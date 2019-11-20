The following names were posted in October at the Denton County Clerk’s Office.
75068
Veronica Angeles, Angeles Mexican Restaurant, 498 Eldorado Parkway
Janessa Broomfield, Ja-Ness Wigs, 1576 Brookstone Drive
Joseph Byers, J.K. Home Team Properties, 1109 Lake Grove Drive
Charles Joseph Crouse, Matador Vending, 118 Mundelein Drive
David Thompson, D&J Window Treatments DBA Gotcha Covered of Plano, 2405 Fawn Meadow Drive
Pedro Franco, PFO Services, 3428 Roxie Drive
Renada Saulny Gilbert & Leslie Smith Saulny, R & L Janitorial Services, 1920 Sunny Side Drive
Carmelita Humphrey, Souldiers, 2005 Megan Creek Drive
Marilyn Medina, M&C Consulting, 201 Cavanal Hill Drive
Latrenda Nicole Miles, Naturally Jasmine Massage & Wellness, 2705 Little Elm Parkway, Suite 180
Antony K. Morris, Key Innovation, 816 Lake Pleasant Road
Stephanie Odohofre, MSO Travels, 2404 Pecan Drive
Felipe Sanchez Rangel, Sanchez Fence, 225 Flatwood Drive
David Thompson, Gotcha Covered of Plano, 3405 Fawn Meadow Drive
Maxwell Toliver, A Lux Escapes, 2677 Redcedar Drive
Karina Villafana, Blue Star Express, 2631 Greyhawk Drive
Christina Williams, Frisco Spray Tan, 14009 Signal Hill Drive
76201
Alberto Noriega, Inkaholics Tattoo Co, 420 S. Carroll Blvd., Suite 104
Alec & Ramona Barela Hereford, Herf’s Denton County Taphouse, 2655 W. University Drive, Suite 1031
Stephani Boehrs, Solutions50, 1401 Auburn Drive
Yovani De Leon, El Dorado Tires & Towing Service, 505 Fort Worth Drive, Suite 104
Jennifer Nations, Jarah Interiors-Design and Home Staging, 2333 Emery St.
Ryan Soulier, Canopy Capital Strategies, 1805 Hinkle Drive, Suite 100
76205
Michole Amos, Michole Amos Modeling Agency, 201 Inman St., Apt. 10308
Deborah Awobajo, Women in Healthcare, 201 Inman St.
Rafael Colon Sacarello, Cogent Tax Consulting, 608 E. Hickory St., Suite 128
Clyde Douglas, Trapped Diamonds, 1224 E. Hickory St., Apt. 1710
Vidal Hernandez, V and G Paint and Body Shop, 721 S. Woodrow Lane
Dairyon Hoffman, Global Source, 2101 Colorado Blvd.
Julie Lyle, Julie Lyle Watercolors, 1807 Westminster St.
Maria Morales, GBK Insurance, 732 Fort Worth Drive
Ryan Patterson, What Do You Need?, 1721 Woodbrook St.
Priscilla J. Sanders, Pine Ridge Condominium Association, 408 Hollyhill Lane
Richard & Christine Smith, Two Wheels Big Life, 13 Timbergreen Circle
76207
Kim R. Baumgard, Denton’s Healthy Snacks, 3112 N. Bell Ave.
April Aurora L. Brown, Morning Light Montessori, 3105 Darby Lane
Christopher Jahn Moos, Black Magic Kustoms, 2301 N. Masch Branch Road, Suite 221
Christopher Jahn Moos, Industrial Exterior Design, 2301 N. Masch Branch Road, Suite 221
Tiffany Walker, Keeping It Simply Sweet, 3400 Joyce Lane, #236
76208
Vartan Atashian, Modern Auto Sales, 114 Everett Court
Josette R. Crumble, That Girl Gone Vegan, 5301 E. McKinney St., Lot 124
Arturo Gonzalez, A and G Landscape and House Cleaning Services, 5505 Fishtrap Road, Lot 215
David M. Howell, Fox Hollow Custom Homes, 1 Fox Hollow Run
Annie John, Collision Master Mobile Auto Body, 3401 E. University Drive
Lynn Langham & Steve Maiden, Sierra Oaks Vineyard, 3991 Blagg Road
David Hector Marroquin & Jose Rodolfo Pena, D&J The Tires Place, 621 S. Mayhill Road, Suite 100
Michele McWilliams, Strengths Strong, 100 Swisher Road
Sanelisiwe Harriet Moyo, Braided by the Sun, 7717 Falcon Ridge Road
Tamara Ross, Open Seas Apothecary, 206 Shahan Drive
Michael Thompson, Blue Line Printing, 409 W. Shady Shores Road
76210
Timothy O. Bell, Left Lane Gear, 4251 FM2181, #230-340
Pamela Bradley & Alfred Davis, Pad Cleaning Services, 3908 Drexel Drive
Michelle E. Garcia, Chali’s Cleaning Services, 3939 Teasley Lane, #182
Jennifer & Marvin Harris, Harris Brothers Transportation, 4251 FM2181, Suites 230-444
Febe Denisse Carrera Melendez & Miguel Caballero Herrera, Denstone Granite & Cabinets, 2004 Hemingway Drive
Kihae Jeong, Dandy Donuts, 3969 Teasley Lane, Suite 600
Ashanti Jones, Sunburst Kids, 7624 Sunburst Trail
William Kenneth Killebrew III, LightsCameraHair! by Trey Harding, 3961 FM2181, Suite C Room 2
Leland Krueger, Frances Bexar Contracting and Repair, 8705 Swan Park Drive
Anthony D. Layton, D.J.L.A./Crossbreeze Entertainment, 3150 Garrison Road, Apt. 2026
Guillermo Martinez, RPM Parking Control, 3212 Timberview Drive
Rockford R. McCurdy, Rocky’s Purr-fect Pets Mobile Grooming, 6720 Hayling Way
Brandon Pena, G & J Trucking, 8609 Swan Park Drive
Ariel Rivarola, Protection Eye Surveillance, 3015 Alcove Lane
Carole L. Ross, Haven Home Designs, 651 Regency Court
Jeremy S. Spruill, Black Bear Defense, 1813 Dundee Drive
Marielys Rivera Torres, PR Produce, 3300 S. Garrison Road, Apt. 2303
Ihuoma J. Ukah, Daily Need Products, 3112 Hudson St.
Marie-Claire Alexandra Helene Valdez, Marie Claire Art, 2010 S. Corinth St., Apt. 7103
76226
Williams Areloegbe, Prayer City International Church, 11300 Hilltop Road
Glenda Bland, Extreme Towing, 901 Stonecrest Road
Colyn Bryant, Sew Delightful!, 987 Broome Road
Stephen Nathanael Forrest, Super Steve’s Services, 5704 Parkplace Drive
Ray Godoy, Hot Box BBQ, 3105 Tamarack Lane
Natalie Kent, Love Grace, 9021 Conroe Drive
Zink Services LLC, Zink Doodles, 440 U.S. Highway 377, #582
Candice Rivera, Vintage Visions, 9089 Christopher St.
Christopher Robinson, Argyle Accounting & Financial Advisory, 130 S. Old Town Blvd., Suite 100
Jonah Smith, Raffelit.com, 1155 Crepe Myrtle Lane
Sean James Steward, SJ Plumbing & Septic Systems, 4104 Sonoma Drive
H. Brady Bassinger, Texscapes Irrigation, 332 River Meadows Lane
Jay R. VanDerwerken, CyberSourcing, 321 Ellison Trace
Gregory D. Wagnon, Greg’s Woodworks, 300 Perkins Drive
76227
Sara Benton, Carbon Canyon Co., 9169 Blackstone Drive
Mahogany Brooks-Louison, MrsHers, 8713 Sagebrush Trail
Jay Grigsby, Double T Patios, 849 Sandbox Drive
Richard T. Lund, iPay Merchant Services, 6003 Northview Court
Bradley M. Marks, Cresent Construction, 135 Las Colinas Trail
Iris F. Mason, Moon Rabbit Designs, 843 Longbranch Way
Grover Dean McNeal, Solutions From Above, 9928 Marthas Vineyard Circle
Christopher Milam, I Survived Store, 1217 Appalachian Lane
Ibia Owens, Ibia Owens Beyond the Decor, 1107 Goldeneye Drive
Jeff Preddy, The Fly Hair Co., 26878 E. U.S. Highway 380
Valenca R. Shelton, Rainbow Road Insurance Co. (RRIC), 26850 E. U.S. Highway 380, Suite 5003
Bob & Francine Vining, Vining Realty Group, 1017 Karen St.
Carl Whitaker, Legend Daddy Autobody, 5559 Burger Road
Wendy White-Stevens, Ideal Consulting Guru, 2201 S. U.S. Highway 377
Gregory A. Wilkerson, Blue Line Services, 8320 Bonanza St.
76249
Aaron Cole, 940 Woodworks and Design, 505 N. Third St.
Amy Grunden, Cassis Salon, 9620 Jim Christal Road
Jason Hunt, Normandy Health Services, 1304 Aztec Trail
Jerry Alan Lee, Lee Air Conditioning and Heating, 6811 Spring Shower Court
76258
Weldon A. Bruce Jr., Pilot Point Blues Society, 409 N. Dallas St.
Howard E. Harper Jr. & Diane Chilton-Harper, Chilton-Harper Show Horses, 11547 Dane Road
Axel De Leon, ADL Contractors, 13550 Private Road, #5805
Martinez E. Francisco, Good Deal Automotive, 711 N. Dallas St.
George R. Harper, Harper Investigations, 1239 N. Washington St.
76266
Rodrigo Garcia Alanis, Garcias Landscaping & Patios, 907 Hoss Road
Susan M. Allison, Goshen Meadows Alpacas, 14 Chukar Lane
Brandon Ferryman, Creative Homes Of North Texas, 9900 Pollard Road
Jesus & Patricia Lopez Gutierrez, Jesse Cylinder Head Services, 3061 McReynolds Road
John Harris Sr., Twisted J Construction, 8356 Houston Road
Daniel M. Jones, DJ’s Appliance Service, 2019 Duck Creek Road
Freddie Meredeith, Fred Meredeith Construction, 8158 Houston Road
Ernesto Navarrete, Navarrete Contractors, 101 N. Berry St.
Jessica Rainer, Clean Sweep, 11501 Marion Road
Gabriel Joseph Rich, Gabriel’s Gun Works, 4008 Bridle Path Lane
Dennis Tanner, DDT Trucking, 11501 Marion Road
James A. Turbeville, Lonestar Rhino Football, 1002 Porter Place
Sally Wallace, True Infinity, 4799 Belz Road