The following names were posted in August at the Denton County Clerk’s Office.
75068
Estelle Agoh, Boss Lady Mentality, 2605 Windy Point Court
Babak Saeedi Aria, Dr Fix All, 2425 Deerwood Drive
Roger A. Arias, Roger Auto Sale, 107 McDaniel Drive
ClickRange LLC, Detector Warehouse, 104 Hardwicke Lane
Darrell Clifton, Rell & Ris, 908 Rivers Creek Lane
Tynesha Collins, Simple Healthcare Solutions, 708 Kinghaven Drive
Phillip Lee Curran, Hypnotic Watch Co, 634 Stagecoach Drive
Coby Davis, QT Pi Bakery, 1524 Zebra Finch Drive
Lindsey Dutton, Lindsey Dutton Photography, 3026 Delray Court
Rinda & Michael Garrett, Texas Longcorn Roasters, 301 Turnstone Drive
Gladys J. Guerrero, GG Natural Creations, 1901 Jackson Drive
Jason Hanks, Done Right Security Systems, 2136 Jonathan Creek Drive
Bryan Harris, Clark Sprinkler, 2113 Megan Creek Drive
Kenia Neashall Hawkins, Storytime Phoenix, 2569 Rain Dance Drive
Terezinha De Jesus Hoffmann, Therezza’s House Cleaning, 1023 Port Boliver Drive
Bill Holick, Metal Magic Auto Hail Repair, 3425 Replay Lane
Emmanuel Zendejas, North Texas Water Solutions, 213 Marion Drive
Gunilla Denise Joe, Keep It Moving, 1405 Toucan Drive
Divino Juvencio, Therezza’s House Cleaning, 1023 Port Boliver Drive
Liesl Keyser, Cosmopolitan Falcon, 1012 W. Eldorado Parkway, #632
Liesl Keyser, LJ Keys, 1012 W. Eldorado Parkway, #632
Wanda La Russa, Teatime With Wanda, 1068 Waterview Drive
Dylan Ladwig, Dylan Ladwig Photography, 560 Diamond Point Drive
Patrick Lawler, Lawler Enterprise, 2409 Tisbury Way
Romona & Jamaal Lee, Fab Five Print Shop, 14017 Sparrow Hill Drive
Ryan McCallion, No BS Lawn Care, 105 Woodrow Circle
Olivia Mydlowski, Green Queen, 1012 W. Eldorado Parkway, #403
Maricela Perez Najera, M & M Landscaping, 9281 Lonesome Dove Drive
Carl E. Owens Jr. & Ruben Reyes Jr., Illumination International, 6601 Autumn Mist Cove
Michael Paul, MDP Multi-Services, 1404 Bluebird Drive
Manuel Alejandro Solis, Handy-Manny Paint & More, 2612 Pecan Drive
James Robert Roth, Last Name Roth Media, 2693 Redcedar Drive
Charles Stengel, Stengel Home and Yard Repair, 2300 Tisbury Way
Brenda Towns, See My Humanity, 912 Lake Pleasant Road
Janna Veenstra, Janna Veenstra Photography, 2417 Graystone Drive
Wetrich Holding LLC, Agape Home Service, 308 Bridle Trail
Lorenzo Wiley, Island Ranch, 2229 W. Eldorado Parkway
76201
Jose Armando Barba, Benjamin Ruvalcaba, Drunchies Tacos & More, 1115 W. Hickory St., Suite 113
Melissa Basham, Masters Remodeling and Handyman Services, 817 Emery St.
Jimmy Brown, QuikTrip #905, 321 W. Eagle Drive
Julie Carriker, The Filling Station, 725 N. Elm St., Suite 24
Wayne & Kathleen LaCombe, Legends Diner, 508 S. Elm St., Suite 105
McNapinos Enterprises, Thunderhoof Coffee, 415 W. Sycamore St.
McNapinos Enterprises, Spotlessly Yours, 415 W. Sycamore St.
Papa Ekow Mensah, 54Pastels, 2126 Stella St., Suite 1
Amit M. Patel, ROOT, 1601 N. Elm St., Suite B
Kimberly Phillips, Smokey Smoke Shop, 1214 Fort Worth Drive, Suite 100
Shannon Quillman, shrannonnichole, 1005 N. Austin St., #10
Lora Williams, Full Circle Nutrition, 721 N. Locust St.
76205
Tanner Blankenfeld, Forever Home Team, 2434 Lillian Miller Parkway
Soda Ventures, 92 Reasons Educational Services, 1332 Teasley Lane
Soda Ventures, 92 Reasons Counseling Services, 1332 Teasley Lane
Bobbie Garrett, Garrett 940 Trucking, 306 S. Wood St.
Kimberly Hall & Zach Rainey, Squirrelly Pecans & Sweet Treats, 25 Rolling Hills Circle
Stephanie Ingram, Service Pro Trucking (SP Trucking), 1121 Indian Ridge Drive
Opal Estelle LLC, Live Oak Apts. of Denton, 2505 Stella St.
Dustin Mayfield, VerTex Commercial Real Estate, 1800 S. Loop 288, Suite 396-120
Dustin Mayfield, VerTex Commercial, 1800 S. Loop 288, Suite 396-120
Dustin Mayfield, Revolution Realty, 1800 S. Loop 288, Suite 396-120
Dustin Mayfield, Powerhouse Realty, 1800 S. Loop 288, Suite 396-120
John Oluwagbemiga, Overcomers’ Prayers Publishing Co., 1030 Dallas Drive
Tynesha Parks, Clean Outcome Services, 1332 Teasley Lane
Kathryn Ida Picek, Kat’s Cookie Craze, 1800 Jason Drive, Apt. 137
Elvis Quiles, Latinfellas Live Entertainment, 2212 Fort Worth Drive, Trailer 151
Janet W. Shelton, Building a Better Denton, TX, 4 Timbergreen Circle
Patrick Sherwood, NextGen Writing, 2007 Teasley Lane, #107
Nancy Dee Sturrock, Nancy Dee Photography, 42 Highview Circle
Yahshua Alexander Williams, Williams, Yahshua Alexander, 2100 Spencer Road, Apt. 3111
76207
Bernardo Duran, Builder Services, 4937 Stuart Road
Richard Davis, Neurotherapy Associates of Texas, 4232 N. Interstate 35
Charlotte McGovern, Busy Bee Pottery, 10109 Cypress St.
Tracy Lee Olson, Backporch Pottery by Tracy, 9300 Grandview Drive
Jerry R. Phillips, Accoustix Crossroads, 8804 Freeport Drive
Kaothar Sowemimo, Meedey Hair, 400 Ame Drive, Apt. 3331
Dennis Stewart, Texas Background Investigators, 8925 Gardenia Drive
Roxanne Walsh, Roxi Cares, 3325 Gardenview Circle
Michael Whitworth, MW General Contracting & Handyman Services, 3482 Springside Road
76208
AT Owner 17 LP, Providence Place I, 3500 Quail Creek Drive
AT Owner 18 LP, Providence Place II, 3500 Hudsonwood Drive
Arbor Lake Investments LLC, Arbor Lake Investments – Series A, 1610 Bonanza Lane
Jimmy Brown, QuikTrip #899, 3300 E. University Drive
Andrew Fisher, Prestigious Supply Co., 5300 Par Drive, Apt. 2223
Jeffrey Foster, PetDragon Creative, 1606 Bonanza Lane
Charles Freeman, Touch of Glitter, 4505 Eagle Path Road
Chris Ganter, Blue Star Holding Company, 5120 E. University Drive
Ellen Lou Kelley, Tri Party Improvements, 1212 N. Corinth St.
Pedro Saucedo Jr., Golazo Indoor Soccer League, 4732 Redbud Drive
Dawnea Smith, Lathers&Cream, 3601 Oceanview Drive
76210
Brandon Barnun, BlakesLawnCare, 3939 Teasley Lane, Lot 367
Jesus Barrientos, Metro Dallas Services, 3207 Brenton Drive
Andrea Bledsoe, Drea’s Dream Travels, 908 Greenbend Drive
Jimmy Brown, QuikTrip #911, 3701 S. Interstate 35
Michael Choate, L&S Group LLC DBA NextCloud Technology, 4251 FM2181, #230-141
D & M Pool Services LLC, Pool-Aid, 3602 Manchester Court
Roberick Delgado, A Touch of Stain, 2405 Miranda Place
David A. Marsh & Samantha L. Farmer, Random’s Transports, 3300 S. Garrison Road, #1315
Steve Holzwarth, Texas Real Estate Associates, 1644 Oak Ridge Drive
Steve Holzwarth, United Country – Texas Real Estate Associates, 1644 Oak Ridge Drive
Steve Holzwarth, Texas Real Estate Associates – Commercial, 1644 Oak Ridge Drive
Steve Holzwarth, Texas Real Estate Associates – Property Management, 1644 Oak Ridge Drive
Joel Jasso, Jasso Glass and Mirror, 9100 Teasley Lane, Trailer 70K
Julie Kastel, ArmadilloAttic, 3939 Teasley Lane, #161
Anthony S. Layne, Layne Insurance, 3833 Country Club Road
Suzi Manrique, Fluent, 4005 Andrew Ave.
Suzi Manrique, Design IQ, 4005 Andrew Ave.
Christy & Jonathan Monte-Rosa, Zulores Magazine, 3496 Riverview Drive
Jonathan Monte-Rosa, Streetpeepz, 3496 Riverview Drive
Daniel O’Flaherty, Next Door Productions, 3408 Hofstra Drive
Mario Owens, Squeaky Clean Softwash, 3832 Ridgemont Lane
Andrew Robinson, SemperFiCoffee LLC DBA Blue Canyon Coffee, 3213 Brampton Drive
SKT USV Holdings LLC, 2005 Del Mar, 2005 Del Mar Court
Elisha Stephens, Glorious Grace Designs, 2702 Skyview Drive
Zorria Thompson, Lip Lust, 2700 Colorado Blvd.
Lisa Weise Wood, Flamingo Bay Boutique, 2202 Woods Edge Court
Chanelle Woolridge, My Aura Skincare, 200 Thistle Ridge
Andres Yebra, FitPic, 102 Forestwood Drive
76226
Greg Vines, Delta Restoration Services of North Central DFW, 714 Skyline Drive
Richard Andrews, Andrews Printing, 6941 Broomsedge Drive
Sixth Gear Automotive LLC, Fifth Gear Automotive Argyle, 8955 U.S. Highway 377
Richard M. Dodson, Action Sign & Banner, 742 Seals Road
Richard M. Dodson, Argyle Signs, 742 Seals Road
Sandra B. Garoutte, The Details, 2000 Winthrop Hill
Karl H. Giles, KHG Sales & Marketing, 1716 Homestead Way
Go Edit Media, Go Edit Graphics, 1022 Cedar Creek Road
William Nathaniel Hayward, Northstar Tree Care, 220 Oak Ridge Lane
William Nathaniel Hayward, Watermark Service, 220 Oak Ridge Lane
Nathan King, King’s Texas Wallcoverings, 5000 Marble Falls Drive
Deanna McCray, Quora Healthcare, 208 Birdcall Lane
Patrick Owens, The Western Gypsy, 1404 Canary Lane
Mark Torres, Local Art Project, 503 FM407
76227
Sharon Anderson, Toss My Trash, 1031 FM2931, #917
Isailah Edwards Mervil & Brandon Balams, The Golden Glow Foundation, 9919 Birch Drive
Tieri Benge, 380 CBD American Shaman, 26744 E. University Drive, #400
Angela Claytor, Claytor Cleaning, 7600 E. U.S. Highway 380
Karolyne Sonely Martins & Karyne Sonely Felix, Sonely International Services, 1371 Bristol Lane
Harun Gatua, Good – Pro Cleaning Services, 120 Stanley Drive, #757
Seth Greenleaf, Local Lighthouse Construction, 924 Lighthouse Lane
Katasha Hardin, Hardin Beauty, 2412 Opaline Drive
Jose Roberto Sanchez Hernandez, Lizards Turf Service, 2901 Naylor Road
Veda Holt, Velvet Dreams, 1701 Jasmine Trail
Jason Ray Hutchinson, Crazy J Rays Smokehouse BBQ, 2885 Forest Hills Drive
Dana Jobe & Amanda Nelson, Poppy and Wool, 9939 Cherry Hill Lane
Zetria Kneeland, Quickie Cleaning, 1904 Morning Dove Drive
LOMAH Ventures LLC, Oak + Ivy Venue, 11858 FM428
Rafael Lopez, Do-It-4-You Home Improvement, 1124 Cottonseed St.
April Loyd, The Wet Hen Company, 4839 FM2931
John Marceau, Marceau Productions, 1013 Magnolia Blvd.
Jacob Martin, Subtle Roofing and Construction, 9009 Tumbleweed Drive
Kayce McDade, House of Forte Boutique, 9011 King Ranch Drive
Jason McKoy, Jason McKoy Inc., 1520 Augusta Drive
Kathryn Parrack, Risen Design, 117 Kruger Road
Jasmine Pollard, Tarbutter, 8732 Wagon Trail
Monica Soto, Soto Construction, 1331 Oakcrest Drive
Robert Vaughan, Roofing Reformation, 11450 U.S. Highway 380, Suite 130, #279
Kenneth Weger, Double J, 1003 Jerry St.
76249
Jason Bragg, JB Automotive Lift Repair, 10099 FM1173
Barbara Alyne Flores, Sassy’s Diseños by Alyne, 107 Palomino Lane
Sydney Michelle Hilgendorf, The Hilgendorf Group, 7428 FM1173
Mary Scharber, Raw Trends, 2154 Hillview Drive
76258
Juli Gibson, Western Praze, 522 E. Thomas St.
Diane Chilton Harper & Howard E. Harper Jr., Chilton-Harper Show Horses, 11547 Dane Road
Jessica Hinze, Jessica’s Broom Cleaning Services, 205 N. Prairie St.
Jerry Langford, Copper Top Stables, 10075 Horse Shoe Nail Road
Kaci O’Rourke, Pond Hill Performance Horses, 909 S. Washington St., Apt. 201
S. Lane Pierce, Loco Snow Texas, 334 S. College St.
Ric Sadler, Emergency Waste Temporary Transfer Solutions, 401 N. Washington St.
Jerry P. Sousa, Sousa Construction, 1875 E. Blackjack Road
76266
Joann York Baker, Texas Auto Towing Service, 727 S. Stemmons St., Suite 200
Jason Bobo, Bo-Tec, 9445 Brittany Hill Road
John Edge, Edge Drywall, 104 Palomino Drive
Randy & Michael Gentle, Gentle’s Oil and Tire, 504 Bolivar St.
Salvador Huizache, All Around Handyman, 8367 Travis Road
Mary Hunter, Behavior Explorer, 209 Walnut St.
Perla Lopez, AMJ Landscaping, 214 Southside Drive
Randy & Katie Martin, Martin Mechanical Heating and Air Conditioning, 1149 Serendipity Circle
Joab Torres, MJ Services, 8643 Houston Road
James Turbeville, Lonestar Rhino Football, 1002 Porter Place