“Health scares [are] historically ‘buying opportunities’ for stocks.”
— Head of global and European equity strategy at JP Morgan, January 2020
Over the past month, investors have digested headlines that tempered enthusiasm from the strong 2019 finish.
Trump impeachment proceedings, Sanders the Socialist’s success in early primaries and fears of a coronavirus pandemic have rattled expectations of improving global growth in 2020.
Several parts of the market have been battered in particular response to the respiratory virus scare. Shipping markets, oil prices and global production activities have all been crushed.
Dry bulk shipping rates, having risen nicely over the past few years off the industry’s 50-year lows in 2016, are now retesting those lows. Shipping rates have dropped 80% since this fall.
The decline in oil prices has not been that severe, but Brent-crude prices have still fallen more than 20% since the end of 2019. Many oil stocks have declined much more.
Recent data shows Japan is likely in a technical recession. The Euro-area manufacturing output declined by the highest percentage since the Great Recession with some economists now predicting Germany heading into a technical recession as well.
Here in the U.S., things don’t seem to be that bad.
Q4 GDP grew 2.1%, bringing the full year total to 2.3% growth. That is not bad for the 11th year of an expansion. But some underlying trends were soft, namely that business investment fell for the third quarter in a row, mirroring some of the overseas trends.
Even so, the jobs market remains tight, with jobless claims hitting multi-year lows. This labor market strength continues to bolster consumer sentiment as evidenced by various consumer confidence indices.
The Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index is approaching record highs as Americans are increasingly comfortable with their personal finances. With their finances in decent shape, Americans continue to go shopping (or order from Amazon), as evidenced by record highs in the Bloomberg Buying Climate Index.
The most recent measures show the greatest improvements in sentiment were among Americans aged 55 and over, as well as those making under $15,000 per year. Perhaps the economy is working for broad swaths of the population after all.
As noted in our opening quote, analysts at JPMorgan still hold a bullish view for stocks globally. In a recent research note, they stated past outbreaks (SARS, H1N1, Ebola, Zika) have served as buying opportunities, rather than the reasons for sustained selling.
Fitch research seems to agree. According to Fitch Solutions, SARS (back in 2003) spread rapidly but was contained in six months. Air traffic slowed dramatically the first three months of the outbreak, but returned to baseline within six months and grew from there.
This was also evident in various market measures. The S&P 500 fell about 10%, while airline stocks fell about 25%, in the first few months of the SARS outbreak. A few months later, those short-term declines were quickly recovered with gains to follow.
Turning back to today, coronavirus is likely to be a significant global drag in Q1. China is a much larger part of the global economy than it was in 2003. Even so, China is ramping up dramatic stimulus measures.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is also signaling a more cautious outlook with the potential for more rate cuts this year back on the table. The current market-based probability of two Fed rate cuts in 2020 has risen to 80%.
This has implications for investors.
First, we are likely to see continued volatility in the markets. Q1 earnings released between April and May will be depressed. In fact, earnings may be impacted through the end of Q2 (which will be reported in July and August).
While the U.S. consumer may buoy market sentiment, big earnings misses over the next few months will create waves.
This may settle out by the fall, only to be met with the uncertainty of the presidential election. We advise investors to continue to stay invested, but to trim gains as positions run up and be ready to act when big bouts of fear return.
Some closing thoughts for savers ...
A decade ago, savers could safely earn 5% from government bonds and bank savings. With a million dollars in savings, investors could generate $50,000 of annual income. That would not support a lavish lifestyle, but, alongside Social Security payments, would help make many Americans comfortable in their retirement years.
With long-term rates now closer to 2% than 5%, you need 2.5 million to collect that same $50,000 in annual income. So, people are saving more and more, often deploying most of those savings back into bonds.
In the ’90s, bond funds accounted for only 10% of the $2.4 trillion that flowed into funds, according to the Investment Company Institute. Over last 10 years, a whopping 74% of the $2.7 trillion investors added went into bond funds.
More and more money is chasing more and more bonds, creating a perverse echo effect that keeps rates low. To create a little juice in the portfolio, what’s not going into bonds is often directed to high-flying momentum stocks propelled by low interest rates.
An analysis by research group Market Ethos looked at 1-year returns for the S&P 500 index across all periods, depending on the starting valuation multiple of the index.
If the market index traded at less than 11.4x aggregate earnings, the 1-year returns averaged 12.4%. Pretty good!
If the starting trading multiple was between 11.4x and 14.9x, the 1-year returns were 12.7%. Even better!
But, as the starting multiple gets higher, the returns decline. If the starting multiple is between 14.9x and 17.4x, the 1-year returns fall to an average of 10.4%. Still not bad.
Once the starting multiple goes above 17.4x, the 1-year returns, on average, are negative. Not good.
With the S&P index trading above 25x on a trailing 12-month basis, and above 19x on an expected forward 12-month basis, stock investors should be cautious, layering in hedges, building some cash and considering a tilt to “value,” which still offers compelling entry points.