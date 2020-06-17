“Price fluctuations have only one significant meaning for the true investor. They provide him with an opportunity to buy wisely when prices fall sharply and to sell wisely when they advance a great deal. At other times he will do better if he forgets about the stock market and pays attention to his dividend returns and to the operating results of his companies.”
— Benjamin Graham (1894-1976), the father of value investing
The word “unprecedented” has been used frequently in describing the COVID-19 pandemic. This is also true for the level of fear we have seen in financial markets since March. The widely followed Dow and S&P market indexes cratered 40%, and then rebounded sharply for the biggest stock rally in history.
Savvy investors carefully follow the Volatility Index (known as VIX). VIX measures how sharply stock prices are fluctuating. It tends to be a very good measure of the level of fear and panic in the market. During calm, complacent times the VIX hovers in the 10-20 range.
But when economic and political shocks hit the market, the VIX spikes. It hit the 40s during the internet bust and 9/11 shocks. But during times of utter panic, the VIX rockets even higher. During the peak of the 2008 financial crisis, it rose to above 70. VIX even surpassed that panic level during the coronavirus panic in March – the most fearful moment so far in market history.
This price volatility was harrowing for many investors, who exited the market in droves in March. Sadly, most of these investors missed out on powerful gains that followed. They were selling when they should have been buying. They fell prey to the conventional wisdom that volatility is equal to risk.
Suppose you owned a business and some stranger knocked at your door, offering to buy your business for a lowball price. Would you get worried that your business’ price had suddenly become “volatile” and hurry up and sell? Of course not. Yet this is exactly what millions of people do in the stock market.
Strangely, it is not just “Joe Investor” that makes this mistake. Even modern academic finance theory considers stock price volatility as synonymous with risk. Generations of MBA students have been ingrained with this flawed thinking even though real-world studies have refuted it.
The above quote from Benjamin Graham helps ground us in rationality. Graham was one of the most successful investors in history. As a professor at Columbia University, he pioneered the discipline of value investing, and penned the investing classics Security Analysis and The Intelligent Investor. Many of Graham’s students went on to become legendary investors. His top student, Warren Buffett, became one of the world’s wealthiest men.
In spite of the superior returns it offers, value investing is practiced by only a small number of market participants. Why do most people ignore its lessons?
Value investing requires a contrarian attitude. Straying from the herd is psychologically difficult. In this environment, it takes both discipline and fortitude to take a pass on the high-flying momentum names and instead focus on the few remaining pockets of value. Discipline is required because bull markets tempt investors to loosen their investment criteria to rationalize purchases of overvalued bonds and stocks. Investors need to insist on a sufficient margin of safety by buying stocks at a big discount to their intrinsic value.
Fortitude is just as important because contrarian stocks can be proverbial “falling knives” whose prices keep falling due to the momentum of the exiting herd. An undervalued stock can become even cheaper! For the most out of favor stocks, lower market capitalizations and reduced trading volumes result in reduced liquidity, which aggravates price volatility.
The emerging field of behavioral finance also offers some insights. Psychological studies, including several by Nobel Prize recipient Daniel Kahneman, demonstrate that most people are wired to minimize regret, not to grow wealth.
How can investors better navigate price volatility? First, they should ensure they don’t become forced sellers by imprudent use of margin borrowing. Time and again, overly levered speculators are brought to their knees by margin calls, and forced to sell stocks at rock-bottom prices. Second, investors should follow Graham’s advice: Focus attention on the operating performance of their companies, rather than the fluctuations of the share price. This enables them to distinguish real business risk (which matters) from mere price volatility (which doesn’t matter).
True investors think of themselves as owners of businesses, not merely as traders. They arm themselves with deep insights about company operations. They buy and sell only based on well-informed views about valuation. By thinking right about price volatility, they exploit the opportunities it presents. During ebullient and complacent markets, build up a cash fortress and hedges. When panic hits, go shopping.