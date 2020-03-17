The following names were posted in February at the Denton County Clerk’s Office.

75068

Tiwalade Adebanjo, Croesus Group, 14209 Sugar Hill Drive

Justin Allred, OtherRed Photography, 1921 Marble Falls

Alex Amaya, Ivana Counter Co., 237 Judy Lane

Rachael and Amy Baugus, Black Hat Designs, 816 Meandering Trail

Simon Bowles, Manchester Painting, 2620 Lake Ridge Drive

Danielle Fobbs, Healthy Sunflower, 1529 Canary Drive

Shanna Fougerousse, The Undivided Heart, 1220 Shell Beach Drive

Sean Galloway, Dallas Coin Buyer, 2701 Little Elm Parkway, Suites 100-410

Mason Garcia, MSG Construction, 6504 Shoreline Drive

Zetonio Graham, Happy Feet North Dallas, 2736 Lone Ranger Trail

Zetonio Graham, Shining Stars North Dallas, 2736 Lone Ranger Trail

Lizbeth Hernandez, In God We Trust Moving, 9824 Cottonwood Trail

Jason Hicks, Jason Hicks DBA Hicks Landscaping & Excavation, 6281 Hill Lane

Angela Lerew, Nurturing Nest Newborn Care, 705 Water Garden Circle

Melissa Lewis, LGL Grilling, 9909 Snake River Drive

Melissa Lewis, K & M Appliance, 9909 Snake River Drive

Jason Main, Main Mastics, 2705 Leisure Lane

Lizah Mandiringa, Lima Concepts, 109 Highwood Ave.

Martha Martinez, Martha’s Cleaning Service, 9415 Sleepy Hollow Trail

Nitza Martinez, ER Construction, 2440 Chestnut Drive

Cynthia Ortiz, TeeShirt Logic Designs, 1436 Sun Breeze Drive

Ruwani Palihapitiya & Siddihalu Wijesena, RW Marketers, 1124 Horsetail Drive

Michael Paul, Smooth Jazz Transportation, 1404 Bluebird Drive

Osbaldo & Karla Ramirez, El Son Plumbing, 309 Woodgrove Drive

Aquilino Rangel Rivera, Aquilino Rangel Construction Cleanup & Excavations, 405 Shady Oaks Lane

Letisha Stover, Vintage Kloset, 1576 BrookStone Drive

Alejandro Valenzuela, AJ’s Lawn Service, 909 Horizon Ridge Circle

Ana Vazquez, Starfit4Life, 1314 Garza Lane

William Wright, William Wright Delivery, 2228 Bradford Pear Drive

76201

Dan Anderson IV, D & Dee Lawn Services, 411 Ponder Ave.

Grace Enciso, Anmut Clothing, 2019 N. Elm St.

Caleb Guyon, North Texas Dome Shows, 2444 W. Oak St., #124

Bater Hud, B Hud Gems, 2413 Charlotte St., #17

Terronce Johnson, TMJ Investments, 624 W. University Drive, #325

Loren Jones, Omega Sculpture & Design, 311 W. Highland St.

Tommy Marshall, TM Appraisal, 101 S. Locust St., Suite 600

76205

Gerardo Garcia De Alba, Invisible Dog Guards, 522 Smith St.

Omar Leonardo Garcia Ferrel, PMC Barbershop, 518 Acme St. Unit 101

Joshua & Rabekka Smith, A Helping Man, 731 Londonderry Lane, Apt. 109

Carmen Shannon, G & T Treats, 301 Dallas Drive Suite 120

Debra Strebig, Stuart and Strebig, 2720 James St.

Michael Sweigart, The Beard of Real Estate Team, 215 S. Woodrow Lane, Suite E

Derek Yuniwoh, JBS Group US, 201 Inman St. 11203C

76207

Pascual Zepeda Soto & Maria Margarita Soto Pena, Pascual Zepeda Lawn and Tree Service, 4937 Stuart Road, Trailer 96

Yerica Figueroa Sosa, DG’s Tree Service, 4937 Stuart Road, Trailer 298

76208

Lidenny Capuchino, El Ricon de los Churros, 4200 E. University Drive

Neptaly Israel Gomez, IG Trucking, 3501 Seaside Drive

Susan Kay Murphy, Designs by His Grace, 5001 Par Drive, Apt. 3021

Kariana Perez, Kanette Ganrie, 4508 Indian Paint Way

Myrtha Velez, VSM Services, 4508 Indian Paint Way

John Webb, Riverside Resale, 1802 Riverside Drive

76210

Al Davis, Pad Cleaning LLC, 3908 Drexel Drive

Dillon Haspany, Ascension Services, 4109 Darien Place

Arman Jivani, Dallas Competitive Gamers, 4517 Chicory Court

Onyekachi Mark Kalu, Emy Italian Shoes & Suits, 8008 Mirror Rock Lane

Onyekachi Mark Kalu & Patience Favour Kalu, Favours Bridals and Kitchen, 8008 Mirror Rock Lane

Sherry Lakey, Zip Ink Mobile Notary, 2806 Surrey Oaks Court

Felix Omar Cornier Perez, Siete Ocho Siete, 3018 Mason Ave.

Venetta Petties, Girls Who Twirl, 2701 Pioneer Drive

Esther Quartey, Outstanding Touch Events, 3604 Andalusian Drive

Juan Sanjuan Ramirez & Jesus Sanjuan, Sanjuan’s Construction and Landscapes Irrigation, 2800 Cochise Court

Michelle Gay Sawyer, Business In You Group, 4251 FM2181, Suites 230-306

Michelle Gay Sawyer, Unek Finds, 4251 FM2181, Suites 230-306

Gerin St. Claire, St. Claire Enterprises, 2215 Stanhill Drive

Megan Wildsmith, Megan Wildsmith Insurance Agency, 1212 Bent Oaks Court, Suite 200

76226

Yvonne Jagger Callahan, Yvogerhan, 6216 Savannah Oak Trail

Jose Luis Casas, Argyle Barber Shop, 512 N. U.S. Highway 377

Alexander Colon-Rivera, Aktion Unlimited, 979 Stonecrest Road, Building 5, Unit D

Allison Fifer, Posh Home Staging & Redesign, 1151 Badminton Drive

Maria Susana Hernandez, A & S, 4259 Cactus Drive

Dustin Hunt, Hunt Construction Services, 708 Charyl Lynn Drive

Mont Parrish, Beaumont Outdoor Sports Services, 941 Hondo Road

Wendy Price, Argyle Gentlemen’s Parlor, 512 N. U.S. Highway 377

James Derek Richardson, Patriot Shooting Supply, 1111 Treeline Drive

76227

Don Ryan Alexander, Alexander Plumbing Co., 1405 Cherokee Rose Trail

Clarence Ansley, Gun Bluing Speciality Shop, 4529 Elm Bottom Circle

Tristan Battaile, Right Choice Realty, 1001 Wenk Court

Miguel Becerra, Affordable Choice Pool Remodels & Outdoors, 1831 FM2931, Apt. 833

Jasmine Dodd, Fresh Skin Bar, 1535 Acmite Ave.

Shakira Ellis, Aubrey Mobile Notary, 1315 Canvasback Drive

Lucy Michelle Gutierrez & Blake Dell Puckett, BMP Surveying Services, 321 Countryside Drive

Michael Shane Hamilton, H6 Renovations, 112 Ranch Road

Alejandro Sanchez Hernandez, Texas Turf and More, 2901 Naylor Road

Oliver Hernandez-Perez, DFWCedar, 3367 FM1385

Jessica Yarbrough & Marco Herrera, AB Advisors, 9013 Cranston Court

KiAndre Jackson, Jackson’s Home Renovations, 1807 Canvasback Drive

Corey Jenkins, Bengal Volleyball, 1031 Providence Blvd.

Nicole Jeror, Jeror Photography, 9920 Martha’s Vineyard Circle

LeChresha Johnson, The Children’s Palace Education Learning Academy, 6132 Kent Lane

Magali Kapinga, UltraRefunds, 7005 Spring Park Drive

Dennis Koller, Pen Communication, 10071 Cedar Lake Drive

Samuel Maina & Nancy Kemunto Mokaya, ICareTax Team Consulting, 1505 Cardinal Way

Jesus Martinez, Cloud Nine Installation, 1804 Forsythe Drive

David Melnikov, Deals and Discounts, 2721 FM2931

Omar Menchaca, Green Solutions, 10210 Lakeview Drive

Nicholas Oliver, RPG Dungeons, 1213 W. Shawnee Drive

Shambhu Basaya Pujari, Icicon America Inc., 1521 Habersham St.

Colleen & Tony Pullen, Pullen Realty Group, 1412 Downing Drive

Mary Ann Quan, Mary’s Safe Haven For Kids, 1821 Sparrow Lane

Cristobal Zavala Ramos, Independent Electrician, 8921 Deadwood Lane

Tony Rasmussen, First Choice Maintenance, 3022 Rockhill Road

Dulce Sanchez, Quality Compliance Consulting, 824 Countryside Drive

Alice Schrader, Trekk Enchanted Events, 9133 Blackstone Drive

Toya Simmons, Loulouise Homes, 1513 Mockingbird Drive

Taylor Sloat, 4rehn, 9915 Birch Drive

Jennifer Smith, Jenn’s Hair Studio, 1001 Jerry St.

Robert Vaughan, Reforming Realty, 11450 U.S. Highway 380, Suite 130, #279

Jacqulyn Warren, Anointed & Appointed Creations, 1121 Live Oak Drive

76249

Dane Michael White, Solomon, 2751 Mitchell Road

76258

Kevin Ray Dane, Boss Hogg Productions, 219 N. Jefferson St.

Margot-Lindsay Gray, Dream Big Real Estate Services, 621 E. Roewe St.

Margot-Lindsay Gray, Life on a Plate, 621 E. Roewe St.

Shaler Lane Pierce, Unicorn Financial Group, 334 S. College St.

Bryan & Lisa Smith, Benchmark Signature Homes, 1109 N. Foundation Drive

Zoyla Tavera, Edgie’s Tacos, 681 W. Holford St.

76266

Alfredo Garza & Rolando Escobedo, G&E Custom Homes, 6576 Belz Road

Misty Greene, X Stream Solutions, 1008 N. Fifth St., #311

Wendy Haun, Haun Media Consulting, 928 W. Willow St.

Ryan Konz, Konz Fabrication Solutions, 5828 Milam Ridge Road

Thuy Hong Thi Nguyen, Angel Nails & Spa, 619 N. 10th St. Suite 306

Priscillia Roberson, Ready Notary Now, 4841 Austin Circle

Adalberto Rodriguez, TShirt Imaging, 306 Deer Run Drive

Kenneth Rowan, Ken Candyman, 711 N. 5th St.

Raymond Taylor, Coffee Creek, 10039 Dyer Road

