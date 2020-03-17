Job fair currently
slated for March 26
The spring 2020 Denton Community Job Fair is scheduled for Thursday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Denton Civic Center.
The event, sponsored by the Texas Juvenile Justice Department, includes job providers like Acme Brick, the city of Denton and Nebraska Furniture Mart, among others. The fair includes full-time, part-time and seasonal work.
Chamber postpones ‘Everywoman’ event
“Everywoman,” an event hosted by the Denton Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Commerce with the Greater Denton Arts Council, will be postponed as part of Denton’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The event, which celebrates Women’s History Month, was originally scheduled for Friday, March 20, at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center. It has been postponed until April.
Woodlands Medical Center marks opening
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, at the Woodlands Medical Center, 1218 N. Bonnie Brae St.
Woodland Medical Group is a local family medicine, physical medicine and chiropractic care center. Operating hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon and 2 to 6 p.m., and 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays.
— Ryan Higgs