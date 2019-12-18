North Texas is capping off 2019 with a nice rebound in the real estate sector. Dallas-Fort Worth home sales rose 1% in November year-over-year, while pending home sales were about 5% higher. Median home prices rose 4% in November while average prices climbed 2.2%. The supply of North Texas homes fell to three months. Average days on market for a DFW home rose to 54 days.
That 117 basis-point decline in mortgage rates we saw in November helped to boost sales. The coming year could be a little more challenging without the easy rate comparisons. Area home prices which were inflated by the Federal Reserve’s intervention in the housing markets will still be there to digest.
Denton County saw home sales rise 3%, with pending sales which were roughly 15% higher. Median home prices in Denton County climbed 2.9% while average home prices swelled 4.4%. The supply of homes in Denton County dropped back to only 2.7 months in November, but average days on market jumped 9% to 60 days, compared to the 55 days it took last year. Even with super low rates, buyers are still a little reluctant to absorb elevated home prices. Affordability is still the critical component required to stimulate home sales.
As I have been explaining in recent months, the solid performance of the Denton County housing market has been primarily due to the new home sales market where builders have continued to shrink those average prices (and the lot sizes) to lure prospective buyers. That trend continued in November with pending sales of new construction in Denton County ripping higher by an amazing 45%. Apparently local builders were getting motivated to sell more homes and close out the year on a positive note. The median price of a new home sold in November in Denton County plunged 12.6% to $339,900, while the average price of a new Denton County home fell 8.2% to $385,118. New home prices peaked out in 2017 and have continued to trend lower.
Those lower new home prices help to explain the recent rebound in the housing market, but the big drop in mortgage rates remains the driving factor behind the second half improvement in sales this year. Lower rates have also helped existing homeowners to unload their properties at these elevated prices.
One would think the City of Denton would be benefiting from the Fed’s reflation mechanism in 2019, but home sales have actually stagnated in what is one of the nation’s fastest growing cities according to a recent study. Home sales fell 5% within the City of Denton last month, while sales of existing (pre-owned) homes fell 10%. The reason for the stagnation is simple. Existing home prices in Denton are still near record highs. Affordability has been a key to Denton’s growth in recent years. Without the affordability component, demand for Denton homes remains subdued.
Surprising as it may seem, the average price of a new home sold in the City of Denton during November was actually about $10,000 lower than the average price of an existing resale property. The average price per square foot was nearly identical at $132 per square foot. To sustain growth in the real estate sector, Denton needs more new home inventory. That inventory will likely arrive in spades on the southwest side of town when the master-planned developments of Cole Ranch and Hunter Ranch eventually break ground.
What should we expect next year? Well, that’s anyone’s guess. Realtor.com’s 2020 national housing forecast shows a 4.9% decline in sales for the DFW area with a slight 0.5% drop in prices. Senior economist, George Ratiu, provides an interesting picture of what to expect in the housing market next year. Ratiu also provides a stunningly naive view of monetary policy and the Federal Reserve along with it.
“While the bank’s two main objectives — stable employment and low inflation — remained on track in 2019, the rate cuts seemed aimed at walking a tightrope between maintaining US economic momentum amid a global economic moderation and placating investors’ expectations for growth,” Ratiu said.
Anyone who believes the Fed’s main objectives are stable employment and low inflation hasn’t been paying attention. Either that, or he/she is simply willing to parrot industry spin to drum up sales. Regardless, Ratiu should know better. While Jerome Powell has been busy doing the bidding of Donald Trump and primary dealer banks like JPMorgan, the bifurcation of the housing market has not slowed down. If anything, it has gotten worse. The longer the Fed prevents the markets from clearing, the longer it facilitates imbalances.
The rebound in the DFW housing market this year is a relatively simple story, at least if you have been paying attention. All it took was a complete capitulation from the Federal Reserve, along with three rate cuts and a massive year-end balance sheet expansion. The Fed has now added $336 billion to the balance sheet since the end of August. The Federal Reserve has also absorbed an amazing 90% of the Treasury issuance since August, monetizing a huge new pile of debt. This is essentially what has been happening in Japan for years on end.
With a massive liquidity injection coming at the end of the year to stabilize the overnight repo market, the Fed’s balance sheet could be back above $4.5 trillion by the end of January. That means the entire exercise of policy normalization attempted by the Federal Reserve will be completely undone in a matter of months, a testament to the Fed’s abject failure to truly regulate the financial system and the economy.
As we put a closing stamp on 2019 and the longest economic expansion in U.S. history, be mindful of the policies which were required to achieve it. The Denton area housing market has undoubtedly been affected by the Fed’s policy actions this year. A bountiful harvest of consequences could be in store in the years to come.