The Meat Up
Steve Riney, owner of The Meat Up at 529 Boliver St., has been dreaming up the restaurant concept for 15 years. 

Steve Riney has been in the restaurant business for 25 years, managing fine dining establishments across North Texas. As of last week, those experiences are informing his newest adventure in the food world — his own restaurant.

Unlike the restaurants Riney came up in, The Meat Up, his new downtown eatery, is as casual as they come. With local beer, burgers and tacos topping the menu, Riney sees it as a spot where Dentonites can play a game of cornhole on the lawn or meet up with friends for a beer after a long day.

"Smash burgers," brews and tacos top the menu at The Meat Up, a new casual restaurant at 529 Boliver St.
The Meat Up, a new casual restaurant at 529 Boliver St., features big-screen televisions and minimal decor. 
The Meat Up patio offers diners a shaded outdoor spot complete with tabletop games. 
"Smash burgers," brews and tacos top the menu at The Meat Up, a new casual restaurant at 529 Boliver St.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

