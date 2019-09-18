The following building permits were issued by the Denton Planning and Development department in August. Commercial alterations and commercial permits reflect the owner or tenant and the address of the business. Residential permits include the address of the home.

Certificate of Occupancy

Jack in the Box, 328 University Drive

Redpoint Denton, 500 Inman St., Apt. 1, #12-24

The Pearl On University, 2425 Old North Road, Buildings 1-4

Rapid Job Physicals, 2215 S. Loop 288, #410

Platinum Construction, 1251 Teasley Lane

Auto Sound Marine, 1804 Fort Worth Drive

McKinney Food Store, 1117 E. McKinney St.

Havok Truck Accessories, 516 S. Interstate 35E

Sushi Cafe, 1115 W. Hickory St.

Mi Tata, 5017 Teasley Lane, #101

Allgood Auto Repair, 1032 Shady Oaks Drive, #205

Mindful Counseling, 2220 San Jacinto Blvd., #340

Excalibur Muffler & Automotive, 4529 Teasley Lane

Sacred Oils, 2436 S. Interstate 35E,#350

Hour Personnel Services, 2219 S. Loop 288, #207

Cornerstone Apartments, 700 Hercules Lane, Buildings 1 and 2

Nifft LLC, 201 N. Austin St.

The Bariatric Experts, 3537 S. Interstate 35E, #200

Dodson Law Firm, 1512 E. McKinney St., #102

Shell Building, 2214 Emery St., Building 1

Da Capo Music LLC, 303 N. Carroll Blvd., #214

Stal Timber LLC, 2321 N. Masch Branch Road, #366

Armadillo Brewing Co., 215 S. Bell Ave.

Clinical Pathology Labs, 3537 S. Interstate 35E, #212

Denton OB/GYN PA, 3537 S. Interstate 35E, #214

Free Play Inc., 2401 Worthington Drive, #145

Denton Monument Works, 1415 N. Elm St., #103

Drunchies Tacos & More, 1115 W. Hickory St., #113

A & H Family Clinic, 2556 Lillian Miller Parkway, #100

Commercial

All Storage Denton, 3251 N. Interstate 35E

Blue Beacon International Inc., 4800 Barthold Road

Creekside Amenity Center HOA, 4001 Willow Grove Ave.

City of Denton, 1954 Shady Oaks Drive

Commercial Alteration

T-Mobile, 1911 Virginia Circle

BB&T Bank, 1707 S. Loop 288

Walmart #4104, 3930 Teasley Lane

Peterbilt Motors Co., 3200 Airport Road

Sprint, 3562 Teasley Lane

Fitness Connection, 2201 S. Interstate 35E

AccessBank Texas, 320 W. Eagle Drive 100

Peak Physical Therapy, 3926 Teasley Lane, #105

Cinemark 14, 2825 Wind River Lane

Dr. Raj Medical Office, 2214 Emery St., #220

CBD Plus USA, 1400 S. Loop 288, #108

Manchester House Apartments, 501 Londonderry Lane

Westgate Properties LP, 4410 Worthington Drive, #112

JDFIU Texas Building LLC, 100-102 W. Oak St.

Shadow Wood Apartments, 616 Londonderry Lane

T-Mobile, 124 Daugherty St.

Liquor Warehouse, 1405 E. McKinney St., #100

T-Mobile Antenna, 4525 Teasley Lane

Caine’s Meat Market, 2736 N. Elm St.

Residential

DR Horton

108 Wilson Way

201 Wilson Way

3413 Doris Drive

401 Wilson Way

113 Wilson Way

317 Samuel St.

313 Samuel St.

309 Samuel St.

301 Samuel St.

217 Samuel St.

101 Wilson Way

3612 Jackson Hollow

3616 Jackson Hollow

3712 Skelton St.

3412 Skelton St.

3500 Skelton St.

3504 Skelton St.

305 Samuel St.

3604 Robbie Run

McClintock Homes

1401 Oak Tree Drive

1012 Larch Lane

1005 Larch Lane

1504 Black Oak Drive

1408 Black Oak Drive

Pulte Homes

9701 Creekmere Drive

6600 Woodmere Court

6620 Woodmere Court

Habitat for Humanity of Denton County

707 Lakey St.

BJH Johnson Properties

1200 Stacy Court

Trendmaker Homes DFW

3808 Carmel Hills Drive

LGI Homes

900 Juneberry Drive

904 Juneberry Drive

908 Juneberry Drive

912 Juneberry Drive

916 Juneberry Drive

905 Juneberry Drive

909 Juneberry Drive

913 Juneberry Drive

917 Juneberry Drive

921 Juneberry Drive

925 Juneberry Drive

1001 Juneberry Drive

1005 Juneberry Drive

1009 Juneberry Drive

1013 Juneberry Drive

1017 Juneberry Drive

1021 Juneberry Drive

717 Lansman Trail

721 Lansman Trail

725 Lansman Trail

Robson Ranch

9700 Ironwood Drive

12605 Lockhart Drive

8104 American Way

12201 Pepperidge Ave.

9617 Arkose Drive

12520 Pepperidge Ave.

12601 Gritstone Drive

12501 Pepperidge Ave.

12512 Pepperidge Ave.

9709 Arkose Drive

12200 Glenbrook St.

12520 Pumice Lane

12313 Glenbrook St.

First Texas Homes

7817 Alders Gate Lane

7808 Echo Hill Lane

7709 Alders Gate Lane

7604 Alders Gate Lane

Gehan Homes

6513 Ridglea Court

History Maker Homes

3321 Carmel Hills Drive

5609 Marina Drive

5629 Wharfside Place

Innovation Builders

9320 Meadowpark Drive

Sumeer Homes

3916 Madison Lane

3912 Madison Lane

3908 Madison Lane

3913 Madison Lane

Tags

Recommended for you