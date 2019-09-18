The following names were posted in August at the Denton County Clerk’s Office.

75068

Estelle Agoh, Boss Lady Mentality, 2605 Windy Point Court

Babak Saeedi Aria, Dr Fix All, 2425 Deerwood Drive

Roger A. Arias, Roger Auto Sale, 107 McDaniel Drive

ClickRange LLC, Detector Warehouse, 104 Hardwicke Lane

Darrell Clifton, Rell & Ris, 908 Rivers Creek Lane

Tynesha Collins, Simple Healthcare Solutions, 708 Kinghaven Drive

Phillip Lee Curran, Hypnotic Watch Co, 634 Stagecoach Drive

Coby Davis, QT Pi Bakery, 1524 Zebra Finch Drive

Lindsey Dutton, Lindsey Dutton Photography, 3026 Delray Court

Rinda & Michael Garrett, Texas Longcorn Roasters, 301 Turnstone Drive

Gladys J. Guerrero, GG Natural Creations, 1901 Jackson Drive

Jason Hanks, Done Right Security Systems, 2136 Jonathan Creek Drive

Bryan Harris, Clark Sprinkler, 2113 Megan Creek Drive

Kenia Neashall Hawkins, Storytime Phoenix, 2569 Rain Dance Drive

Terezinha De Jesus Hoffmann, Therezza’s House Cleaning, 1023 Port Boliver Drive

Bill Holick, Metal Magic Auto Hail Repair, 3425 Replay Lane

Emmanuel Zendejas, North Texas Water Solutions, 213 Marion Drive

Gunilla Denise Joe, Keep It Moving, 1405 Toucan Drive

Divino Juvencio, Therezza’s House Cleaning, 1023 Port Boliver Drive

Liesl Keyser, Cosmopolitan Falcon, 1012 W. Eldorado Parkway, #632

Liesl Keyser, LJ Keys, 1012 W. Eldorado Parkway, #632

Wanda La Russa, Teatime With Wanda, 1068 Waterview Drive

Dylan Ladwig, Dylan Ladwig Photography, 560 Diamond Point Drive

Patrick Lawler, Lawler Enterprise, 2409 Tisbury Way

Romona & Jamaal Lee, Fab Five Print Shop, 14017 Sparrow Hill Drive

Ryan McCallion, No BS Lawn Care, 105 Woodrow Circle

Olivia Mydlowski, Green Queen, 1012 W. Eldorado Parkway, #403

Maricela Perez Najera, M & M Landscaping, 9281 Lonesome Dove Drive

Carl E. Owens Jr. & Ruben Reyes Jr., Illumination International, 6601 Autumn Mist Cove

Michael Paul, MDP Multi-Services, 1404 Bluebird Drive

Manuel Alejandro Solis, Handy-Manny Paint & More, 2612 Pecan Drive

James Robert Roth, Last Name Roth Media, 2693 Redcedar Drive

Charles Stengel, Stengel Home and Yard Repair, 2300 Tisbury Way

Brenda Towns, See My Humanity, 912 Lake Pleasant Road

Janna Veenstra, Janna Veenstra Photography, 2417 Graystone Drive

Wetrich Holding LLC, Agape Home Service, 308 Bridle Trail

Lorenzo Wiley, Island Ranch, 2229 W. Eldorado Parkway

76201

Jose Armando Barba, Benjamin Ruvalcaba, Drunchies Tacos & More, 1115 W. Hickory St., Suite 113

Melissa Basham, Masters Remodeling and Handyman Services, 817 Emery St.

Jimmy Brown, QuikTrip #905, 321 W. Eagle Drive

Julie Carriker, The Filling Station, 725 N. Elm St., Suite 24

Wayne & Kathleen LaCombe, Legends Diner, 508 S. Elm St., Suite 105

McNapinos Enterprises, Thunderhoof Coffee, 415 W. Sycamore St.

McNapinos Enterprises, Spotlessly Yours, 415 W. Sycamore St.

Papa Ekow Mensah, 54Pastels, 2126 Stella St., Suite 1

Amit M. Patel, ROOT, 1601 N. Elm St., Suite B

Kimberly Phillips, Smokey Smoke Shop, 1214 Fort Worth Drive, Suite 100

Shannon Quillman, shrannonnichole, 1005 N. Austin St., #10

Lora Williams, Full Circle Nutrition, 721 N. Locust St.

76205

Tanner Blankenfeld, Forever Home Team, 2434 Lillian Miller Parkway

Soda Ventures, 92 Reasons Educational Services, 1332 Teasley Lane

Soda Ventures, 92 Reasons Counseling Services, 1332 Teasley Lane

Bobbie Garrett, Garrett 940 Trucking, 306 S. Wood St.

Kimberly Hall & Zach Rainey, Squirrelly Pecans & Sweet Treats, 25 Rolling Hills Circle

Stephanie Ingram, Service Pro Trucking (SP Trucking), 1121 Indian Ridge Drive

Opal Estelle LLC, Live Oak Apts. of Denton, 2505 Stella St.

Dustin Mayfield, VerTex Commercial Real Estate, 1800 S. Loop 288, Suite 396-120

Dustin Mayfield, VerTex Commercial, 1800 S. Loop 288, Suite 396-120

Dustin Mayfield, Revolution Realty, 1800 S. Loop 288, Suite 396-120

Dustin Mayfield, Powerhouse Realty, 1800 S. Loop 288, Suite 396-120

John Oluwagbemiga, Overcomers’ Prayers Publishing Co., 1030 Dallas Drive

Tynesha Parks, Clean Outcome Services, 1332 Teasley Lane

Kathryn Ida Picek, Kat’s Cookie Craze, 1800 Jason Drive, Apt. 137

Elvis Quiles, Latinfellas Live Entertainment, 2212 Fort Worth Drive, Trailer 151

Janet W. Shelton, Building a Better Denton, TX, 4 Timbergreen Circle

Patrick Sherwood, NextGen Writing, 2007 Teasley Lane, #107

Nancy Dee Sturrock, Nancy Dee Photography, 42 Highview Circle

Yahshua Alexander Williams, Williams, Yahshua Alexander, 2100 Spencer Road, Apt. 3111

76207

Bernardo Duran, Builder Services, 4937 Stuart Road

Richard Davis, Neurotherapy Associates of Texas, 4232 N. Interstate 35

Charlotte McGovern, Busy Bee Pottery, 10109 Cypress St.

Tracy Lee Olson, Backporch Pottery by Tracy, 9300 Grandview Drive

Jerry R. Phillips, Accoustix Crossroads, 8804 Freeport Drive

Kaothar Sowemimo, Meedey Hair, 400 Ame Drive, Apt. 3331

Dennis Stewart, Texas Background Investigators, 8925 Gardenia Drive

Roxanne Walsh, Roxi Cares, 3325 Gardenview Circle

Michael Whitworth, MW General Contracting & Handyman Services, 3482 Springside Road

76208

AT Owner 17 LP, Providence Place I, 3500 Quail Creek Drive

AT Owner 18 LP, Providence Place II, 3500 Hudsonwood Drive

Arbor Lake Investments LLC, Arbor Lake Investments – Series A, 1610 Bonanza Lane

Jimmy Brown, QuikTrip #899, 3300 E. University Drive

Andrew Fisher, Prestigious Supply Co., 5300 Par Drive, Apt. 2223

Jeffrey Foster, PetDragon Creative, 1606 Bonanza Lane

Charles Freeman, Touch of Glitter, 4505 Eagle Path Road

Chris Ganter, Blue Star Holding Company, 5120 E. University Drive

Ellen Lou Kelley, Tri Party Improvements, 1212 N. Corinth St.

Pedro Saucedo Jr., Golazo Indoor Soccer League, 4732 Redbud Drive

Dawnea Smith, Lathers&Cream, 3601 Oceanview Drive

76210

Brandon Barnun, BlakesLawnCare, 3939 Teasley Lane, Lot 367

Jesus Barrientos, Metro Dallas Services, 3207 Brenton Drive

Andrea Bledsoe, Drea’s Dream Travels, 908 Greenbend Drive

Jimmy Brown, QuikTrip #911, 3701 S. Interstate 35

Michael Choate, L&S Group LLC DBA NextCloud Technology, 4251 FM2181, #230-141

D & M Pool Services LLC, Pool-Aid, 3602 Manchester Court

Roberick Delgado, A Touch of Stain, 2405 Miranda Place

David A. Marsh & Samantha L. Farmer, Random’s Transports, 3300 S. Garrison Road, #1315

Steve Holzwarth, Texas Real Estate Associates, 1644 Oak Ridge Drive

Steve Holzwarth, United Country – Texas Real Estate Associates, 1644 Oak Ridge Drive

Steve Holzwarth, Texas Real Estate Associates – Commercial, 1644 Oak Ridge Drive

Steve Holzwarth, Texas Real Estate Associates – Property Management, 1644 Oak Ridge Drive

Joel Jasso, Jasso Glass and Mirror, 9100 Teasley Lane, Trailer 70K

Julie Kastel, ArmadilloAttic, 3939 Teasley Lane, #161

Anthony S. Layne, Layne Insurance, 3833 Country Club Road

Suzi Manrique, Fluent, 4005 Andrew Ave.

Suzi Manrique, Design IQ, 4005 Andrew Ave.

Christy & Jonathan Monte-Rosa, Zulores Magazine, 3496 Riverview Drive

Jonathan Monte-Rosa, Streetpeepz, 3496 Riverview Drive

Daniel O’Flaherty, Next Door Productions, 3408 Hofstra Drive

Mario Owens, Squeaky Clean Softwash, 3832 Ridgemont Lane

Andrew Robinson, SemperFiCoffee LLC DBA Blue Canyon Coffee, 3213 Brampton Drive

SKT USV Holdings LLC, 2005 Del Mar, 2005 Del Mar Court

Elisha Stephens, Glorious Grace Designs, 2702 Skyview Drive

Zorria Thompson, Lip Lust, 2700 Colorado Blvd.

Lisa Weise Wood, Flamingo Bay Boutique, 2202 Woods Edge Court

Chanelle Woolridge, My Aura Skincare, 200 Thistle Ridge

Andres Yebra, FitPic, 102 Forestwood Drive

76226

Greg Vines, Delta Restoration Services of North Central DFW, 714 Skyline Drive

Richard Andrews, Andrews Printing, 6941 Broomsedge Drive

Sixth Gear Automotive LLC, Fifth Gear Automotive Argyle, 8955 U.S. Highway 377

Richard M. Dodson, Action Sign & Banner, 742 Seals Road

Richard M. Dodson, Argyle Signs, 742 Seals Road

Sandra B. Garoutte, The Details, 2000 Winthrop Hill

Karl H. Giles, KHG Sales & Marketing, 1716 Homestead Way

Go Edit Media, Go Edit Graphics, 1022 Cedar Creek Road

William Nathaniel Hayward, Northstar Tree Care, 220 Oak Ridge Lane

William Nathaniel Hayward, Watermark Service, 220 Oak Ridge Lane

Nathan King, King’s Texas Wallcoverings, 5000 Marble Falls Drive

Deanna McCray, Quora Healthcare, 208 Birdcall Lane

Patrick Owens, The Western Gypsy, 1404 Canary Lane

Mark Torres, Local Art Project, 503 FM407

76227

Sharon Anderson, Toss My Trash, 1031 FM2931, #917

Isailah Edwards Mervil & Brandon Balams, The Golden Glow Foundation, 9919 Birch Drive

Tieri Benge, 380 CBD American Shaman, 26744 E. University Drive, #400

Angela Claytor, Claytor Cleaning, 7600 E. U.S. Highway 380

Karolyne Sonely Martins & Karyne Sonely Felix, Sonely International Services, 1371 Bristol Lane

Harun Gatua, Good – Pro Cleaning Services, 120 Stanley Drive, #757

Seth Greenleaf, Local Lighthouse Construction, 924 Lighthouse Lane

Katasha Hardin, Hardin Beauty, 2412 Opaline Drive

Jose Roberto Sanchez Hernandez, Lizards Turf Service, 2901 Naylor Road

Veda Holt, Velvet Dreams, 1701 Jasmine Trail

Jason Ray Hutchinson, Crazy J Rays Smokehouse BBQ, 2885 Forest Hills Drive

Dana Jobe & Amanda Nelson, Poppy and Wool, 9939 Cherry Hill Lane

Zetria Kneeland, Quickie Cleaning, 1904 Morning Dove Drive

LOMAH Ventures LLC, Oak + Ivy Venue, 11858 FM428

Rafael Lopez, Do-It-4-You Home Improvement, 1124 Cottonseed St.

April Loyd, The Wet Hen Company, 4839 FM2931

John Marceau, Marceau Productions, 1013 Magnolia Blvd.

Jacob Martin, Subtle Roofing and Construction, 9009 Tumbleweed Drive

Kayce McDade, House of Forte Boutique, 9011 King Ranch Drive

Jason McKoy, Jason McKoy Inc., 1520 Augusta Drive

Kathryn Parrack, Risen Design, 117 Kruger Road

Jasmine Pollard, Tarbutter, 8732 Wagon Trail

Monica Soto, Soto Construction, 1331 Oakcrest Drive

Robert Vaughan, Roofing Reformation, 11450 U.S. Highway 380, Suite 130, #279

Kenneth Weger, Double J, 1003 Jerry St.

76249

Jason Bragg, JB Automotive Lift Repair, 10099 FM1173

Barbara Alyne Flores, Sassy’s Diseños by Alyne, 107 Palomino Lane

Sydney Michelle Hilgendorf, The Hilgendorf Group, 7428 FM1173

Mary Scharber, Raw Trends, 2154 Hillview Drive

76258

Juli Gibson, Western Praze, 522 E. Thomas St.

Diane Chilton Harper & Howard E. Harper Jr., Chilton-Harper Show Horses, 11547 Dane Road

Jessica Hinze, Jessica’s Broom Cleaning Services, 205 N. Prairie St.

Jerry Langford, Copper Top Stables, 10075 Horse Shoe Nail Road

Kaci O’Rourke, Pond Hill Performance Horses, 909 S. Washington St., Apt. 201

S. Lane Pierce, Loco Snow Texas, 334 S. College St.

Ric Sadler, Emergency Waste Temporary Transfer Solutions, 401 N. Washington St.

Jerry P. Sousa, Sousa Construction, 1875 E. Blackjack Road

76266

Joann York Baker, Texas Auto Towing Service, 727 S. Stemmons St., Suite 200

Jason Bobo, Bo-Tec, 9445 Brittany Hill Road

John Edge, Edge Drywall, 104 Palomino Drive

Randy & Michael Gentle, Gentle’s Oil and Tire, 504 Bolivar St.

Salvador Huizache, All Around Handyman, 8367 Travis Road

Mary Hunter, Behavior Explorer, 209 Walnut St.

Perla Lopez, AMJ Landscaping, 214 Southside Drive

Randy & Katie Martin, Martin Mechanical Heating and Air Conditioning, 1149 Serendipity Circle

Joab Torres, MJ Services, 8643 Houston Road

James Turbeville, Lonestar Rhino Football, 1002 Porter Place

