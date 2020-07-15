After much research and planning, the Denton Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the launch of our new business model.
Since 1923, the Denton Chamber has operated under a fair-share dues model, meaning that members invest in our organization based on employee count. After over 100 years of serving the Denton business community, we have come to understand that businesses and organizations of varying sizes and industries have vastly different needs and expectations from their chamber membership. Thus, the one-size-fits-all membership (or fair-share model) is no longer appropriate for our organization.
In late fall, our organization began working on the transition to a value-based membership model, which we refer to as tiered membership. While this model is new to you as our members, it is not a new concept. In 2012, the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives reported that 53% of chambers were already using a tiered membership system; that number has grown significantly in the years since.
We are confident that a tiered membership model recognizes and honors the diversity of our membership, providing tangible value, benefits and return on your investment by allowing your business to invest at a level that best suits your needs.
By making this change, the Denton Chamber of Commerce is positioned to better meet the evolving needs and expectations of our local business community as we enter our next 100 years.
Additionally, we understand the impact of COVID-19 on our local business community and the challenges that we are facing together. To provide relief during this challenging time, we are committed to working with our investors on an individual basis, as the best way through this is together. We even have a plan that will allow you to have access to chamber benefits and events for as low as $35 per month, as opposed to writing a big check that many of our businesses just don’t have right now.
Your continued commitment to the chamber enables us to:
Stimulate the local economy through programs, events and services that spotlight area business, promote business activities and encourage entrepreneurs.
Advocate for business by building positive relationships with local, state and federal elected officials to promote a pro-business climate and adopt positions to influence public policy.
Continue to be the business resource for Denton in partnership with the city of Denton and many other community stakeholders.
As we move forward through 2020 and into 2021, investors can expect an invitation from our staff to discuss the membership package that best suits the needs of your business. We look forward to this opportunity to engage all of our Denton partners and businesses. We want to learn more about your business, your needs, and plans for your future in the North Texas region. To engage with us now, or learn more about what membership in the chamber means, please register on our website for our quarterly membership meeting, generously sponsored by CoServ, scheduled for July 29. This meeting will be held virtually.
If you are ready to schedule a meeting with our staff to discuss your membership, please call 940-382-9693 or email me at erica@denton-chamber.org.