road

76210

Timothy O. Bell, Left Lane Gear, 4251 FM2181, #230-340

Pamela Bradley & Alfred Davis, Pad Cleaning Services, 3908 Drexel Drive

Michelle E. Garcia, Chali’s Cleaning Services, 3939 Teasley Lane, #182

Jennifer & Marvin Harris, Harris Brothers Transportation, 4251 FM2181, Suites 230-444

Febe Denisse Carrera Melendez & Miguel Caballero Herrera, Denstone Granite & Cabinets, 2004 Hemingway Drive

Kihae Jeong, Dandy Donuts, 3969 Teasley Lane, Suite 600

Ashanti Jones, Sunburst Kids, 7624 Sunburst Trail

William Kenneth Killebrew III, LightsCameraHair! by Trey Harding, 3961 FM2181, Suite C Room 2

Leland Krueger, Frances Bexar Contracting and Repair, 8705 Swan Park Drive

Anthony D. Layton, D.J.L.A./Crossbreeze Entertainment, 3150 Garrison Road, Apt. 2026

Guillermo Martinez, RPM Parking Control, 3212 Timberview Drive

Rockford R. McCurdy, Rocky’s Purr-fect Pets Mobile Grooming, 6720 Hayling Way

Brandon Pena, G & J Trucking, 8609 Swan Park Drive

Ariel Rivarola, Protection Eye Surveillance, 3015 Alcove Lane

Carole L. Ross, Haven Home Designs, 651 Regency Court

Jeremy S. Spruill, Black Bear Defense, 1813 Dundee Drive

Marielys Rivera Torres, PR Produce, 3300 S. Garrison Road, Apt. 2303

Ihuoma J. Ukah, Daily Need Products, 3112 Hudson St.

Marie-Claire Alexandra Helene Valdez, Marie Claire Art, 2010 S. Corinth St., Apt. 7103

76226

Williams Areloegbe, Prayer City International Church, 11300 Hilltop Road

Glenda Bland, Extreme Towing, 901 Stonecrest Road

Colyn Bryant, Sew Delightful!, 987 Broome Road

Stephen Nathanael Forrest, Super Steve’s Services, 5704 Parkplace Drive

Ray Godoy, Hot Box BBQ, 3105 Tamarack Lane

Natalie Kent, Love Grace, 9021 Conroe Drive

Zink Services LLC, Zink Doodles, 440 U.S. Highway 377, #582

Candice Rivera, Vintage Visions, 9089 Christopher St.

Christopher Robinson, Argyle Accounting & Financial Advisory, 130 S. Old Town Blvd., Suite 100

Jonah Smith, Raffelit.com, 1155 Crepe Myrtle Lane

Sean James Steward, SJ Plumbing & Septic Systems, 4104 Sonoma Drive

H. Brady Bassinger, Texscapes Irrigation, 332 River Meadows Lane

Jay R. VanDerwerken, CyberSourcing, 321 Ellison Trace

Gregory D. Wagnon, Greg’s Woodworks, 300 Perkins Drive

76227

Sara Benton, Carbon Canyon Co., 9169 Blackstone Drive

Mahogany Brooks-Louison, MrsHers, 8713 Sagebrush Trail

Jay Grigsby, Double T Patios, 849 Sandbox Drive

Richard T. Lund, iPay Merchant Services, 6003 Northview Court

Bradley M. Marks, Cresent Construction, 135 Las Colinas Trail

Iris F. Mason, Moon Rabbit Designs, 843 Longbranch Way

Grover Dean McNeal, Solutions From Above, 9928 Marthas Vineyard Circle

Christopher Milam, I Survived Store, 1217 Appalachian Lane

Ibia Owens, Ibia Owens Beyond the Decor, 1107 Goldeneye Drive

Jeff Preddy, The Fly Hair Co., 26878 E. U.S. Highway 380

Valenca R. Shelton, Rainbow Road Insurance Co. (RRIC), 26850 E. U.S. Highway 380, Suite 5003

Bob & Francine Vining, Vining Realty Group, 1017 Karen St.

Carl Whitaker, Legend Daddy Autobody, 5559 Burger Road

Wendy White-Stevens, Ideal Consulting Guru, 2201 S. U.S. Highway 377

Gregory A. Wilkerson, Blue Line Services, 8320 Bonanza St.

76249

Aaron Cole, 940 Woodworks and Design, 505 N. Third St.

Amy Grunden, Cassis Salon, 9620 Jim Christal Road

Jason Hunt, Normandy Health Services, 1304 Aztec Trail

Jerry Alan Lee, Lee Air Conditioning and Heating, 6811 Spring Shower Court

76258

Weldon A. Bruce Jr., Pilot Point Blues Society, 409 N. Dallas St.

Howard E. Harper Jr. & Diane Chilton-Harper, Chilton-Harper Show Horses, 11547 Dane Road

Axel De Leon, ADL Contractors, 13550 Private Road, #5805

Martinez E. Francisco, Good Deal Automotive, 711 N. Dallas St.

George R. Harper, Harper Investigations, 1239 N. Washington St.

76266

Rodrigo Garcia Alanis, Garcias Landscaping & Patios, 907 Hoss Road

Susan M. Allison, Goshen Meadows Alpacas, 14 Chukar Lane

Brandon Ferryman, Creative Homes Of North Texas, 9900 Pollard Road

Jesus & Patricia Lopez Gutierrez, Jesse Cylinder Head Services, 3061 McReynolds Road

John Harris Sr., Twisted J Construction, 8356 Houston Road

Daniel M. Jones, DJ’s Appliance Service, 2019 Duck Creek Road

Freddie Meredeith, Fred Meredeith Construction, 8158 Houston Road

Ernesto Navarrete, Navarrete Contractors, 101 N. Berry St.

Jessica Rainer, Clean Sweep, 11501 Marion Road

Gabriel Joseph Rich, Gabriel’s Gun Works, 4008 Bridle Path Lane

Dennis Tanner, DDT Trucking, 11501 Marion Road

James A. Turbeville, Lonestar Rhino Football, 1002 Porter Place

Sally Wallace, True Infinity, 4799 Belz Road

