The following sales permits were issued by the state comptroller’s office for November. The list includes the owner, name of business and address within ZIP codes 75068, 76201, 76205, 76207, 76208, 76210, 76226, 76227, 76249, 76258 and 76266.
75068
Leslie White, Essential Candles Of Nature, 2205 Castle Creek Drive
David Thompson, Gotcha Covered Of Plano, 2405 Fawn Meadow Drive
Caceres Restaurant LLC, Caceres Restaurant LLC, 407 W. Eldorado Parkway, #140
Robert Honnoll, Triple Bull Enterprises, 632 Mustang Court
Always AC LLC, Always AC LLC, 2701 Lake Ridge Drive
Jessica Brock, Wreaths by Jessica, 2332 Twilight Star Drive
Jose Angel Hernandez, Jose Angel Hernandez, 3604 Sabine Drive
Anthony Trujillo, Texas Sculptures, 1708 Grady Lane
Quince Trece LLC, Quince Trece LLC, 2608 Frances Lane
Little Elm Goods LLC, Little Elm Goods LLC, 932 Lake Woodland Drive
Tamatha Kemp, Sweet Tooth Alley, 621 Aqua Drive
Wisdom Of C Marketing & Consulting Inc., Wisdom Of C Marketing & Consulting Inc., 2050 FM423 Apt. 1201
Aaryan Group LLC, Ice Box, 26748 E. U.S. Highway 380
Cynthia Parta, Friends Home Decor & Gifts, 1305 Benavites Drive
Freightway Truck Sales LLC, Freightway Truck Sales LLC, 1724 Lake Wood Trail
Ana Caceres, Ana Elizabeth Caceres, 407 W. Eldorado Parkway, #140
76201
Jane Le, Noctem, 214 S. Bell Ave. Apt. 1108
Morrison’s Heating And Air LLC, Morrison’s Heating And Air LLC, 706 S. Locust St.
SGM Technologies Inc., Stoneglass Marketing, 307 N. Locust St., Suite 309
Lori Luann Rohloff-Peek, Lori Rohloff-Peek Art, 2271 Scripture St.
Exlark Inc., Escaping The Square, 318 E. Oak St., Suite 160
Jimmy Meredith, JM Restaurant & Catering Consulting, 603 W. Parkway St.
Naturally Well LLC, Naturally Well Center Of TX, 400 W. Oak St., Suite 307
Pearson Global Inc., Pearson Global Inc., 2410 W. University Drive
76205
Primal Parkour LLC, Flux Academy Of Movement, 1024 Shady Oaks Drive
Temple Love-N-Care LLC, Temple Love-N-Care LLC, 1814 Teasley Lane Apt. 1001
Mario Flores-Gandara, La Laguna Meat Market & Kitchen, 630 Londonderry Lane
Joy Vending Company LLC, Joy Vending Company LLC, 1447 S. Loop 288
Jose Luis Rodriguez, J.R’s Automotive, 1125 Duncan St.
Placon Enterprises LLC, Placon Enterprises, 1251 Teasley Lane
LP Telecom LLC, LP Telecom LLC, 1332 Teasley Lane, Suite 100C
Connie Cohn, Connie Greenwood, 1900 Jasmine St.
76207
All Climate Refrigeration LLC, All Climate Refrigeration, 2321 N. Masch Branch Road, Suite 322
Xtra Mile Automotive Inc., Xtra Mile Automotive Inc., 2301 N. Masch Branch Road, Suite 212
Forward Diesel Repair LLC, Forward Diesel Repair, 2401 Worthington Drive, Suite 103
Kim Baumgard, Denton’s Healthy Snacks, 3112 N. Bell Ave.
Harold Bishop, Back Road Electronics LLC, 3631 Shelby Lane
76208
Jones & Jeffery Construction Company, J & J Construction Co, 3801 E. McKinney St.
Tony Wasson, Bluestreak Sales & Repair, 1403 Shady Rest Lane
Ideji Enterprise LLC, Ideji Enterprise LLC, 3700 San Lucas Lane
Angela Joy Morrison, Angela Joy Morrison, 4107 Tree House Lane
Monty Hilliard, Roastin’ Wagon, 204 Smokey Lane
Shopivate LLC, Shopivate, 3838 Belle Way
Boa Capital LLC, Boa Capital, 3501 Mingo Road
Local Government Leader LLC, Local Government Leader LLC, 6016 Photinia Ave.
Erin Clark Enterprises LLC, Erin Clark Enterprises LLC, 6016 Photinia Ave.
76210
Jennifer Suzanne Baldwin, Junebirds, 7012 Chaucer Drive
Greekstone Corp., Greekstone Corp., 4251 FM2181, Suite 230529
D&T Shelwurx LLC, D&T Shelwurx LLC, 13 The Briars
Steven Loewenstein, Lion Stone, 4212 Fanita Place
Stellarfy Inc., Stellarfy Inc., 321 Oakbluff Drive
Karen Priddy, Maker’s Market, 2313 Tahoe Lane
Spirit Lights LLC, Spirit Lights LLC, 3100 Verona Drive
Demeter’s Kitchen LLC, Demeter’s Kitchen, 2700 Cedar Creek Lane Apt. 3204
Tracy Lynn Blake, Lyntres, 8104 Canoe Ridge Lane
Canyon Door & Frame Company LLC, Canyon Door & Frame Company LLC, 2690 Old Alton Road
Judy Meredith Sherwood, Sassy Redhead Boutique, 3933 Overlake Drive
Dossani Paradise Investments LLC, Burger King Corinth #26924, 8001 S. Interstate 35E
Huffines K Corinth Inc., Huffines K Corinth Inc., 6940 S. Interstate 35E
JBBS Denton LLC, JBBS Denton LLC DBA Anytime Fitness, 5050 Teasley Lane
Huffines Subaru Corinth Inc., Huffines Subaru Corinth Inc., 6930 S. Interstate 35E
MX2 Fitness LLC, MX2 Fitness LLC, 5050 Teasley Lane, Suite 104
J2 Specialties LLC, J2 Specialties, 4251 FM2181, Suite 230-238
76226
B Noble Farms Foundation For Rescued Animals, B Noble Farms Foundation For Rescued Animals, 980 Noble Champions Way
Dermatology Solutions PLLC, Dermatology Solutions PLLC, 139 N. Old Town Blvd.
Sixth Gear Automotive LLC, Sixth Gear Automotive LLC, 8955 U.S. Highway 377, Suite 103
Telliks LLC, Wildflower Designs, 1536 8th St.
Children’s Autoimmune Brain Disorder Association, Children’s Autoimmune Brain Disorder Association, 6225 Cedar Sage Trail
76227
The Storage Place—Krugerville LLC, The Storage Place—Krugerville, 5055 S. U.S. Highway 377
Arianie Lehew, Lil’ Mamas Bakery, 715 Caddell St.
Steve Leight Automotive LLC, Steve Leight Automotive LLC, 858 Fairview Drive
Juan Antonio Perez Jr., Furniture Direct, 1608 Ranch Trail Road
CBA Onega LLC, CBA Onega LLC, 26746 E. University Drive
Encircle Direct LLC, Encircle Direct LLC, 1433 Vernon Drive
Canyon Door & Frame Company LLC, Canyon Door & Frame Company LLC, 14565 Industrial Park
Just A Buzz Boutique LLC, Just A Buzz Boutique LLC, 8725 Sierra Trail
Dim Candle Co. LLC, Dim Candle Co, 1512 Sparrow Lane
Clay’s Clippers Landscape Creations Inc., Clay’s Clippers Inc., 1512 Ranger Road
Darlene Settle, Texas Road And Sign Supply, 4940 S. U.S. Highway 377 Suite 10
76249
Maria & Carlos Avalos, Brunch Cafe, 900 E. McCart St., Suite 100
Aire-Masters Mechanical Inc., Aire-Masters Mechanical Inc., 4075 Hopkins Road
Keaton Meyer, 156 Produce, 3036 N. FM156
76258
Fluid Concepts Inc., Fluid Concepts Inc., 10075 Bluffview Circle
Leo’s Pizzeria LLC, Leo’s Pizzeria, 212 S. Washington St.
Bernice Elaine Schmitz, Ruffles And Bows, 9495 FM1385
Foam Sales Group DFW LLC, Foam Sales Group DFW LLC, 1324 N. Saint James Circle
Susan Marie Tompkins, Scentsy, 514 S. Washington St.
Anita M. Owen, Anita Owen, 12201 Mustang Road
76266
Curtco Inc., Curtco Inc., 11201 FM1190
Lyndi Stucky, Lyndi Photography, 5885 Canyon Road
Texoma Industrial Distributors LLC, Texoma Industrial Distributors LLC, 521 S. Stemmons St., Suite 1
Polly Morris, Pretty Gypsy Soap Company, 108 Maned Drive