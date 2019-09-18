APIs and IPAs, hosted by TechMill, meets every other Wednesday at Harvest House, 331 E. Hickory St., for a tech-centered hangout.
Wednesday, Sept. 25, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 6:30 p.m.
Aubrey 380 Area Chamber of Commerce hosts networking luncheons the third Wednesday of the month at Prairie House Restaurant, 10001 U.S. Highway 380 in Cross Roads. Admission is $12 and includes a meal.
Wednesday, Sept. 18, 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 11:30 a.m.
Denton Black Chamber of Commerce meets the second Tuesday of the month at the Denton Housing Authority, 1225 Wilson St., in the first-floor conference room.
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 6 p.m.
Denton Chamber of Commerce will host monthly business networking lunches at SpringHill Suites by Marriott, 1434 Centre Place Drive. The event costs $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers, including a buffet lunch.
Friday, Oct. 11, 11:30 a.m.
Denton Chamber of Commerce will host a meeting with two representatives from the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Office, Frank Alvarez and Russell Gallahan. They will talk about abatement, tax increment reinvestment zones and other economic incentive tools. The event is free, but registration is required at denton-chamber.org. The event will be in the UNT Welcome Center, 1417 Maple St.
Wednesday, Sept. 25, 9 a.m.
Denton Young Professionals hosts coffee and breakfast the third Wednesday of the month at Chestnut Tree, 107 W. Hickory St. Breakfast costs $10 for nonmembers.
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 7:15 a.m.
Denton Young Professionals hosts a monthly mixer for current and prospective members the first Thursday of the month. In October, the event will be at Steve’s Wine Bar, 111 Industrial St.
Thursday, Oct. 3, 5:30 p.m.
Lake Cities Chamber of Commerce holds coffee meetings at rotating businesses on Wednesdays at 8 a.m. Locations will be listed at www.lakecitieschamber.com/events.
Lake Cities Chamber of Commerce hosts Small Business Breakfast meetings the second Tuesday of the month at PointBank, 3971 FM2181 in Corinth.
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 8 a.m.
Little D Open Coffee Club, hosted by TechMill, meets every other Tuesday at West Oak Coffee Bar, 114 W. Oak St., to discuss technology and startups.
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 8 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 8 a.m.
Open Hack Denton, hosted by TechMill, meets the second Tuesday of the month at Armadillo Ale Works, 221 S. Bell Ave., to get programmers of all experience levels together to work on code.
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 6:30 p.m.
Stoke Denton will host a community happy hour at Harvest House for Stoke members, mentors, Denton Angels investors and anyone involved in the tech or startup communities.
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 5 p.m.
Women in Commerce, a networking group for women in the Denton Chamber of Commerce, will host a fall luncheon and marketplace with a panel discussion on this year’s theme, “inspiration.” Panelists will be: Jalie Mitchell, head coach, UNT women’s basketball; Lisa Bowerman, head coach, TWU gymnastics; Ann Smith, executive director, North Texas Metroplex Children’s Choirs; and Kristen Howell, CEO, Children’s Advocacy Center for Denton County. Tickets are $45 for members and $60 for nonmembers, and the event will be at the HUB Club level at Apogee Stadium, 1251 S. Bonnie Brae St.
Friday, Oct. 4, 10 a.m.