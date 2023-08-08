Rodeo Goat

Dallas burger bar Rodeo Goat will open a location off Interstate 35E in Denton next month.

 Courtesy photo/Rodeo Goat

Dallas burger and beer joint Rodeo Goat will open a Denton location at the former Catahoula’s Louisiana Kitchen space at Unicorn Lake next month.

More than 20 unique burgers top the menu alongside a large selection of domestic and imported craft brews, mostly from Texas. Popular burgers include the Chacha Oaxaca, a beef and chorizo patty with an avocado spread, pico de gallo and a fried egg, as well as the Sugar Burger, which features candied bacon, grilled peaches and caramelized onions. Vegan and turkey burgers are also up for order, as are a few salads and handmade milkshakes.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and agaudet@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags