“It’s time to stop playing defense.”
— Howard Marks, Oaktree Capital founder, in an April 6 memo to investors
Since we penned last month’s article, major market indices whipsawed dramatically. Having plummeted nearly 30% off their recent highs as our March article went to press, the S&P 500 index fell another 12% over the following week.
In a note we sent to our partners, we pointed out bargains were plentiful. While the Dow Jones Industrial Index and the S&P 500 were down more than 40%, The Wall Street Journal posted an article showing value stocks were the most attractive since the 2008 financial crisis.
But there were some interesting differences from 2008.
We believed this crisis was not a financial one, but a medical one. While data out of China is spotty at best, many indicators showed China was roughly nine weeks ahead of us. Italy was five weeks ahead of us and the growth rate of new cases was declining.
This second derivative measure is the first signal to watch before things start getting better. We expected U.S. COVID-19 cases to surge coming weeks, and then tail off meaningfully.
On Good Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo stated New York saw a negative net change in intensive care admissions for the first time since the coronavirus crisis began. We seem to be on the cusp of things going from bad to less bad — traditionally a key turning point in markets.
Over the past couple weeks, markets have surged higher 20%-plus even while the economic data turned horrible. Brookings released a report showing more than 90% of the U.S. labor force was subject to state lockdowns.
U.S. jobless claims have soared for three straight weeks as the economy went into a socially distant coma. During the 2007-09 recession, it took 27 weeks to reach 10 million initial unemployment claims. We got there in two weeks in the current recession.
Nearly 17 million Americans have filed new unemployment claims since the mid-March coronavirus panic. A spooky chart from Bloomberg overlaid the market declines from the throes of the financial crisis in the fall of 2008 (and its eventually bottom in March 2009) to the current selloff.
The implication was we are more like November ’08 vs. March ’09 — a cautionary tale. Yet, as the saying goes, history doesn’t really repeat, it just rhymes.
What took months with respect to monetary and fiscal stimulus during the 2008-09 financial crisis has been executed in days.
Three federal stimulus packages have been passed, in excess of a trillion dollars. A payment schedule obtained by The Washington Post showed initial payouts could be deposited this week. Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pelosi both promise more to come.
On top of the congressional stimulus, the U.S. Federal Reserve has gone nuclear in its money printing and lending operations. They are backstopping U.S. corporate bonds, junk bonds, mortgages, state and municipal debt on top of buying U.S. Treasurys in an effort to lower long-term interest rates.
While policymakers dithered a decade ago, each new day seems to bring another trillion-dollar-plus backstop.
In the meantime, testing capabilities, ventilator production and the acquisition of personal protective equipment are all ramping up dramatically. Most of us are shopping with disposable gloves and wearing masks in public. Even my socially active teenagers are resigned to stay home.
Where will this lead? Will all these fiscal, monetary and personal prescriptions provide the needed, and sustained, market salve? No one really knows. This pandemic and our responses are unprecedented.
But, tilting back to the Howard Marks memo that opened this column, he states that “the bottom line for me is that I’m not at all troubled saying (a) markets may well be considerably lower sometime in the coming months and (b) we’re buying today when we find good value.”
Marks, and we, don’t find those statements inconsistent. Invest accordingly.