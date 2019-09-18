The following building permits were issued by the Denton Planning and Development department in August. Commercial alterations and commercial permits reflect the owner or tenant and the address of the business. Residential permits include the address of the home.
Certificate of Occupancy
Jack in the Box, 328 University Drive
Redpoint Denton, 500 Inman St., Apt. 1, #12-24
The Pearl On University, 2425 Old North Road, Buildings 1-4
Rapid Job Physicals, 2215 S. Loop 288, #410
Platinum Construction, 1251 Teasley Lane
Auto Sound Marine, 1804 Fort Worth Drive
McKinney Food Store, 1117 E. McKinney St.
Havok Truck Accessories, 516 S. Interstate 35E
Sushi Cafe, 1115 W. Hickory St.
Mi Tata, 5017 Teasley Lane, #101
Allgood Auto Repair, 1032 Shady Oaks Drive, #205
Mindful Counseling, 2220 San Jacinto Blvd., #340
Excalibur Muffler & Automotive, 4529 Teasley Lane
Sacred Oils, 2436 S. Interstate 35E,#350
Hour Personnel Services, 2219 S. Loop 288, #207
Cornerstone Apartments, 700 Hercules Lane, Buildings 1 and 2
Nifft LLC, 201 N. Austin St.
The Bariatric Experts, 3537 S. Interstate 35E, #200
Dodson Law Firm, 1512 E. McKinney St., #102
Shell Building, 2214 Emery St., Building 1
Da Capo Music LLC, 303 N. Carroll Blvd., #214
Stal Timber LLC, 2321 N. Masch Branch Road, #366
Armadillo Brewing Co., 215 S. Bell Ave.
Clinical Pathology Labs, 3537 S. Interstate 35E, #212
Denton OB/GYN PA, 3537 S. Interstate 35E, #214
Free Play Inc., 2401 Worthington Drive, #145
Denton Monument Works, 1415 N. Elm St., #103
Drunchies Tacos & More, 1115 W. Hickory St., #113
A & H Family Clinic, 2556 Lillian Miller Parkway, #100
Commercial
All Storage Denton, 3251 N. Interstate 35E
Blue Beacon International Inc., 4800 Barthold Road
Creekside Amenity Center HOA, 4001 Willow Grove Ave.
City of Denton, 1954 Shady Oaks Drive
Commercial Alteration
T-Mobile, 1911 Virginia Circle
BB&T Bank, 1707 S. Loop 288
Walmart #4104, 3930 Teasley Lane
Peterbilt Motors Co., 3200 Airport Road
Sprint, 3562 Teasley Lane
Fitness Connection, 2201 S. Interstate 35E
AccessBank Texas, 320 W. Eagle Drive 100
Peak Physical Therapy, 3926 Teasley Lane, #105
Cinemark 14, 2825 Wind River Lane
Dr. Raj Medical Office, 2214 Emery St., #220
CBD Plus USA, 1400 S. Loop 288, #108
Manchester House Apartments, 501 Londonderry Lane
Westgate Properties LP, 4410 Worthington Drive, #112
JDFIU Texas Building LLC, 100-102 W. Oak St.
Shadow Wood Apartments, 616 Londonderry Lane
T-Mobile, 124 Daugherty St.
Liquor Warehouse, 1405 E. McKinney St., #100
T-Mobile Antenna, 4525 Teasley Lane
Caine’s Meat Market, 2736 N. Elm St.
Residential
DR Horton
108 Wilson Way
201 Wilson Way
3413 Doris Drive
401 Wilson Way
113 Wilson Way
317 Samuel St.
313 Samuel St.
309 Samuel St.
301 Samuel St.
217 Samuel St.
101 Wilson Way
3612 Jackson Hollow
3616 Jackson Hollow
3712 Skelton St.
3412 Skelton St.
3500 Skelton St.
3504 Skelton St.
305 Samuel St.
3604 Robbie Run
McClintock Homes
1401 Oak Tree Drive
1012 Larch Lane
1005 Larch Lane
1504 Black Oak Drive
1408 Black Oak Drive
Pulte Homes
9701 Creekmere Drive
6600 Woodmere Court
6620 Woodmere Court
Habitat for Humanity of Denton County
707 Lakey St.
BJH Johnson Properties
1200 Stacy Court
Trendmaker Homes DFW
3808 Carmel Hills Drive
LGI Homes
900 Juneberry Drive
904 Juneberry Drive
908 Juneberry Drive
912 Juneberry Drive
916 Juneberry Drive
905 Juneberry Drive
909 Juneberry Drive
913 Juneberry Drive
917 Juneberry Drive
921 Juneberry Drive
925 Juneberry Drive
1001 Juneberry Drive
1005 Juneberry Drive
1009 Juneberry Drive
1013 Juneberry Drive
1017 Juneberry Drive
1021 Juneberry Drive
717 Lansman Trail
721 Lansman Trail
725 Lansman Trail
Robson Ranch
9700 Ironwood Drive
12605 Lockhart Drive
8104 American Way
12201 Pepperidge Ave.
9617 Arkose Drive
12520 Pepperidge Ave.
12601 Gritstone Drive
12501 Pepperidge Ave.
12512 Pepperidge Ave.
9709 Arkose Drive
12200 Glenbrook St.
12520 Pumice Lane
12313 Glenbrook St.
First Texas Homes
7817 Alders Gate Lane
7808 Echo Hill Lane
7709 Alders Gate Lane
7604 Alders Gate Lane
Gehan Homes
6513 Ridglea Court
History Maker Homes
3321 Carmel Hills Drive
5609 Marina Drive
5629 Wharfside Place
Innovation Builders
9320 Meadowpark Drive
Sumeer Homes
3916 Madison Lane
3912 Madison Lane
3908 Madison Lane
3913 Madison Lane