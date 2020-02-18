Elizabeth Hassett, 27, has always had a fondness for the creative side of cooking and a passion for decorative baking.
When she was growing up, Hassett would spend Saturday mornings in front of the TV watching Julia Child’s cooking shows instead of cartoons. In high school, she began working at a mom-and-pop bakery called Creative Memories, where she learned the art of cake decoration.
Hassett, who operates her at-home style bakery, Elizabeth Bakes, out of her Bolivar Street kitchen near the Square, takes pride in what she refers to as “edible art” that’s taken off in Denton social media circles.
“You know, I really do not like working, but I like doing this,” she said. “There’s not a lot of money involved, but it’s a labor of love. And you get to work with your hands and you get to make something that [people enjoy].”
The business is part of a growing cookie market in North Texas, with two successful chain cookie stores and a third cookie storefront, The Cookie Crave, set to open next month near downtown.
Hassett grew up on Betty Crocker and Pillsbury rather than her grandmother’s recipes. While she was more than capable of decorating cakes, she wanted to broaden her culinary horizon, she said. About three years ago, she was working at Recycled Books on the Square, where recurring questions came to mind.
“How do I make a cookie?” Hassett recalled. “How do I make a cake from scratch? How do I perfect it?”
Whenever she wasn’t working at Recycled, she was baking.
“It always goes back to baking,” Hassett said.
Back then, she said she spent a significant amount of time watching tutorial videos online, which allowed her to perfect her recipes from the cookie to the icing itself.
From there, Hassett said she started handing out cookies and other baked goods to her friends and co-workers at Recycled. Soon after that, word of mouth began to spread about her cookies, she recalled, and next thing she knew she had found a commercial kitchen job and then went to work at a bakery in downtown Dallas.
For Hassett, she said that while it had been a goal of hers as a baker to broaden her skill set, there was never an intention of owning her own business. But when she opened her own business last year, thanks to the Texas Cottage Food Law, she said “it just kind of happened” and that the decision chose her.
“I quit my job after Christmas last year, and I was just tired of the 9-to-5 and the drive to Dallas,” Hassett said. “I had been doing the exact same thing that I was doing here under the cottage law, but on my own time and my own creative direction. I can choose my customers, I get to do everything and not have to worry. It’s freedom.”
Under the Texas Cottage Food Law, individuals like Hassett are allowed to sell certain foods made at in a home kitchen, rather than a commercial kitchen, and don’t have to comply with the Texas Food Establishment Rules. Health departments do not have regulatory authority to inspect a cottage food production operation, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. However, packaging and labeling restrictions exist.
In addition, Hassett noted that she isn’t allowed to sell her products to a commercial business.
Hassett said that operating under cottage food law provides added benefits for her business. She saves money on rent by not needing a brick-and-mortar location, and she has a flexible schedule rather than having to keep a storefront open at specific times, which benefits customers.
Although she works on average of 15 to 18 hours per day, she said the experience has been worthwhile.
In the United States, high demand for convenience foods, driven by the availability of different options and an increase in disposable income, has created interest in cookies and cookie-centric storefronts.
When Austin-based Tiff’s Treats expanded into the Denton market last year, it was a part of the company’s expansion into the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to Pamela Shanks, a manager at the Denton location.
“We have a couple more stores opening up in the fall,” Shanks said. “We honestly just want to reach out to as many cities as possible to have what we call ‘Warm Cookie Moments,’ where we are able to provide their orders.”
Shanks said Tiff’s Treats’ primary competitor in Denton is Insomnia Cookies, a late-night cookie delivery chain that operates on Fry Street near the University of North Texas campus. She said that while most Tiff’s Treats locations are closed by 10 p.m., the college town storefronts remain open until midnight.
“We also want to come out to college towns in that way,” she said. “Usually, we close at 10 p.m., but a lot of college kids are up late, and we want them to make sure that we’re here and that you can have a midnight snack.”
Shanks said that while Insomnia Cookies is a direct competitor, it ultimately boils down to customers and preference.
For the cookie market, preferences and the viability of options have contributed to overall growth of the industry.
For 39-year-old Veronica Powell, owner of The Cookie Crave, expanding into Denton is about family. Her vegan-friendly and allergen- and nut-free cookie business is scheduled to open its storefront next month.
Powell is allergic to nuts, and her 4-year-old son cannot have gluten or dairy, so she developed The Cookie Crave’s products to be free of gluten, dairy, soy and nuts.
“That’s why that product line was established,” Powell said. “So, not only do we have allergen-friendly cookies, but we have a variety of different flavors, and they’re delicious — even if you don’t have an allergy condition.”
She anticipates that her business will open by mid-March at 519 S. Locust St.