“Be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy only when others fearful.”
— Warren Buffett
Others are fearful.
Last week Thursday was the worst one-day drop in the market since the Black Monday crash of 1987. The one-two punch of coronavirus virus and the Russia-Saudi oil price war sent markets in a tailspin over the last month.
Through last Thursday, the decline in just about every major index has been severe. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes — those most reported by the U.S. media — are down 27% and 28% from their recent highs.
The technology-heavy NASDAQ is down slight less, but still a startling 25%. If you dig into various sectors, the numbers are even more stark.
The Dow Transportation Index (comprised of airlines, shippers, cruise liners and other transportation-focused businesses) had fallen more than 37%. The NYSE Financial Index had fallen 33%. Small-cap stocks and “value” stocks have been crushed, each down about 40%.
The indiscriminate nature of the selling is interesting to consider. The extremely high correlation of declines indicates much of the selling is being done by machines and algorithms, rather than by discriminating investors.
This may have been exacerbated by those who had highly leveraged accounts — investors who borrowed lots of money from their brokerage to buy stocks while they were going up. Once the declines hit, those investors got margin calls to pay back their loans, and had to sell anything they could to pay the brokers back.
In the midst of all this market turmoil, there are some things to consider. First, no one knew this “black swan” event was on the horizon, but given the levels and valuations the broad market had risen to over the last several months, this column had urged readers to build cash and employ hedges if they could. That cash and those hedges served investors well if they had them in place.
Next, while we may not have seen the lows in this sell-off, the level of fear and panic late last week reached extremes not seen since the throes of the financial crisis. But, today, the financial sector is much healthier and policy responses are coming.
The Treasury launched a $1.5 trillion liquidity package. Congress is working on fiscal stimulus. Corporations, universities and local governments are canceling activities to give the system time to prepare and respond.
While the toll of the coronavirus is still growing, financial markets look forward. The environment can be “bad” for a while, but once things go from “bad” to “less bad,” financial markets tend to begin the recovery process.
A year from now we will have lived through this pain. Testing kits will be pervasive. Therapies and perhaps even vaccines will be in place. Basketball tournaments will be played again.
For those who did not sell at the lows, or, better yet, invested some cash in the midst of the fear, may look back on last week’s panic as a great buying opportunity.
We shall see. It is too soon to be calling the low. But when every metric of fear, panic and volatility all reach extremes, gravity tends to pull the pendulum back the other way.