History has rapidly been unfolding over the past few months, as public health and economic hardships stemming from the novel coronavirus continue while widespread calls for societal reforms are echoing through the streets.
As a child, Sidnee Byrd, 30, recalls driving through the streets of Denton with her family every Juneteenth, celebrating the end of slavery in Texas. But as paradegoers headed toward downtown and circled the Courthouse on the Square, she said that, as a young black woman, it was difficult to see her freedoms met with hatred.
When the parade turned onto Hickory Street and drove past the Denton County Confederate Soldier Memorial, she remembered a group of men standing near the statue, giving the parade a thumbs-down. “It was heartbreaking,” she recalled.
“For me, people want to talk about leaving it to remember the dark times, but our present is a dark reminder,” Byrd, a lifelong Denton resident said, about institutionalized racism. “I lived downtown, but I see that statue as a reminder of power.”
The death of George Floyd, who died after a white officer pressed his knee into the neck of the handcuffed black man for nearly nine minutes, has sparked worldwide protests, and area residents and businesses calling for reforms stand in solidarity.
For Byrd, who is the owner of Dinner on Mee., a catering company operating under the Texas Cottage Food Law, she said there’s no better place to call home for her business than the city where she was raised. Byrd — who is the daughter of a police officer and a small restaurant owner — said although she is privileged to have her family’s support, differences still exist for black-owned businesses.
A focal disparity currently being seen, she says, is the lack of representation of black-owned business and culture in downtown Denton.
“When you walk downtown, there are no black-owned businesses on the Square,” Byrd said. “You know, when I go to the bars or spend my money on the Square, it would be nice to be able to spend my money with someone who looks like me.”
But she admittedly believes that, one day, there will be a space for black-owned businesses and people to share their talents.
Denton ISD schoolteacher Nina Chantanapumma, who moderates a black-centric business and cultural directory, said the idea for the directory was spurred from wanting to do more “beyond protesting” itself. The list, “Black Lives Matter in Denton, TX,” is online at blacklivesmatterdtx.carrd.co.
“These marches have been great and have been empowering with disrupting the norm, but this can only go on for so long, and the best way forward is to spend money at black-owned businesses, so they can thrive,” Chantanapumma said.
She said during her pursuits of gathering information on black-owned businesses, artists and musicians, including organizations and petitions and fundraisers, much of what she found was not previously widely known. In addition to most businesses not having a website or having up-to-date information, she said she found many businesses were cottage food law-based. The Texas Cottage Food Law allows cooks to sell certain goods made in home kitchens.
“I have lived in Denton for almost a decade, and I am pretty knowledgeable, but I just did not know of a lot of these businesses when I was finding them,” she said.
Cheryl Brown, owner of Miracle Soul Spice, a gourmet food-truck-inspired spice kitchen, said the operating environment in Denton has had its share of problems, most of which the pandemic had exacerbated. About three years ago, Brown, a native of Chicago’s South Side, said she opened shop only to find harassment and fines from law enforcement and the city.
“When I first started up at the Denton [Arts &] Jazz Festival, I was under the cottage food law and operating at a [Denton bike shop], meaning I could be there and sell my spices, because I was on private property,” she said. “But I had city inspectors on me, and they harassed me and called the police, and several showed up for about two hours, and eventually, I talked to a sheriff.”
Initially, Brown operated her spice business under the cottage food law. The law lets home cooks operate without oversight such as health department inspections, allowing them to sell certain products directly to consumers in a pop-up fashion.
In spite of her being able to sell from her mobile spice kitchen under the rule, Brown said she was eventually fined $500 while operating her livelihood. But after challenging the fine in court, she said the citation was dropped.
“I’m still in poverty,” Brown said. “When your business is a startup, it takes a couple of years to make a profit and if you do not have the guts and if you do not have the fight in you, it’s hard as an entrepreneur, because you will get screwed.”
Brown, whose spice blends have been featured at Texas Woman’s University and sold at the Denton Community Market, said that while the recent protests are uplifting, she remains discouraged as an entrepreneur and is considering moving out of Denton. With support for black-owned businesses lacking, for the most part, she said that in spite of solidarity that “there’s nothing here.”
For Byrd, although the pandemic led to a two-month halt in service and restructuring of her catering format, she said the ultimate goal is to own a commercial kitchen. In addition, she said her focus would aim at building up and giving back to the community, by allowing the kitchen to be rented out for others to use — lending a helping hand to local startup businesses.
“I know it’s doable,” she said.