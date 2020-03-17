National Small Business Week is May 3-9. Yes, I know it’s only March, but celebrating something as important as our local small business community takes a little planning.
And we wanna get it right. Small businesses make up over 90% of the Denton Chamber of Commere’s membership and 99% of America’s workforce. Ninety-nine percent of everyone with a job in this country is a part of a small business.
Small businesses drive our economy. Look at these statistics from the Small Business Administration’s website:
Small businesses comprise:
- 99.9% of all firms
- 99.7% of all firms with paid employees
- 97.5% of exporting firms (280,229 small exporters)
- 33.3% of known export value ($429.3 billion out of $1.3 trillion)
- 47.3% of private-sector employees (60 million out of 126.8 million employees)
- 40.7% of private-sector payroll
From 2000 to 2018, small businesses created 9.6 million net new jobs while large businesses created 5.2 million. Thus, they accounted for 64.9% of net new job creation in the period.
The most common source of capital to finance business expansion is personal and family savings (21.9% of small firms), followed by business profits and assets (5.7%), business loans from financial institutions (4.5%), and business credit cards from banks (3.3%).
Small businesses support our sports teams and civic clubs. Small businesses know our lunch order and how we take our coffee. And for every $100 spent in small businesses, about $68 returns back into the local economy. Google these questions: Are small businesses greener? (Yes.) Are small businesses driving innovation? (Yes.)
Small businesses are a part of a dream that’s coming true. Many stay small. Some get big, but they started SMALL.
I want to first thank our early sponsors:
- Denton Record-Chronicle
- Independent Financial
- Texas Woman’s University Center for Women Entrepreneurs
- ServPro of Denton
- AccessBank Texas
- Hayes, Berry, White & Vanzant LLP
And secondly, I want invite you to partner with us and help us celebrate small business in Denton! We have a few fun things planned for National Small Business Week, and publicly recognizing the best of Denton, over lunch of course, is one of them. Go to our website and nominate your favorite small business for an award, or SIX of your favorite small businesses. Sponsor an award (there are only a few left!) and hand it to the winner yourself. Or forward this information to someone you know who is almost as passionate as we are about keeping Denton’s economy vibrant. You can find the nomination form on our website at denton-chamber.org/sba.
The award categories are:
- New Business of the Year Award — The New Business of the Year Award is to recognize a new business chamber member operating for more than one year and less than three years that has gained an expanding positive reputation. Nominees must have fewer than 25 full-time equivalent employees. Judging for this award will be based on potential community impact, use of innovation and technology as well as business growth.
- Small Business Community Investment Award — The Community Investment Award is to recognize a local chamber member business with fewer than 25 full-time equivalent employees, for its outstanding community service contributions such as special programs, partnerships, in-kind support of goods and services, employee volunteerism or other activities that have resulted in a positive impact on our community and citizens. Judges will consider all nominees for their impact, creativity, commitment and employee participation.
- Family-owned Business of the Year Award — This award honors a family-owned and operated business with less than 25 full-time employees. The owner must also serve as a majority owner and operator or bear principal responsibility for operating a small business for at least 10 years. They must demonstrate increased employment opportunities for family members and non-family members.
- Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award — The Small Business Young Entrepreneur of the Year is awarded to a chamber member, business owner/leader under the age of 40 who has taken risks in business — started a new venture; expanded into a new area; taken on a difficult project; someone whose thinking is “outside the box”; an astute businessperson with a vision for the future.
- Woman-owned Business of the Year Award — The Woman-owned Business of the Year is awarded to a majority-owned (51%), for-profit female business owner who demonstrates significant growth, job creation and sustainability in her firm, and has made impactful contributions that have positively influenced Denton community.
- Small Business of the Year Award — The Denton Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year Award is given each year to a for-profit business that offers high-quality products or services to Denton, exhibits strong employee relations, demonstrates leadership within its industry, is an active participant in the community, and maintains sound business strategies and growth performance.
Your Denton Chamber of Commerce is committed to economic growth in Denton. We get really busy working for our members and we don’t often take the time to say “thank you” for the daily heavy lift. We don’t always celebrate the contribution our small businesses make to our economy.
We are working to gather as many partners as we can, in pursuit of making Denton the best place to do business in North Texas. Denton’s small business community is worthy of celebrating and National Small Business Week is the perfect time to do it. I hope you’ll join us in this effort.