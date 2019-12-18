As Denton continues to change and grow, so does the local business landscape.
From new downtown hot spots with cool treats like Gnome Cones to losing a neighborhood grocery store when Brookshire’s closed, here are the top business stories of 2019.
Rayzor Ranch Town Center changes owner, direction
First proposed in 2006 as an upscale shopping destination, Rayzor Ranch Town Center is in the midst of its development.
With anchors like the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center and entertainment center Andy B’s, the development has a lot of the things that the city was promised when a former council approved economic incentives for the project. But it falls short of the dream, like having low-cost grocer WinCo Foods instead of a higher-end option some people dreamed of, like Whole Foods.
The project broke ground in 2015 under RED Development, which sold the property earlier this year.
Houston-based Fidelis Realty Partners bought the property in March and is now the manager and property developer. Fidelis had purchased Rayzor Ranch Marketplace, the development on the north side of West University Drive, in 2016.
The change in ownership means the development plan changed, too. In August, the new ownership addressed Denton City Council in both open and closed sessions and said that the original plan for a large, central town center was no longer in the works.
In February, a new agreement is scheduled to be reached between the city manager and Fidelis about the future of the commercial development.
Jupiter House reopens after devastating 2017 fire The iconic downtown coffee shop opened for business for the first time in a year and a half in May, debuting a new interior after the space was badly damaged in the December 2017 fire next door at Downtown Mini Mall.
“It’s amazing, it really is. It feels complete,” co-owner Joey Hawkins said on opening. “All Amy [Hawkins, his wife] and I did was build the place that we’ve always dreamed of building. We’ve been together 26 years.”
The shop is nearly unrecognizable from the shop’s previous layout, with owners being able to start from scratch to build the business of their dreams.
In the remodeling process, the couple were able to add a kitchen to accommodate a new food menu, add bathrooms and even a second floor that can hold 30 people and overlooks the downtown Denton Square.
This means the menu from their previous restaurant, Royal’s Bagels and Deli — including their famous cinnamon rolls — is available in the store. Plus all of the Jupiter House favorite coffee drinks, smoothies and baked goods like scones and cookies are back on the Square.
Other neighboring spots were able to open in 2019 as well. La Di Da boutique reopened under new ownership and Minifigs, Bricks and More opened in another commercial space that had to close due to fire damage.
New year meant new leadership
2019 was a big year for leadership change in Denton’s business community and brought fresh faces to important roles.
First, Kim Phillips resigned from her longtime post as the vice president of the Denton Convention & Visitors Bureau to go and lead the Texas Association of Convention and Visitor Bureaus. She had spent 16 years in her role in Denton, and she helped make Denton a tourist destination and create the Downtown Denton Welcome Center.
Mike Pistana was hired into the position in August, coming to Denton from Las Vegas where he worked in sales and marketing for hospitality and resort brands.
Then Erica Pangburn was named the president of the Denton Chamber of Commerce in February. She replaced Chuck Carpenter, who served in the position for 36 years before he formally retired at the close of 2018. Pangburn came to Denton after serving as the director of community engagement form the Abilene Chamber of Commerce.
In March, Caroline Booth, director of economic development for the City of Denton, died after she suffered consequences of heart failure. The 42-year-old had held the role since 2016 and was highly respected, and worked to manage tax incentive programs and recruit major employers to Denton.
Now, Jessica Rogers is in the role leading economic development for the city.
The year ended with Julie Glover retiring from her post as downtown economic development program director. For the past 20 years, she was seen as the go-to person to call about anything happening in downtown Denton from business openings and closures to knowing the ins and outs of every event possible. Her role is currently vacant.
Downtown Denton sees new era of businesses
Several new businesses have joined the downtown scene in 2019, adding new options to the most-visited area in the city.
Highlights include whimsical snow cone and dessert shop Gnome Cones open its second location right off the downtown Square with an Instagram-worthy entrance at 205 N. Elm St.
Lion & Crown Public House opened in May in one of the largest commercial spots on the Square. The business replaced the longtime Abbey Inn and the Abbey Underground at 101 W. Hickory St. However, the two-story restaurant, bar and venue struggled to maintain business and closed in September, four months after it opened.
Other new businesses include: The Green Botica, Vachelle’s on the Square, Miss Angeline’s and a newly relocated Layalina Mediterranean Restaurant and Lounge.
Denton loses another longtime grocer
Brookshire’s, a regional grocery chain, closed in late July in an underserved part of town. The location became a Brookshire’s in 2002, and was previously a Winn-Dixie.
The closure impacted several apartment communities. According to U.S. Department of Agriculture data, the surrounding area was considered a “level orange” food desert — the second of four rankings that score the accessibility to grocery stores for fresh food. This means most residents are more than half a mile from the nearest supermarket.
The closure means more and more residents can only access grocery stores by car or bus.