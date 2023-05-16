House for sale
Buy Now

Business leaders fear Texas' growing housing shortage could discourage residents from remaining in the state, threatening the Texas workforce. 

 DRC file photo

More than 100 business and thought leaders across the state signed a letter addressed to Texas legislators last week urging them to take legislative action to address the housing crisis.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

0
0
0
0
0