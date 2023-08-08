Dallas burger and beer joint Rodeo Goat will open a Denton location at the former Catahoula’s Louisiana Kitchen space at Unicorn Lake next month.
More than 20 unique burgers top the menu alongside a large selection of domestic and imported craft brews, mostly from Texas. Popular burgers include the Chacha Oaxaca, a beef and chorizo patty with an avocado spread, pico de gallo and a fried egg, as well as the Sugar Burger, which features candied bacon, grilled peaches and caramelized onions. Vegan and turkey burgers are also up for order, as are a few salads and handmade milkshakes.
A handful of the burgers are even named for local celebrities, though who will make the Denton menu hasn’t been announced. The 6,000-square-foot dining and patio space at the upcoming Denton location will be pared down, like all of Rodeo Goat’s locations, co-founder Shannon Wynne says. The focus is on the food.
“It’s about flavor combinations and interesting ingredients, and the burgers are made with grass-fed beef, so it’s just a better burger,” Wynne said. “The design is very basic — it’s designed to kind of be like if you were at the rodeo and went back to where the animals are kept, that’s kind of the feel.”
Signature cocktails include the Fainting Goat crafted from Revolver Blood and Honey, vodka and orange juice, and the Moontang, which includes, among other things, Firefly Moonshine and Tang.
Wynne and co-creators Keith Schlabs and Larry Richardson have numerous beer- and food-centric concepts throughout Dallas-Fort Worth and the Southeast, including Meddlesome Moth, Miriam Cocina Latina and Rodeo Goat’s nine locations, to name just a few.
The Denton restaurant, at 3258 S. Interstate 35E at Wind River Lane, is expected to open in mid- to late September. For menus and additional information, visit www.rodeogoat.com.
