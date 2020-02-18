The following sales permits were issued by the state comptroller’s office for January. The list includes the owner, name of business and address within ZIP codes 75068, 76201, 76205, 76207, 76208, 76210, 76226, 76227, 76249, 76258 and 76266.

75068

Sara McKeown, Starbell Boutique, 1729 Silverwood Lane

Prestige Protection LLC, Prestige Protection LLC, 1100 Brendan Drive

GPM Southeast LLC, 7-Eleven #4556, 26730 E. U.S. Highway 380, Suite 100

Sai Jai Cosmetics LLC, Sai Jai Cosmetics LLC, 3108 Horizons Drive

Laponea Transport LLC, Laponea Transport LLC, 1405 Waterford Drive

E-Longation LLC, E-Longation LLC, 2612 Elk Horn Drive

Protechs RCS LLC, Protechs RCS LLC, 9724 Excursion Drive

Jesus Lopez Cruz, Lopez Landscaping, 5949 Edgewood Place

Met Go Inc., Kabuki, 100 Hardwicke Lane

Sherry Peals, Sherry Lashiek Boutique, 1128 Horsemint Drive

Chanelle Wilson, Confetti & Kindness Co, 2500 Sun Creek Drive

Ottomatic Threads LLC, Ottomatic Threads, 2309 Bridgeport Drive

Jami Hunt, Jami Hunt Photography, 905 Lone Pine Drive

Srisai Frisco LLC, Curry District, 2304 Olivia Lane

Timothy Anson McMillian, The Perfect Backyard, 2050 FM423 Apt. 5302

Amor Amra LLC, Amor Amra LLC, 944 Lake Grove Drive

Mayra Navarro, M & M Maid Service, 2657 Island Bay Way

L & S Signature Investments Inc., Lindy’s Signature Studio, 1224 Shell Beach Drive

Eden Jardin Centre LLC, Eden Jardin Boutique Party Rentals, 2600 Costa Mesa Drive

Gary Rock Jr., Rock & Stitch, 9800 Forester Trail

T2 Outdoors LLC, T2 Outdoors, 1155 Highline Lane

Graph Nexis LLC, Graph Nexis LLC, 961 Garnet Cove

Jose Mabel Flores, Flores Western Wear, 125 Cottonwood Trail

Janna Veenstra, Janna Veenstra Photography, 2417 Graystone Drive

Rodney Taylor, R&A Vet Enterprise, 2713 White Pine Drive

MLL Equipment Pros LLC, MLL Equipment Pros LLC, 15020 Spruce St.

VR Bookkeeping LLC, VR Bookkeeping LLC, 9809 Trinity Drive

Upstaged Homes LLC, Upstaged Homes, 2212 Gulfstream Drive

Bryan Harris, Clark Sprinkler, 2113 Megan Creek Drive

Virginia Hernandez, Abigail Arts, Crafts, Gifts & More, 3005 Colorado Drive

Christina Pazera, Blushing Blackbird, 121 Mundelein Drive

Jenn Maries LLC, Jenn Marie’s Childrens Apparel & Boutique, 909 Lone Pine Drive

Tina Gonzalez, TNT Needleworks, 3537 Pinnacle Bay Point

Hannah Miller, Interior Runway, 2050 FM423 Apt. 4607

76201

Denton High School Bronco Band Booster Club, Denton High Band Boosters, 1007 Fulton St.

Jadyn Amir Banks, Spice & Corporations, 200 S. Bonnie Brae St. Apt. 6202

Ryan Ayres, Ayres Edition, 1103 Bernard St. Apt. 321

Veronica Powell, The Cookie Crave, 519 S. Locust St.

Titan Lock Services LLC, Titan Lock Services LLC, 207 W. Hickory St.b Suite 104

Texas Sunset Family Chiropractic LLC, Texas Sunset Family Chiropractic LLC, 324 Sunset St., Suite 200

Starwood Rayzor Ranch LLC, Starwood Rayzor Ranch LLC, 2530 W. University Drive

Joe Alfredo Rivas, Joe’s Pyrographic Art, 1224 N. Bonnie Brae St.

76205

Smart 5G Communication LLC, Metro By T-Mobile, 2215 S. Loop 288, Suite 324

Elijah Tooling Inc., Elijah Tooling Inc., 1025 Shady Oaks Drive

Close To Home Holdings LLC, Integrity Health And Education, 109 S. Woodrow Lane, Suite 500

Eduardo Xavier Villadiego, The Phone Plug, 1610 Teasley Lane, Suite 104

Garage Storage Experts LLC, Garage Storage Experts LLC, 1800 S. Loop 288, Suite 396660

Paula Collins, Paula Collins, 1223 Highland Park Road

Marlon Allen, Denton Wood & Floors Outlet, 1109 Dallas Drive

Sheniquia Walton, Uniquely Gorgeous, 1224 E. Hickory St. Apt. 203

Cigary Inc., Denton Cigar Co, 100 N. Interstate 35E, Suite 101

Charles Richard Davison, Customize Your ATV, 1032 Shady Oaks Drive, Suite 200

76207

Straub Communications LLC, Straub Communications LLC, 9628 Crestview Drive

Probilt Services Inc., Probilt Services Inc., 4404 Worthington Drive

Kiana Gurski, KMG Creative Photography, 3329 N. Bell Ave.

NREA Gardens DST, Gardens Of Denton, 401 Ame Drive

Unicus Athletics LLC, Crossfit 940, 3801 N. Interstate 35, Suite 226

Sapient Shopping Inc., Island Divers, 5800 N. Interstate 35, Suite 308

Marklyn Jet Parts LLC, Marklyn Jet Parts LLC, 5040 Warbird Drive, Suite 4

Diane Reeve, Diane Reeve, 8308 American Way

Jose Miguel Camarillo Sr., Ink Arsenal, 3232 N. Locust St. Apt. 327

Zimmerer Kubota & Equipment Inc., Zimmerer Kubota & Equipment Inc., 4701 N. Interstate 35 #D

76208

Top Game Jiu-Jitsu LLC, Top Game Jiu-Jitsu, 1402 N. Corinth St. #209

Lemal Logistics LLC, Lemal’s Vending Company, 3805 Arroyo Trail

Araceli Broussard, Rceli, 1900 Creek Bend Drive

Brachan De’Vae Thompson, Blackginger Boutique, 2551 Stockbridge Road #16140

Brandon Kyle Stephens, Brandon Stephens Photography, 4605 Heron Pond Lane

John Neal Broussard, 2Cajuns, 1900 Creek Bend Drive

Texas Land And Tree Service LLC, Texas Land And Tree Service LLC, 112 Waterwood Circle

Andrea Christensen, Scrimshaw, 403 Meadowlark Lane

JRE Solutions USA LLC, JRE Solutions USA LLC, 1510 Bonanza Lane

Graysen Wingate, Wingate Lawn Care, 208 W. Shady Shores Road

Uptown Cheapskate Denton LLC, Uptown Cheapskate, 1800 Brinker Road, Suite 200

Carolyn Ann Urdiales, Curlys French Bulldogs, 3654 Corinth Parkway

Kellee Marshall, House Of Heat, 2501 Stockbridge Road Apt. 15202

Steele Awards LLC, Steele Awards LLC, 1909 Creek Bend Drive

76210

Lonestar Best Pest Inc., Lonestar Best Pest Inc., 2705 Hilcroft Ave.

Fuhtilt Industries LLC, Fuhtilt Industries LLC, 1601 Pine Hills Lane

Richard Nash, Memories Taxidermy, 1600 Post Oak Drive

The D. Diaries LLC, The D. Diaries LLC, 2700 Cedar Creek Lane Apt. 4210

Urnode LLC, Urnode LLC, 5017 Teasley Lane, Suite 145-77

Erika Chavarria, Owl Craft Box, 8409 Glen Falls Lane

Cloud Nine Organizing LLC, Cloud Nine Organizing, 1302 Cheyenne Trail

Laura Collier, Lala Designs, 2706 Cherokee Trail

North Texas Autoliners LLC, North Texas Autoliners, 2115 Sadau Court, Suite B

KP&JJ Enterprise LLC, KP&JJ Enterprise LLC, 2010 Corinth Parkway Apt. 2106

Bruce David Poland, The Finishing Touch, 6613 Alderbrook Drive

Koeninger Enterprises LLC, CoreLawnCare, 1703 Glen Aerie Lane

Ruckus Powersports LLC, Ruckus Powersports LLC, 2700 Old Alton Road #400

Reeder’s Cleaning Inc., Classic & Current Auto Parts, 2301 Miranda Place

Beauty Systems Group LLC, Beauty Systems Group Store #87031, 3001 Colorado Blvd.

Stefanie Kay Adams, Swaying Creations, 7317 Riverchase Trail

North Texas Corgi Connection, North Texas Corgi Connection, 904 Dawnlight Drive

4Paws2Love – A Humane Society, 4Paws2Love, 1923 Wickersham Lane

Invictus Gunworks LLC, Invictus Gunworks LLC, 3100 Spenrock Court

Mary Cottingham, Copper Leaf Communications, 7301 Livingston Drive

76226

Melinda Hanna, Delirious Diva, 809 Fenceline Drive

Advanced Commercial Equipment Service Corporation, Advanced Commercial Equipment Service Corporation, 9108 Stacee Lane

Dominick Investments LLC, Dominick Investments LLC, 973 Stonecrest Road, Suite D

Kristi Little, Swanky Gypsy Designs, 6301 Roaring Creek

Dennis Michael Fontana, The Buzz Food Trailer, 8900 Charles St.

Nicole Price, Deals4U, 1804 Goliad Way

Andrea Whelan, Andrea Whelan, 8441 Buffalo Drive

Jerry Vestus Ritchie, J V Ritchie Company, 748 Cimmaron Court

James Derek Richardson, Patriot Shooting Supply, 1111 Treeline Drive

Amber Klein Adair, The Plaid Vine Boutique, 1405 Bluebell Ave.

Kellie Dyan Herrington, Chisholm Oaks Veterinary Hospital, 100 Country Club Road Suite 114

Golden Oak Online Auctions LLC, Golden Oak Online Auctions LLC, 809 Falcon Road

Cesar Suarez Construction LLC, Cesar Suarez Construction LLC, 3821 S. Bonnie Brae St.

Convenience Management Services Inc., CMSI 1406, 1217 W. FM407

Taryn Elizabeth Thompson, Raw Illusion, 9100 Leland Drive

HMX Corporation, HMX Corporation, 6520 Woodmere Court

Innovation Now LLC, Innovation Now LLC, 308 E. FM1830 Suite 1D

Britni Dawn Hardage, Zozo Cute, 9121 Kaitlyn Court

LBRB Enterprises Inc., LBRB Enterprises Inc., 9113 Gavin Road

Osar Consulting Inc., Osar Consulting Inc., 336 Carrington Drive

Honey Do Stables LLC, Honey Do Stables LLC, 1440 E. Jeter Road

Barbara Wilkinson, Tangles Salon, 1113 11th St.

Storm Golf Enterprises LLC, Storm Golf Enterprises LLC, 1408 Presley Way

VS Racing LLC, VS Racing LLC, 308 E. FM1830 Suite 1C

Entocor Corp, Entocor Corp, 963 Orchid Hill Lane

Jodi Ippolito, Gotcha Coveted Designs, 8870 Weston Lane

76227

Julia Tanner, A Slice Of Nirvana, 606 Brockett St.

Donald Wasson, Simply Sweet Kettle Corn, 1330 Kingston Place

Cantrell Worldwide Inc., Cantrell Worldwide Inc., 4292 S. U.S. Highway 377, Suite 25

Guardian Grooming Inc., Guardian Grooming Inc., 1312 Mary Horn Drive

Kelli Garza, The Collection By Kelli Garza, 7 Woodhaven Court

Upper Park Coffee Co. LLC, Upper Park Coffee Co. LLC, 5185 S. U.S. Highway 377

Maria Guerrero, Shoes Left And Right, 1729 Outpost Creek Lane

TEACo Aubrey LLC, TEACo, 26742 E. University Drive #240

Valley View Ceramics LLC, Valley View Ceramics LLC, 4294 S. U.S. Highway 377

B&T Lawhorn Enterprises LLC, B&T Lawhorn Enterprises, 1031 FM2931 Apt. 1623

Kristie Covic, CostumeMagic, 1713 Morning Dove Drive

Gumisai Mugara, Goom Moog, 1625 Vernon Drive

Shelly Marie Dippel, Playing For Keeps, 9913 Cherry Hill Lane

Uchennah Cletus Okafor, Okhauls, 8827 Eastwood Ave.

Asper Childers Hegwood, Asper Childers Hegwood, 1608 Angel Lane

Osiel Perez Sr., Green Valley Kitchen, 9467 FM428

Igahu Inc., Igahu Inc., 9027 Greene Drive

Dustin Owen, Turbomacs, 123 Faircrest Drive

Aubrey Leasing LLC, Aubrey Leasing LLC, 204 S. Main St.

Hiruna Designs LLC, Hiruna Designs LLC, 5100 Pavilion Way

76249

Texas Commercial Kitchen LLC, Texas Commercial Kitchen LLC, 326 Broken Bow

Sarah Michelle Villarreal, Gypsy Sisters, 9424 Plainview Road

David Weckar, David Weckar Heating And Air Conditioning, 529 W. Lloyd St.

Main Electric LLC, Main Electric LLC, 8125 Plainview Road

John Edward Benedict, JB Book Biz, 17 W. Sharon Drive

Justin Floyd Sons, Sons Custom Embroidery, 514 N. 2nd St.

Leigh Shayla Medders, Let It Be Boutique, 115 W. Britton St. Apt. 5

76258

Your Health & Wellness By Design LLC, Health & Wellness By Design, 1850 N. Saint Charles Ave.

Post Oak Realty LLC, Post Oak Realty LLC, 1900 High Point Drive

Pilot Point Ventures LLC, Liberty Liquor, 420 S. U.S. Highway 377

Elias Benjamin De Leon Solares, Big Boy Texas Customs, 400 N. U.S. Highway 377

A Stone Above Of Texas LLC, A Stone Above Of Texas LLC, 10000 Wilson Road

76266

Randy’s Of Sanger LLC, Randy’s Of Sanger, 203 W. Chapman Drive

Miriam Calderon, Stiletto Kitchen, 11878 Marion Road

Lionheart Air LLC, Lionheart Air LLC, 8788 Indian Trail

Pamela Spillman, Fancy Farms Iris, 4175 W. Lois Road

Jeremy Friesen, Rec-Tech Mobile RV Repair, 46 Heron Drive

Heather Page, Chasing Arrows Boutique, 102 Allen Drive

Anna Price, Aesthetic Designs Glass, 2514 Caddo Trail

His Fancy Her Cowboy, His Fancy Her Cowboy, 4002 Montecristo Lane

Derryl Milburn, Syblesonline.com, 13182 Corrida Lane

 

