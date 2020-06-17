The following names were posted in May at the Denton County Clerk’s Office. 

75068

Melissa Martin-Shepherd, MS Brand Gifts, 3009 Morning Star Drive

Cynthia McWain, Magic to Make, 2453 Graystone Drive

Mark & Yojana Henderson, Henderson Trading, 2613 Annalea Lane

Andre Boles & Joby Baeza, Master Blends Barbershop, 1000 E. Eldorado Parkway, Suite 160

76201

Laythan & Nancy Stroud, Denton Dairy Queens, 2152 Savannah Trail

William DeBerry, William J. DeBerry DBA The Florist, 1425 Malone St.

Brenda Gonzalez Neaves, Max Mow, 326 E. McKinney St., Suite 303

Thomas Graham, Graham Agency, 1410 N. Elm St. Suite 100

76205

David Catalan, King David the Barber, 1100 Dallas Drive, Suite 120

Cathy Frazier, BizSource Marketing, 633 Londonderry Lane

Michael & Cordel Brown, Essex Woodworking, 2124 James St.

Jose De Jesus Padilla Ruiz, Fruteria Pa Ti 2, 518 Acme St., #103

76207

Lane Viaille, Lane VL Plumbing, 2223 Carriage Hill St.

Howard Karloff, Coffee Maker King, 201 Tripp Trail

76208

Roxane Clark, RocberrySoaps.com, 4719 Farris Road

Yasmin Hernandez Lopez, Estilo Morena, 2200 Lake Haven Lane

Eric Keyes, Eric Keyes Enterprises, 105 Steedman Road

Dick Webb, Trinity IT Services, 3025 N. Trinity Road

Aaron Cotton & I-Ching Chen, Ponkan English Connect, 3512 Monte Verde Way

Mary Smith, Chaos Free ADHD Coaching, 1415 Park Place

Warren & Jasmine Denton, Get Right Auto Sales, 5424 Dolores Place

76210

Douglas Lowe & Kristi Hymes, Urban Renue Co., 3406 Buena Vista Circle

James Talerico Jr., James J. Talerico Jr. DBA Greater Prairie Business Consulting

Sharon Braswell, VIP Brand Assist, 3408 Meadowview Drive

Thomas Cucina, Five Star Installation, 3211 Juneau Drive

Jonathan Rutman, Objective 52, 2011 Yellowstone Lane

Jerome Patten Sr., Emergency Maintenance Building Services, 5502 Green Ivy Road

Lamesha Collette Wilson, Emerald Candle Co., 201 Red Fox Lane

Julie Kaye Airheart, Airheart Realty Team, 1606 Wood Ridge Court

Eduardo Hernandez, Essential Apparel, 2707 Skyview Drive

Don Seligman, Metro Cleaning, 1717 Mallard Drive

Susan Wilhelm, SJW Creations, 2825 Weslayan Drive

Riley Crosek, 1n20 Home Services, 2602 Boulder Drive

76226

Hwy-Seong Lee, Bright Sun Cleaners, 100 Country Club Road Suite 110

Wayne & Sue Priddy, Argyle Concrete Pumping, 7655 Fort Worth Drive

David Bellinger, Professional and Physician Financial Associates, 820 Garland Drive

Connor Ryan McClain, North Texas Fence Restoration, 9320 Benbrook Lane

Jeff Schulz, Safeguard Asset Advisors, 6350 Prairie Brush Trail

Bradford Nicholson, BLN Notary Services, 4509 Remuda Lane

Elizabeth Anne Stephenson, Renew and Restore Home, 204 Oakmont Drive

Nina Cheryl McCauley, Nina’s Nails, 303 Collin St.

Jean-Paul Maurice Vignal, JP2 Consultants, 4101 Sonoma Drive

Ellen Tart, HunnyMade Marketing, 8521 Normandy Way

76227

Karla Patricia Fortunato, 1-2-3 Valet Trash & Services, 6109 Hightower St.

Byron Kilpatrick Linnear Sr., B-Rock Logistics, 1221 Caudle Lane

Bette Baer, Bette’s Kids and Me, 1816 Steppe Trail Drive

CaPrea Wheatley, Simple Lyfe Living, 1004 Shire Drive

Kari Schwartz, Shalom Private Academy, 9923 Wethers Field Circle

Roger Baer, RLB Consulting, 11450 U.S. Highway 380, Suites #130-435

Tabatha Polley, Town & Country Realtors Team, 806 S. U.S. Highway 377

Pamela Velez, Many Shades of Blue, 800 Broken Wheel Court

Luis & Pamela Velez, Viking Auto Glass, 800 Broken Wheel Court

Majak Marek, J.O.A.T Digital Marketing, 1031 FM2931, Apt. 1013

Rosia Minix, Busy Bees Children’s Academy, 404 Spring Hill Road

Tanisha Thomas, Thomas J, 9213 Blackstone Drive

Lytonya Johnson-Jones, Pretty on Purpose, 7000 E. Union Park Blvd.

Angela Hunt, Unbridled Personality, 701 Whitemarsh Drive

76249

Calvin Wayne Woolaver, Woolaver Properties, 4897 Knight Lane

Kasie Cater, Kasie’s Mobile Market, 1104 Spring Shower Drive

Chandler Coursey, Boujee Blonde, 204 White Wing Drive

Ross Sylvester, The Helpful Company, 8085 Jackson Road

Jane Longley, Beauty in His Image, 4646 Odneal Road

Adrian Jones, Longevity Chiropractic, 128 W. McCart St.

Lamberto Aguilera, Krum Auto Tint, 1200 McCart St., Suite 9

76258

Jill Dews, Mama Dews Children’s Boutique, 100 W. McKinney St.

Mark Frazer, Mark Frazer Agency, 1013 S. U.S. Highway 377

Humberto Puga Jimenez, Uncle Beto’s Mexican Restaurant, 100 S. U.S. Highway 377

Carrie Smith, Point Service Co., 701 E. Roewe St.

76266

Serento Himes, HPR Inc., 64 Heron Drive

Anna Flanagan, Texann’s Mobile Notary Service, 614 N. Second St.

Scott McNeely Hutchins, Maya Canyon Jewelry, 8415 Private Road 6630

Timothy Hendrix, TDH Services of North Texas, 10149 Field Lark Lane

