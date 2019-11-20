Aubrey 380 Area Chamber of Commerce hosts networking luncheons the third Wednesday of the month at Prairie House Restaurant, 10001 U.S. Highway 380 in Cross Roads. Admission is $12 and includes a meal.
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 11:30 a.m.
Denton Black Chamber of Commerce meets the second Tuesday of the month at the Denton Housing Authority, 1225 Wilson St., in the first-floor conference room.
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 6 p.m.
Denton Chamber of Commerce will hold a membership mixer sponsored and hosted by Point Bank. The event will take place at the bank, 1700 N. Carroll Blvd. Attendees are encouraged to wear their ugly Christmas sweaters.
Thursday, Dec. 5, 5 p.m.
Denton Chamber of Commerce will host a government relations meeting with Jesse Davis, a member of the Denton City Council. The event is only open to chamber members and is free for them to attend. Register in advance at denton-chamber.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 4 p.m.
Denton Young Professionals will host its monthly mixer at Paschall Bar, 122 N. Locust St.
Thursday, Dec. 5, 5:30 p.m.
Little D Open Coffee Club, hosted by TechMill, meets every other Tuesday at 8 a.m. West Oak Coffee Bar, 114 W. Oak St., to discuss technology and startups.
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 8 a.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 8 am.
Sanger Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Holiday Stroll this winter, with food samples, wine and beer at participating businesses downtown. Tickets are $20 online at sangertexas.com or $25 at the event.
Saturday, Dec. 14, 4 p.m.
Stoke will host a WordPress meetup where attendees can ask for help and get answers to questions on using the WordPress platform. The event is led by WordPress consultant Kay Kinser and is free to attend.
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 11:30 a.m.
Lake Cities Chamber of Commerce hosts Small Business Breakfast meetings the second Tuesday of the month at PointBank, 3971 FM2181 in Corinth.
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 8 a.m.
Women in Commerce, a group for women through the Denton Chamber of Commerce, will host the Holiday Sip & Shop throughout downtown Denton. Start by checking in at Wine Squared, 110 W. Oak St.
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 5:30 p.m.