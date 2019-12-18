“In the short run, the market is a voting machine ... in the long run, it is a weighing machine ...”
— Benjamin Graham
There are lots of different ways to invest in the market. Two of the most successful approaches are value investing and momentum investing.
Value investing’s motto is “buy low, sell high.” Value investors are contrarians who focus on finding stocks that have fallen out of favor.
They view stocks fundamentally as fractional ownership interests in businesses. Their philosophy believes that stocks have intrinsic value that can be calculated based on the company’s assets, cash profits and growth rates.
When market sell-offs bring good stocks down to bargain-basement prices, value investors rejoice and go shopping. Most of the wealthiest and most successful investors, such as Warren Buffett and Carl Icahn, have built their massive fortunes using a variety of value investing approaches.
Patience and fortitude are the key virtues of value investors since it typically takes several years for the market’s weighing machine to sort out the true value of a stock.
So does the market reward value’s patience? The answer has been YES. In a recent study, the respected financial firm O’Shaughnessy Asset Management calculates that between 1964 to 2017 value stocks returned more than 13% annually, compared with 9.8% for the S&P500 index.
That’s impressive outperformance!
Let’s now take a look that momentum investing.
Momentum’s credo is “buy high, sell higher.” Unlike value investors, momentum investors focus on stock price trends — not on fundamentals such as profits and growth.
In essence, momentum investors believe that stocks that have recently done well will continue to outperform in the near future.
Often their techniques use price charts and quantitative indicators to signal changes in market trend and sentiment. Momentum investors tend to make decisions on a short-term “voting machine” — typically months, rather than years.
So how has momentum fared over the long run? The same O’Shaughnessy study above estimates that momentum investing approaches from 1964 to 2017 returned 12.5% per year compared to 9.8% for the S&P500 index.
That’s a solid performance, nearly equal to value investing.
Clearly both value and momentum approaches have solid credentials. They both exploit market emotions and sentiment, but in very different ways.
Because of their very different mindsets, value and momentum investors tend to disparage each other. Value investors look down upon momentum as mere speculation and gambling that lacks grounding in fundamentals.
Momentum investors roll their eyes, viewing value investors as old-fashioned dinosaurs, especially during periods of bubble-like markets.
The reality is that value and momentum strategies tend to excel in different cycles. Bank of America Merrill Lynch performed a study that caught our attention recently.
They compared the relative performance of value vs. momentum in the last two decades. Value sharply outperformed momentum in the early 2000s after the dotcom bubble burst for example.
After lagging behind momentum during the financial crisis, value strongly outperformed for a few years afterwards. However, in the past five years (2014-2019), momentum has trounced value.
Indeed value has never been this cheap versus momentum. For the statistically minded — the gap is more than 2-standard deviations off its norm. Investors should take note. This may portend a shift over the next few years as this outlier comes back to normal.
We believe there are a few contributors for the extreme low we see today in value relative to momentum.
First, value stocks have recently been concentrated in unloved sectors like energy, retail and commodities which have languished at low levels for many years.
Second, ultra-low interest rates (even negative rates in many countries!) incentivize cheap borrowing. Easy money tends to create a speculative “chasing” mindset in the market, which tends to favor momentum.
Finally, these same ultra-low interest rates distort the value of current profits. Low rates mean the profits supposedly made in the future are worth more today than they would be if rates were higher.
This is a fundamental principle of the time-value-of-money. We all know a dollar today is worth more than a dollar in the future. But if the interest rate by which you discount future profit dollars is really, really low, then you might be willing to trade a dollar today for lots of potential future dollars.
Uber, Netflix, Tesla, Peloton — they all promise lots of future dollars even if they are burning through cash today. With interest rates this low, investors seem willing to cut those companies some slack in the hopes they will eventually be profitable.
If rates start to rise (like they did in the first part of 2018), or stop falling (like they did this summer), value stocks tend to outperform because more weight is given to current profits vs. future speculative profits of momentum stocks.
The BofA Merrill study makes it evident that value vs. momentum strategy performance oscillates and tends to mean-revert. In other words, the rubber band snaps back when it is pulled too far in one direction.
With value at an all-time low relative to momentum, we anticipate a period of good relative performance for value may emerge in the coming years, especially if we see a rise in inflation and interest rates.