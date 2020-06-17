The following names were posted in May at the Denton County Clerk’s Office.
75068
Melissa Martin-Shepherd, MS Brand Gifts, 3009 Morning Star Drive
Cynthia McWain, Magic to Make, 2453 Graystone Drive
Mark & Yojana Henderson, Henderson Trading, 2613 Annalea Lane
Andre Boles & Joby Baeza, Master Blends Barbershop, 1000 E. Eldorado Parkway, Suite 160
76201
Laythan & Nancy Stroud, Denton Dairy Queens, 2152 Savannah Trail
William DeBerry, William J. DeBerry DBA The Florist, 1425 Malone St.
Brenda Gonzalez Neaves, Max Mow, 326 E. McKinney St., Suite 303
Thomas Graham, Graham Agency, 1410 N. Elm St. Suite 100
76205
David Catalan, King David the Barber, 1100 Dallas Drive, Suite 120
Cathy Frazier, BizSource Marketing, 633 Londonderry Lane
Michael & Cordel Brown, Essex Woodworking, 2124 James St.
Jose De Jesus Padilla Ruiz, Fruteria Pa Ti 2, 518 Acme St., #103
76207
Lane Viaille, Lane VL Plumbing, 2223 Carriage Hill St.
Howard Karloff, Coffee Maker King, 201 Tripp Trail
76208
Roxane Clark, RocberrySoaps.com, 4719 Farris Road
Yasmin Hernandez Lopez, Estilo Morena, 2200 Lake Haven Lane
Eric Keyes, Eric Keyes Enterprises, 105 Steedman Road
Dick Webb, Trinity IT Services, 3025 N. Trinity Road
Aaron Cotton & I-Ching Chen, Ponkan English Connect, 3512 Monte Verde Way
Mary Smith, Chaos Free ADHD Coaching, 1415 Park Place
Warren & Jasmine Denton, Get Right Auto Sales, 5424 Dolores Place
76210
Douglas Lowe & Kristi Hymes, Urban Renue Co., 3406 Buena Vista Circle
James Talerico Jr., James J. Talerico Jr. DBA Greater Prairie Business Consulting
Sharon Braswell, VIP Brand Assist, 3408 Meadowview Drive
Thomas Cucina, Five Star Installation, 3211 Juneau Drive
Jonathan Rutman, Objective 52, 2011 Yellowstone Lane
Jerome Patten Sr., Emergency Maintenance Building Services, 5502 Green Ivy Road
Lamesha Collette Wilson, Emerald Candle Co., 201 Red Fox Lane
Julie Kaye Airheart, Airheart Realty Team, 1606 Wood Ridge Court
Eduardo Hernandez, Essential Apparel, 2707 Skyview Drive
Don Seligman, Metro Cleaning, 1717 Mallard Drive
Susan Wilhelm, SJW Creations, 2825 Weslayan Drive
Riley Crosek, 1n20 Home Services, 2602 Boulder Drive
76226
Hwy-Seong Lee, Bright Sun Cleaners, 100 Country Club Road Suite 110
Wayne & Sue Priddy, Argyle Concrete Pumping, 7655 Fort Worth Drive
David Bellinger, Professional and Physician Financial Associates, 820 Garland Drive
Connor Ryan McClain, North Texas Fence Restoration, 9320 Benbrook Lane
Jeff Schulz, Safeguard Asset Advisors, 6350 Prairie Brush Trail
Bradford Nicholson, BLN Notary Services, 4509 Remuda Lane
Elizabeth Anne Stephenson, Renew and Restore Home, 204 Oakmont Drive
Nina Cheryl McCauley, Nina’s Nails, 303 Collin St.
Jean-Paul Maurice Vignal, JP2 Consultants, 4101 Sonoma Drive
Ellen Tart, HunnyMade Marketing, 8521 Normandy Way
76227
Karla Patricia Fortunato, 1-2-3 Valet Trash & Services, 6109 Hightower St.
Byron Kilpatrick Linnear Sr., B-Rock Logistics, 1221 Caudle Lane
Bette Baer, Bette’s Kids and Me, 1816 Steppe Trail Drive
CaPrea Wheatley, Simple Lyfe Living, 1004 Shire Drive
Kari Schwartz, Shalom Private Academy, 9923 Wethers Field Circle
Roger Baer, RLB Consulting, 11450 U.S. Highway 380, Suites #130-435
Tabatha Polley, Town & Country Realtors Team, 806 S. U.S. Highway 377
Pamela Velez, Many Shades of Blue, 800 Broken Wheel Court
Luis & Pamela Velez, Viking Auto Glass, 800 Broken Wheel Court
Majak Marek, J.O.A.T Digital Marketing, 1031 FM2931, Apt. 1013
Rosia Minix, Busy Bees Children’s Academy, 404 Spring Hill Road
Tanisha Thomas, Thomas J, 9213 Blackstone Drive
Lytonya Johnson-Jones, Pretty on Purpose, 7000 E. Union Park Blvd.
Angela Hunt, Unbridled Personality, 701 Whitemarsh Drive
76249
Calvin Wayne Woolaver, Woolaver Properties, 4897 Knight Lane
Kasie Cater, Kasie’s Mobile Market, 1104 Spring Shower Drive
Chandler Coursey, Boujee Blonde, 204 White Wing Drive
Ross Sylvester, The Helpful Company, 8085 Jackson Road
Jane Longley, Beauty in His Image, 4646 Odneal Road
Adrian Jones, Longevity Chiropractic, 128 W. McCart St.
Lamberto Aguilera, Krum Auto Tint, 1200 McCart St., Suite 9
76258
Jill Dews, Mama Dews Children’s Boutique, 100 W. McKinney St.
Mark Frazer, Mark Frazer Agency, 1013 S. U.S. Highway 377
Humberto Puga Jimenez, Uncle Beto’s Mexican Restaurant, 100 S. U.S. Highway 377
Carrie Smith, Point Service Co., 701 E. Roewe St.
76266
Serento Himes, HPR Inc., 64 Heron Drive
Anna Flanagan, Texann’s Mobile Notary Service, 614 N. Second St.
Scott McNeely Hutchins, Maya Canyon Jewelry, 8415 Private Road 6630
Timothy Hendrix, TDH Services of North Texas, 10149 Field Lark Lane