The following sales permits were issued by the state comptroller’s office for November. The list includes the owner, name of business and address within ZIP codes 75068, 76201, 76205, 76207, 76208, 76210, 76226, 76227, 76249, 76258 and 76266.

75068

Leslie White, Essential Candles Of Nature, 2205 Castle Creek Drive

David Thompson, Gotcha Covered Of Plano, 2405 Fawn Meadow Drive

Caceres Restaurant LLC, Caceres Restaurant LLC, 407 W. Eldorado Parkway, #140

Robert Honnoll, Triple Bull Enterprises, 632 Mustang Court

Always AC LLC, Always AC LLC, 2701 Lake Ridge Drive

Jessica Brock, Wreaths by Jessica, 2332 Twilight Star Drive

Jose Angel Hernandez, Jose Angel Hernandez, 3604 Sabine Drive

Anthony Trujillo, Texas Sculptures, 1708 Grady Lane

Quince Trece LLC, Quince Trece LLC, 2608 Frances Lane

Little Elm Goods LLC, Little Elm Goods LLC, 932 Lake Woodland Drive

Tamatha Kemp, Sweet Tooth Alley, 621 Aqua Drive

Wisdom Of C Marketing & Consulting Inc., Wisdom Of C Marketing & Consulting Inc., 2050 FM423 Apt. 1201

Aaryan Group LLC, Ice Box, 26748 E. U.S. Highway 380

Cynthia Parta, Friends Home Decor & Gifts, 1305 Benavites Drive

Freightway Truck Sales LLC, Freightway Truck Sales LLC, 1724 Lake Wood Trail

Ana Caceres, Ana Elizabeth Caceres, 407 W. Eldorado Parkway, #140

76201

Jane Le, Noctem, 214 S. Bell Ave. Apt. 1108

Morrison’s Heating And Air LLC, Morrison’s Heating And Air LLC, 706 S. Locust St.

SGM Technologies Inc., Stoneglass Marketing, 307 N. Locust St., Suite 309

Lori Luann Rohloff-Peek, Lori Rohloff-Peek Art, 2271 Scripture St.

Exlark Inc., Escaping The Square, 318 E. Oak St., Suite 160

Jimmy Meredith, JM Restaurant & Catering Consulting, 603 W. Parkway St.

Naturally Well LLC, Naturally Well Center Of TX, 400 W. Oak St., Suite 307

Pearson Global Inc., Pearson Global Inc., 2410 W. University Drive

76205

Primal Parkour LLC, Flux Academy Of Movement, 1024 Shady Oaks Drive

Temple Love-N-Care LLC, Temple Love-N-Care LLC, 1814 Teasley Lane Apt. 1001

Mario Flores-Gandara, La Laguna Meat Market & Kitchen, 630 Londonderry Lane

Joy Vending Company LLC, Joy Vending Company LLC, 1447 S. Loop 288

Jose Luis Rodriguez, J.R’s Automotive, 1125 Duncan St.

Placon Enterprises LLC, Placon Enterprises, 1251 Teasley Lane

LP Telecom LLC, LP Telecom LLC, 1332 Teasley Lane, Suite 100C

Connie Cohn, Connie Greenwood, 1900 Jasmine St.

76207

All Climate Refrigeration LLC, All Climate Refrigeration, 2321 N. Masch Branch Road, Suite 322

Xtra Mile Automotive Inc., Xtra Mile Automotive Inc., 2301 N. Masch Branch Road, Suite 212

Forward Diesel Repair LLC, Forward Diesel Repair, 2401 Worthington Drive, Suite 103

Kim Baumgard, Denton’s Healthy Snacks, 3112 N. Bell Ave.

Harold Bishop, Back Road Electronics LLC, 3631 Shelby Lane

76208

Jones & Jeffery Construction Company, J & J Construction Co, 3801 E. McKinney St.

Tony Wasson, Bluestreak Sales & Repair, 1403 Shady Rest Lane

Ideji Enterprise LLC, Ideji Enterprise LLC, 3700 San Lucas Lane

Angela Joy Morrison, Angela Joy Morrison, 4107 Tree House Lane

Monty Hilliard, Roastin’ Wagon, 204 Smokey Lane

Shopivate LLC, Shopivate, 3838 Belle Way

Boa Capital LLC, Boa Capital, 3501 Mingo Road

Local Government Leader LLC, Local Government Leader LLC, 6016 Photinia Ave.

Erin Clark Enterprises LLC, Erin Clark Enterprises LLC, 6016 Photinia Ave.

76210

Jennifer Suzanne Baldwin, Junebirds, 7012 Chaucer Drive

Greekstone Corp., Greekstone Corp., 4251 FM2181, Suite 230529

D&T Shelwurx LLC, D&T Shelwurx LLC, 13 The Briars

Steven Loewenstein, Lion Stone, 4212 Fanita Place

Stellarfy Inc., Stellarfy Inc., 321 Oakbluff Drive

Karen Priddy, Maker’s Market, 2313 Tahoe Lane

Spirit Lights LLC, Spirit Lights LLC, 3100 Verona Drive

Demeter’s Kitchen LLC, Demeter’s Kitchen, 2700 Cedar Creek Lane Apt. 3204

Tracy Lynn Blake, Lyntres, 8104 Canoe Ridge Lane

Canyon Door & Frame Company LLC, Canyon Door & Frame Company LLC, 2690 Old Alton Road

Judy Meredith Sherwood, Sassy Redhead Boutique, 3933 Overlake Drive

Dossani Paradise Investments LLC, Burger King Corinth #26924, 8001 S. Interstate 35E

Huffines K Corinth Inc., Huffines K Corinth Inc., 6940 S. Interstate 35E

JBBS Denton LLC, JBBS Denton LLC DBA Anytime Fitness, 5050 Teasley Lane

Huffines Subaru Corinth Inc., Huffines Subaru Corinth Inc., 6930 S. Interstate 35E

MX2 Fitness LLC, MX2 Fitness LLC, 5050 Teasley Lane, Suite 104

J2 Specialties LLC, J2 Specialties, 4251 FM2181, Suite 230-238

76226

B Noble Farms Foundation For Rescued Animals, B Noble Farms Foundation For Rescued Animals, 980 Noble Champions Way

Dermatology Solutions PLLC, Dermatology Solutions PLLC, 139 N. Old Town Blvd.

Sixth Gear Automotive LLC, Sixth Gear Automotive LLC, 8955 U.S. Highway 377, Suite 103

Telliks LLC, Wildflower Designs, 1536 8th St.

Children’s Autoimmune Brain Disorder Association, Children’s Autoimmune Brain Disorder Association, 6225 Cedar Sage Trail

76227

The Storage Place—Krugerville LLC, The Storage Place—Krugerville, 5055 S. U.S. Highway 377

Arianie Lehew, Lil’ Mamas Bakery, 715 Caddell St.

Steve Leight Automotive LLC, Steve Leight Automotive LLC, 858 Fairview Drive

Juan Antonio Perez Jr., Furniture Direct, 1608 Ranch Trail Road

CBA Onega LLC, CBA Onega LLC, 26746 E. University Drive

Encircle Direct LLC, Encircle Direct LLC, 1433 Vernon Drive

Canyon Door & Frame Company LLC, Canyon Door & Frame Company LLC, 14565 Industrial Park

Just A Buzz Boutique LLC, Just A Buzz Boutique LLC, 8725 Sierra Trail

Dim Candle Co. LLC, Dim Candle Co, 1512 Sparrow Lane

Clay’s Clippers Landscape Creations Inc., Clay’s Clippers Inc., 1512 Ranger Road

Darlene Settle, Texas Road And Sign Supply, 4940 S. U.S. Highway 377 Suite 10

76249

Maria & Carlos Avalos, Brunch Cafe, 900 E. McCart St., Suite 100

Aire-Masters Mechanical Inc., Aire-Masters Mechanical Inc., 4075 Hopkins Road

Keaton Meyer, 156 Produce, 3036 N. FM156

76258

Fluid Concepts Inc., Fluid Concepts Inc., 10075 Bluffview Circle

Leo’s Pizzeria LLC, Leo’s Pizzeria, 212 S. Washington St.

Bernice Elaine Schmitz, Ruffles And Bows, 9495 FM1385

Foam Sales Group DFW LLC, Foam Sales Group DFW LLC, 1324 N. Saint James Circle

Susan Marie Tompkins, Scentsy, 514 S. Washington St.

Anita M. Owen, Anita Owen, 12201 Mustang Road

76266

Curtco Inc., Curtco Inc., 11201 FM1190

Lyndi Stucky, Lyndi Photography, 5885 Canyon Road

Texoma Industrial Distributors LLC, Texoma Industrial Distributors LLC, 521 S. Stemmons St., Suite 1

Polly Morris, Pretty Gypsy Soap Company, 108 Maned Drive

 

