The following sales permits were issued by the state comptroller’s office for January. The list includes the owner, name of business and address within ZIP codes 75068, 76201, 76205, 76207, 76208, 76210, 76226, 76227, 76249, 76258 and 76266.
75068
Sara McKeown, Starbell Boutique, 1729 Silverwood Lane
Prestige Protection LLC, Prestige Protection LLC, 1100 Brendan Drive
GPM Southeast LLC, 7-Eleven #4556, 26730 E. U.S. Highway 380, Suite 100
Sai Jai Cosmetics LLC, Sai Jai Cosmetics LLC, 3108 Horizons Drive
Laponea Transport LLC, Laponea Transport LLC, 1405 Waterford Drive
E-Longation LLC, E-Longation LLC, 2612 Elk Horn Drive
Protechs RCS LLC, Protechs RCS LLC, 9724 Excursion Drive
Jesus Lopez Cruz, Lopez Landscaping, 5949 Edgewood Place
Met Go Inc., Kabuki, 100 Hardwicke Lane
Sherry Peals, Sherry Lashiek Boutique, 1128 Horsemint Drive
Chanelle Wilson, Confetti & Kindness Co, 2500 Sun Creek Drive
Ottomatic Threads LLC, Ottomatic Threads, 2309 Bridgeport Drive
Jami Hunt, Jami Hunt Photography, 905 Lone Pine Drive
Srisai Frisco LLC, Curry District, 2304 Olivia Lane
Timothy Anson McMillian, The Perfect Backyard, 2050 FM423 Apt. 5302
Amor Amra LLC, Amor Amra LLC, 944 Lake Grove Drive
Mayra Navarro, M & M Maid Service, 2657 Island Bay Way
L & S Signature Investments Inc., Lindy’s Signature Studio, 1224 Shell Beach Drive
Eden Jardin Centre LLC, Eden Jardin Boutique Party Rentals, 2600 Costa Mesa Drive
Gary Rock Jr., Rock & Stitch, 9800 Forester Trail
T2 Outdoors LLC, T2 Outdoors, 1155 Highline Lane
Graph Nexis LLC, Graph Nexis LLC, 961 Garnet Cove
Jose Mabel Flores, Flores Western Wear, 125 Cottonwood Trail
Janna Veenstra, Janna Veenstra Photography, 2417 Graystone Drive
Rodney Taylor, R&A Vet Enterprise, 2713 White Pine Drive
MLL Equipment Pros LLC, MLL Equipment Pros LLC, 15020 Spruce St.
VR Bookkeeping LLC, VR Bookkeeping LLC, 9809 Trinity Drive
Upstaged Homes LLC, Upstaged Homes, 2212 Gulfstream Drive
Bryan Harris, Clark Sprinkler, 2113 Megan Creek Drive
Virginia Hernandez, Abigail Arts, Crafts, Gifts & More, 3005 Colorado Drive
Christina Pazera, Blushing Blackbird, 121 Mundelein Drive
Jenn Maries LLC, Jenn Marie’s Childrens Apparel & Boutique, 909 Lone Pine Drive
Tina Gonzalez, TNT Needleworks, 3537 Pinnacle Bay Point
Hannah Miller, Interior Runway, 2050 FM423 Apt. 4607
76201
Denton High School Bronco Band Booster Club, Denton High Band Boosters, 1007 Fulton St.
Jadyn Amir Banks, Spice & Corporations, 200 S. Bonnie Brae St. Apt. 6202
Ryan Ayres, Ayres Edition, 1103 Bernard St. Apt. 321
Veronica Powell, The Cookie Crave, 519 S. Locust St.
Titan Lock Services LLC, Titan Lock Services LLC, 207 W. Hickory St.b Suite 104
Texas Sunset Family Chiropractic LLC, Texas Sunset Family Chiropractic LLC, 324 Sunset St., Suite 200
Starwood Rayzor Ranch LLC, Starwood Rayzor Ranch LLC, 2530 W. University Drive
Joe Alfredo Rivas, Joe’s Pyrographic Art, 1224 N. Bonnie Brae St.
76205
Smart 5G Communication LLC, Metro By T-Mobile, 2215 S. Loop 288, Suite 324
Elijah Tooling Inc., Elijah Tooling Inc., 1025 Shady Oaks Drive
Close To Home Holdings LLC, Integrity Health And Education, 109 S. Woodrow Lane, Suite 500
Eduardo Xavier Villadiego, The Phone Plug, 1610 Teasley Lane, Suite 104
Garage Storage Experts LLC, Garage Storage Experts LLC, 1800 S. Loop 288, Suite 396660
Paula Collins, Paula Collins, 1223 Highland Park Road
Marlon Allen, Denton Wood & Floors Outlet, 1109 Dallas Drive
Sheniquia Walton, Uniquely Gorgeous, 1224 E. Hickory St. Apt. 203
Cigary Inc., Denton Cigar Co, 100 N. Interstate 35E, Suite 101
Charles Richard Davison, Customize Your ATV, 1032 Shady Oaks Drive, Suite 200
76207
Straub Communications LLC, Straub Communications LLC, 9628 Crestview Drive
Probilt Services Inc., Probilt Services Inc., 4404 Worthington Drive
Kiana Gurski, KMG Creative Photography, 3329 N. Bell Ave.
NREA Gardens DST, Gardens Of Denton, 401 Ame Drive
Unicus Athletics LLC, Crossfit 940, 3801 N. Interstate 35, Suite 226
Sapient Shopping Inc., Island Divers, 5800 N. Interstate 35, Suite 308
Marklyn Jet Parts LLC, Marklyn Jet Parts LLC, 5040 Warbird Drive, Suite 4
Diane Reeve, Diane Reeve, 8308 American Way
Jose Miguel Camarillo Sr., Ink Arsenal, 3232 N. Locust St. Apt. 327
Zimmerer Kubota & Equipment Inc., Zimmerer Kubota & Equipment Inc., 4701 N. Interstate 35 #D
76208
Top Game Jiu-Jitsu LLC, Top Game Jiu-Jitsu, 1402 N. Corinth St. #209
Lemal Logistics LLC, Lemal’s Vending Company, 3805 Arroyo Trail
Araceli Broussard, Rceli, 1900 Creek Bend Drive
Brachan De’Vae Thompson, Blackginger Boutique, 2551 Stockbridge Road #16140
Brandon Kyle Stephens, Brandon Stephens Photography, 4605 Heron Pond Lane
John Neal Broussard, 2Cajuns, 1900 Creek Bend Drive
Texas Land And Tree Service LLC, Texas Land And Tree Service LLC, 112 Waterwood Circle
Andrea Christensen, Scrimshaw, 403 Meadowlark Lane
JRE Solutions USA LLC, JRE Solutions USA LLC, 1510 Bonanza Lane
Graysen Wingate, Wingate Lawn Care, 208 W. Shady Shores Road
Uptown Cheapskate Denton LLC, Uptown Cheapskate, 1800 Brinker Road, Suite 200
Carolyn Ann Urdiales, Curlys French Bulldogs, 3654 Corinth Parkway
Kellee Marshall, House Of Heat, 2501 Stockbridge Road Apt. 15202
Steele Awards LLC, Steele Awards LLC, 1909 Creek Bend Drive
76210
Lonestar Best Pest Inc., Lonestar Best Pest Inc., 2705 Hilcroft Ave.
Fuhtilt Industries LLC, Fuhtilt Industries LLC, 1601 Pine Hills Lane
Richard Nash, Memories Taxidermy, 1600 Post Oak Drive
The D. Diaries LLC, The D. Diaries LLC, 2700 Cedar Creek Lane Apt. 4210
Urnode LLC, Urnode LLC, 5017 Teasley Lane, Suite 145-77
Erika Chavarria, Owl Craft Box, 8409 Glen Falls Lane
Cloud Nine Organizing LLC, Cloud Nine Organizing, 1302 Cheyenne Trail
Laura Collier, Lala Designs, 2706 Cherokee Trail
North Texas Autoliners LLC, North Texas Autoliners, 2115 Sadau Court, Suite B
KP&JJ Enterprise LLC, KP&JJ Enterprise LLC, 2010 Corinth Parkway Apt. 2106
Bruce David Poland, The Finishing Touch, 6613 Alderbrook Drive
Koeninger Enterprises LLC, CoreLawnCare, 1703 Glen Aerie Lane
Ruckus Powersports LLC, Ruckus Powersports LLC, 2700 Old Alton Road #400
Reeder’s Cleaning Inc., Classic & Current Auto Parts, 2301 Miranda Place
Beauty Systems Group LLC, Beauty Systems Group Store #87031, 3001 Colorado Blvd.
Stefanie Kay Adams, Swaying Creations, 7317 Riverchase Trail
North Texas Corgi Connection, North Texas Corgi Connection, 904 Dawnlight Drive
4Paws2Love – A Humane Society, 4Paws2Love, 1923 Wickersham Lane
Invictus Gunworks LLC, Invictus Gunworks LLC, 3100 Spenrock Court
Mary Cottingham, Copper Leaf Communications, 7301 Livingston Drive
76226
Melinda Hanna, Delirious Diva, 809 Fenceline Drive
Advanced Commercial Equipment Service Corporation, Advanced Commercial Equipment Service Corporation, 9108 Stacee Lane
Dominick Investments LLC, Dominick Investments LLC, 973 Stonecrest Road, Suite D
Kristi Little, Swanky Gypsy Designs, 6301 Roaring Creek
Dennis Michael Fontana, The Buzz Food Trailer, 8900 Charles St.
Nicole Price, Deals4U, 1804 Goliad Way
Andrea Whelan, Andrea Whelan, 8441 Buffalo Drive
Jerry Vestus Ritchie, J V Ritchie Company, 748 Cimmaron Court
James Derek Richardson, Patriot Shooting Supply, 1111 Treeline Drive
Amber Klein Adair, The Plaid Vine Boutique, 1405 Bluebell Ave.
Kellie Dyan Herrington, Chisholm Oaks Veterinary Hospital, 100 Country Club Road Suite 114
Golden Oak Online Auctions LLC, Golden Oak Online Auctions LLC, 809 Falcon Road
Cesar Suarez Construction LLC, Cesar Suarez Construction LLC, 3821 S. Bonnie Brae St.
Convenience Management Services Inc., CMSI 1406, 1217 W. FM407
Taryn Elizabeth Thompson, Raw Illusion, 9100 Leland Drive
HMX Corporation, HMX Corporation, 6520 Woodmere Court
Innovation Now LLC, Innovation Now LLC, 308 E. FM1830 Suite 1D
Britni Dawn Hardage, Zozo Cute, 9121 Kaitlyn Court
LBRB Enterprises Inc., LBRB Enterprises Inc., 9113 Gavin Road
Osar Consulting Inc., Osar Consulting Inc., 336 Carrington Drive
Honey Do Stables LLC, Honey Do Stables LLC, 1440 E. Jeter Road
Barbara Wilkinson, Tangles Salon, 1113 11th St.
Storm Golf Enterprises LLC, Storm Golf Enterprises LLC, 1408 Presley Way
VS Racing LLC, VS Racing LLC, 308 E. FM1830 Suite 1C
Entocor Corp, Entocor Corp, 963 Orchid Hill Lane
Jodi Ippolito, Gotcha Coveted Designs, 8870 Weston Lane
76227
Julia Tanner, A Slice Of Nirvana, 606 Brockett St.
Donald Wasson, Simply Sweet Kettle Corn, 1330 Kingston Place
Cantrell Worldwide Inc., Cantrell Worldwide Inc., 4292 S. U.S. Highway 377, Suite 25
Guardian Grooming Inc., Guardian Grooming Inc., 1312 Mary Horn Drive
Kelli Garza, The Collection By Kelli Garza, 7 Woodhaven Court
Upper Park Coffee Co. LLC, Upper Park Coffee Co. LLC, 5185 S. U.S. Highway 377
Maria Guerrero, Shoes Left And Right, 1729 Outpost Creek Lane
TEACo Aubrey LLC, TEACo, 26742 E. University Drive #240
Valley View Ceramics LLC, Valley View Ceramics LLC, 4294 S. U.S. Highway 377
B&T Lawhorn Enterprises LLC, B&T Lawhorn Enterprises, 1031 FM2931 Apt. 1623
Kristie Covic, CostumeMagic, 1713 Morning Dove Drive
Gumisai Mugara, Goom Moog, 1625 Vernon Drive
Shelly Marie Dippel, Playing For Keeps, 9913 Cherry Hill Lane
Uchennah Cletus Okafor, Okhauls, 8827 Eastwood Ave.
Asper Childers Hegwood, Asper Childers Hegwood, 1608 Angel Lane
Osiel Perez Sr., Green Valley Kitchen, 9467 FM428
Igahu Inc., Igahu Inc., 9027 Greene Drive
Dustin Owen, Turbomacs, 123 Faircrest Drive
Aubrey Leasing LLC, Aubrey Leasing LLC, 204 S. Main St.
Hiruna Designs LLC, Hiruna Designs LLC, 5100 Pavilion Way
76249
Texas Commercial Kitchen LLC, Texas Commercial Kitchen LLC, 326 Broken Bow
Sarah Michelle Villarreal, Gypsy Sisters, 9424 Plainview Road
David Weckar, David Weckar Heating And Air Conditioning, 529 W. Lloyd St.
Main Electric LLC, Main Electric LLC, 8125 Plainview Road
John Edward Benedict, JB Book Biz, 17 W. Sharon Drive
Justin Floyd Sons, Sons Custom Embroidery, 514 N. 2nd St.
Leigh Shayla Medders, Let It Be Boutique, 115 W. Britton St. Apt. 5
76258
Your Health & Wellness By Design LLC, Health & Wellness By Design, 1850 N. Saint Charles Ave.
Post Oak Realty LLC, Post Oak Realty LLC, 1900 High Point Drive
Pilot Point Ventures LLC, Liberty Liquor, 420 S. U.S. Highway 377
Elias Benjamin De Leon Solares, Big Boy Texas Customs, 400 N. U.S. Highway 377
A Stone Above Of Texas LLC, A Stone Above Of Texas LLC, 10000 Wilson Road
76266
Randy’s Of Sanger LLC, Randy’s Of Sanger, 203 W. Chapman Drive
Miriam Calderon, Stiletto Kitchen, 11878 Marion Road
Lionheart Air LLC, Lionheart Air LLC, 8788 Indian Trail
Pamela Spillman, Fancy Farms Iris, 4175 W. Lois Road
Jeremy Friesen, Rec-Tech Mobile RV Repair, 46 Heron Drive
Heather Page, Chasing Arrows Boutique, 102 Allen Drive
Anna Price, Aesthetic Designs Glass, 2514 Caddo Trail
His Fancy Her Cowboy, His Fancy Her Cowboy, 4002 Montecristo Lane
Derryl Milburn, Syblesonline.com, 13182 Corrida Lane