I’ve been wondering what the best format might be to thank this community and all 700-plus of our members for their engagement with the Denton Chamber of Commerce this year, and here it was the whole time.
First on our list: Denton Record-Chronicle. Thank you, DRC, for this space. For providing the chamber with a vehicle to reach the entire community, every month. We appreciate your leadership, your employees and your commitment to keeping Denton informed.
Next, I’d like to say thank you to our board of directors. Our chamber board has been remarkably flexible and supportive this year in the face of change. In conjunction with regular duties, Board members went the extra mile in 2019 to accomplish these items:
- New chamber president search, hiring, onboarding,
- New Discover Denton VP search, hiring, onboarding,
- Unanimously agreed to serve an additional six months to align board terms with new fiscal year,
- New chamber mission statement: Advocate, Educate, and Collaborate for Economic Growth in Denton,
- Reaccreditation process (every five years) with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,
- Taking board meetings “on the road” each month to provide greater exposure for our members, and
- Reviewing all chamber policies (including bylaws) and processes to ensure relevancy in a changing business community.
For the past 110 years, the Denton Chamber of Commerce has served the Denton business community, powered by our volunteers. Thank you to our program chairs, committee chairs, committee members, ambassadors, advocates, advisers, promoters, sponsors, partners and friends. You are the people who help develop our programming and move this mission forward. You fold chairs. You write checks. You show up early. You stay late. You make calls and send emails. You take time away from your jobs and your families and you spend it on behalf of our members. No THANKS will ever be ALL CAPS enough. But THANK YOU.
Speaking of members: Our member investors are the reason we advocate, educate and collaborate for economic growth in Denton. Chamber members — we see you out there. We see your hustle. We see you grinding it out. You do not need to build your schedule around our events calendar. All you have to do this year is tell us how we can support your mission. Tell us what keeps you awake at night and we will show up each day to look for solutions. We will continue to build partnerships on your behalf. We will continue to provide education and connections to the resources that you need to be successful. Thank you for trusting us to do that, and thank you for everything you are doing to move Denton forward. Look for even more support and resources from us in 2020.
Thank you, community partners: elected officials, city of Denton, Denton ISD, Small Business Development Center, University of North Texas, Texas Woman’s University, North Central Texas College, Denton County. Effective community partnerships increase our collective impact, especially when addressing regional issues like economic and workforce development. We appreciate our partners who do so much to position this entire region for future multiplied growth and prosperity.
And finally, I’d personally like to thank the chamber staff, Discover Denton staff and economic development staff who show up every day, ready and willing to serve this mission and make Denton the best place in Texas to live, work and play. You guys are moving the needle.
For more information on what your Denton chamber is up to, or how you can partner with the Chamber of Commerce in 2020, please email me at erica@denton-chamber.org.