The following names were posted in February at the Denton County Clerk’s Office.
75068
Tiwalade Adebanjo, Croesus Group, 14209 Sugar Hill Drive
Justin Allred, OtherRed Photography, 1921 Marble Falls
Alex Amaya, Ivana Counter Co., 237 Judy Lane
Rachael and Amy Baugus, Black Hat Designs, 816 Meandering Trail
Simon Bowles, Manchester Painting, 2620 Lake Ridge Drive
Danielle Fobbs, Healthy Sunflower, 1529 Canary Drive
Shanna Fougerousse, The Undivided Heart, 1220 Shell Beach Drive
Sean Galloway, Dallas Coin Buyer, 2701 Little Elm Parkway, Suites 100-410
Mason Garcia, MSG Construction, 6504 Shoreline Drive
Zetonio Graham, Happy Feet North Dallas, 2736 Lone Ranger Trail
Zetonio Graham, Shining Stars North Dallas, 2736 Lone Ranger Trail
Lizbeth Hernandez, In God We Trust Moving, 9824 Cottonwood Trail
Jason Hicks, Jason Hicks DBA Hicks Landscaping & Excavation, 6281 Hill Lane
Angela Lerew, Nurturing Nest Newborn Care, 705 Water Garden Circle
Melissa Lewis, LGL Grilling, 9909 Snake River Drive
Melissa Lewis, K & M Appliance, 9909 Snake River Drive
Jason Main, Main Mastics, 2705 Leisure Lane
Lizah Mandiringa, Lima Concepts, 109 Highwood Ave.
Martha Martinez, Martha’s Cleaning Service, 9415 Sleepy Hollow Trail
Nitza Martinez, ER Construction, 2440 Chestnut Drive
Cynthia Ortiz, TeeShirt Logic Designs, 1436 Sun Breeze Drive
Ruwani Palihapitiya & Siddihalu Wijesena, RW Marketers, 1124 Horsetail Drive
Michael Paul, Smooth Jazz Transportation, 1404 Bluebird Drive
Osbaldo & Karla Ramirez, El Son Plumbing, 309 Woodgrove Drive
Aquilino Rangel Rivera, Aquilino Rangel Construction Cleanup & Excavations, 405 Shady Oaks Lane
Letisha Stover, Vintage Kloset, 1576 BrookStone Drive
Alejandro Valenzuela, AJ’s Lawn Service, 909 Horizon Ridge Circle
Ana Vazquez, Starfit4Life, 1314 Garza Lane
William Wright, William Wright Delivery, 2228 Bradford Pear Drive
76201
Dan Anderson IV, D & Dee Lawn Services, 411 Ponder Ave.
Grace Enciso, Anmut Clothing, 2019 N. Elm St.
Caleb Guyon, North Texas Dome Shows, 2444 W. Oak St., #124
Bater Hud, B Hud Gems, 2413 Charlotte St., #17
Terronce Johnson, TMJ Investments, 624 W. University Drive, #325
Loren Jones, Omega Sculpture & Design, 311 W. Highland St.
Tommy Marshall, TM Appraisal, 101 S. Locust St., Suite 600
76205
Gerardo Garcia De Alba, Invisible Dog Guards, 522 Smith St.
Omar Leonardo Garcia Ferrel, PMC Barbershop, 518 Acme St. Unit 101
Joshua & Rabekka Smith, A Helping Man, 731 Londonderry Lane, Apt. 109
Carmen Shannon, G & T Treats, 301 Dallas Drive Suite 120
Debra Strebig, Stuart and Strebig, 2720 James St.
Michael Sweigart, The Beard of Real Estate Team, 215 S. Woodrow Lane, Suite E
Derek Yuniwoh, JBS Group US, 201 Inman St. 11203C
76207
Pascual Zepeda Soto & Maria Margarita Soto Pena, Pascual Zepeda Lawn and Tree Service, 4937 Stuart Road, Trailer 96
Yerica Figueroa Sosa, DG’s Tree Service, 4937 Stuart Road, Trailer 298
76208
Lidenny Capuchino, El Ricon de los Churros, 4200 E. University Drive
Neptaly Israel Gomez, IG Trucking, 3501 Seaside Drive
Susan Kay Murphy, Designs by His Grace, 5001 Par Drive, Apt. 3021
Kariana Perez, Kanette Ganrie, 4508 Indian Paint Way
Myrtha Velez, VSM Services, 4508 Indian Paint Way
John Webb, Riverside Resale, 1802 Riverside Drive
76210
Al Davis, Pad Cleaning LLC, 3908 Drexel Drive
Dillon Haspany, Ascension Services, 4109 Darien Place
Arman Jivani, Dallas Competitive Gamers, 4517 Chicory Court
Onyekachi Mark Kalu, Emy Italian Shoes & Suits, 8008 Mirror Rock Lane
Onyekachi Mark Kalu & Patience Favour Kalu, Favours Bridals and Kitchen, 8008 Mirror Rock Lane
Sherry Lakey, Zip Ink Mobile Notary, 2806 Surrey Oaks Court
Felix Omar Cornier Perez, Siete Ocho Siete, 3018 Mason Ave.
Venetta Petties, Girls Who Twirl, 2701 Pioneer Drive
Esther Quartey, Outstanding Touch Events, 3604 Andalusian Drive
Juan Sanjuan Ramirez & Jesus Sanjuan, Sanjuan’s Construction and Landscapes Irrigation, 2800 Cochise Court
Michelle Gay Sawyer, Business In You Group, 4251 FM2181, Suites 230-306
Michelle Gay Sawyer, Unek Finds, 4251 FM2181, Suites 230-306
Gerin St. Claire, St. Claire Enterprises, 2215 Stanhill Drive
Megan Wildsmith, Megan Wildsmith Insurance Agency, 1212 Bent Oaks Court, Suite 200
76226
Yvonne Jagger Callahan, Yvogerhan, 6216 Savannah Oak Trail
Jose Luis Casas, Argyle Barber Shop, 512 N. U.S. Highway 377
Alexander Colon-Rivera, Aktion Unlimited, 979 Stonecrest Road, Building 5, Unit D
Allison Fifer, Posh Home Staging & Redesign, 1151 Badminton Drive
Maria Susana Hernandez, A & S, 4259 Cactus Drive
Dustin Hunt, Hunt Construction Services, 708 Charyl Lynn Drive
Mont Parrish, Beaumont Outdoor Sports Services, 941 Hondo Road
Wendy Price, Argyle Gentlemen’s Parlor, 512 N. U.S. Highway 377
James Derek Richardson, Patriot Shooting Supply, 1111 Treeline Drive
76227
Don Ryan Alexander, Alexander Plumbing Co., 1405 Cherokee Rose Trail
Clarence Ansley, Gun Bluing Speciality Shop, 4529 Elm Bottom Circle
Tristan Battaile, Right Choice Realty, 1001 Wenk Court
Miguel Becerra, Affordable Choice Pool Remodels & Outdoors, 1831 FM2931, Apt. 833
Jasmine Dodd, Fresh Skin Bar, 1535 Acmite Ave.
Shakira Ellis, Aubrey Mobile Notary, 1315 Canvasback Drive
Lucy Michelle Gutierrez & Blake Dell Puckett, BMP Surveying Services, 321 Countryside Drive
Michael Shane Hamilton, H6 Renovations, 112 Ranch Road
Alejandro Sanchez Hernandez, Texas Turf and More, 2901 Naylor Road
Oliver Hernandez-Perez, DFWCedar, 3367 FM1385
Jessica Yarbrough & Marco Herrera, AB Advisors, 9013 Cranston Court
KiAndre Jackson, Jackson’s Home Renovations, 1807 Canvasback Drive
Corey Jenkins, Bengal Volleyball, 1031 Providence Blvd.
Nicole Jeror, Jeror Photography, 9920 Martha’s Vineyard Circle
LeChresha Johnson, The Children’s Palace Education Learning Academy, 6132 Kent Lane
Magali Kapinga, UltraRefunds, 7005 Spring Park Drive
Dennis Koller, Pen Communication, 10071 Cedar Lake Drive
Samuel Maina & Nancy Kemunto Mokaya, ICareTax Team Consulting, 1505 Cardinal Way
Jesus Martinez, Cloud Nine Installation, 1804 Forsythe Drive
David Melnikov, Deals and Discounts, 2721 FM2931
Omar Menchaca, Green Solutions, 10210 Lakeview Drive
Nicholas Oliver, RPG Dungeons, 1213 W. Shawnee Drive
Shambhu Basaya Pujari, Icicon America Inc., 1521 Habersham St.
Colleen & Tony Pullen, Pullen Realty Group, 1412 Downing Drive
Mary Ann Quan, Mary’s Safe Haven For Kids, 1821 Sparrow Lane
Cristobal Zavala Ramos, Independent Electrician, 8921 Deadwood Lane
Tony Rasmussen, First Choice Maintenance, 3022 Rockhill Road
Dulce Sanchez, Quality Compliance Consulting, 824 Countryside Drive
Alice Schrader, Trekk Enchanted Events, 9133 Blackstone Drive
Toya Simmons, Loulouise Homes, 1513 Mockingbird Drive
Taylor Sloat, 4rehn, 9915 Birch Drive
Jennifer Smith, Jenn’s Hair Studio, 1001 Jerry St.
Robert Vaughan, Reforming Realty, 11450 U.S. Highway 380, Suite 130, #279
Jacqulyn Warren, Anointed & Appointed Creations, 1121 Live Oak Drive
76249
Dane Michael White, Solomon, 2751 Mitchell Road
76258
Kevin Ray Dane, Boss Hogg Productions, 219 N. Jefferson St.
Margot-Lindsay Gray, Dream Big Real Estate Services, 621 E. Roewe St.
Margot-Lindsay Gray, Life on a Plate, 621 E. Roewe St.
Shaler Lane Pierce, Unicorn Financial Group, 334 S. College St.
Bryan & Lisa Smith, Benchmark Signature Homes, 1109 N. Foundation Drive
Zoyla Tavera, Edgie’s Tacos, 681 W. Holford St.
76266
Alfredo Garza & Rolando Escobedo, G&E Custom Homes, 6576 Belz Road
Misty Greene, X Stream Solutions, 1008 N. Fifth St., #311
Wendy Haun, Haun Media Consulting, 928 W. Willow St.
Ryan Konz, Konz Fabrication Solutions, 5828 Milam Ridge Road
Thuy Hong Thi Nguyen, Angel Nails & Spa, 619 N. 10th St. Suite 306
Priscillia Roberson, Ready Notary Now, 4841 Austin Circle
Adalberto Rodriguez, TShirt Imaging, 306 Deer Run Drive
Kenneth Rowan, Ken Candyman, 711 N. 5th St.
Raymond Taylor, Coffee Creek, 10039 Dyer Road