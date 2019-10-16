Aubrey 380 Area Chamber of Commerce hosts networking luncheons the third Wednesday of the month at Prairie House Restaurant, 10001 U.S. Highway 380 in Cross Roads. Admission is $12 and includes a meal.
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 11:30 a.m.
Denton Black Chamber of Commerce meets the second Tuesday of the month at the Denton Housing Authority, 1225 Wilson St., in the first-floor conference room.
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 6 p.m.
Denton Chamber of Commerce hosts monthly business networking lunches at SpringHill Suites by Marriott, 1434 Centre Place Drive. The event costs $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers, including a buffet lunch.
Friday, Nov. 8, 11:30 a.m.
Denton Chamber of Commerce will hold a membership mixer sponsored and hosted by Classic of Denton. The event will take place at Classic Pre-Owned, 4991 S. Interstate 35E.
Thursday, Oct. 17, 5 p.m.
Denton Chamber of Commerce will host its Moulin Rouge Casino Night, with poker, blackjack and other casino games. Tickets are $65 for chamber members and $90 for nonmembers, while VIP passes that include access to an after-party are $120 for members and $150 for nonmembers. It will be at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St.
Friday, Nov. 8, 6:30 p.m.
Denton Young Professionals hosts coffee and breakfast the third Wednesday of the month at Chestnut Tree, 107 W. Hickory St. Breakfast costs $10 for nonmembers.
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 7:15 a.m.
Lake Cities Chamber of Commerce holds coffee meetings at rotating businesses on Wednesdays at 8 a.m. Locations will be listed at www.lakecitieschamber.com/events.
Lake Cities Chamber of Commerce hosts Small Business Breakfast meetings the second Tuesday of the month at PointBank, 3971 FM2181 in Corinth.
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 8 a.m.
Little D Open Coffee Club, hosted by TechMill, meets every Tuesday at 8 a.m. West Oak Coffee Bar, 114 W. Oak St., to discuss technology and startups.
Stoke and Techmill will host a community happy hour at Harvest House for Stoke members, mentors, Denton Angels investors and anyone involved in the tech or startup communities.
Thursday, Oct. 24, 5 p.m.
Stoke will host a Lunch & Learn titled “What Business Are You Really In? Marketing for Entrepreneurs,” hosted by marketing expert and professor Francisco Guzman. The event takes place at Stoke, 608 E. Hickory St., Suite 128, and reservations are required at eventbrite.com.
Friday, Oct. 25, noon
Stoke will host a WordPress meetup where attendees can ask for help and get answers to questions on using the WordPress platform. The event is led by WordPress consultant Kay Kinser and is free to attend.
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 11:30 a.m.