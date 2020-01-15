Dishonest and disgruntled employees are a threat to any employer’s business. One of the greatest threats posed by such employees is the misappropriation and use of an employer’s trade secrets. Although prior law governing this subject could be confusing and inconsistent, the Texas legislature took action and replaced it with statutory protection for employers by passing the Texas Uniform Trade Secrets Act (“Act” or “TUTSA”) and simplified this area of the law.
Under the act, the owner of a trade secret can sue another, including an employee, if: (1) the employer owned a trade secret; (2) the employee misappropriated the trade secret; and (3) the misappropriation caused damages, if the employer seeks them.
But what is a trade secret? Many believe the term involves some secret formula, like the recipe for Coca-Cola. While Coke’s secret formula is a trade secret, the term is much broader than that.
A trade secret includes any business information, including methods of operation, financial data, and lists of actual or potential customers and suppliers, that is valuable, or could be because it is not generally known by other persons who can benefit from the information; and reasonable efforts are made to keep the information secret.
As the definition suggests, to protect business information, the employer must show it made a reasonable effort under the circumstances to keep the information secret. The employer does not necessarily have to make extreme or expensive efforts to protect the information.
Instead, reasonable efforts may include encrypting data files, marking files as confidential, and limiting access to confidential information to certain employees. Entering into a confidentiality agreement with the employee is also an easy way to designate and protect confidential information, which is relatively inexpensive.
One caution should be made. Employers should be careful what they post on the internet and social media. For example, many employers will post a list of their best customers on their website to create credibility as to why someone should do business with them.
Almost certainly, the employer has compromised its right to protection by making public the “secret” identity of their best customers. In other words, it will be difficult to contend that an employee has misappropriated a trade secret when the employer posts its secrets online.
Assuming a trade secret exists, how can an employee misappropriate it? While still employed, some employees decide they want to create their own company and, without authorization, will start downloading customer lists, contact information, customer preferences, etc. to get a competitive head start when they open their new business.
Disgruntled former employees who are fired may disclose confidential information to competitors out of spite. Importantly, not only is the former employee potentially liable for misappropriation, but the person receiving the information can also be liable. In short, misappropriation can be established when the defendant acquires the trade secret and knows or has reason to know it was acquired through improper means (e.g., theft, bribery, misrepresentation, inducing another to breach a duty of secrecy, etc.).
So what remedies are available to the employer if a misappropriation occurs? The employer can recover damages caused by the misappropriation — for example, the value of the trade secret, lost profits, development costs, a reasonable royalty, and/or exemplary damages.
The employer can be awarded attorney’s fees if they prevail, provided, among other things, it is shown that the defendant willfully and maliciously misappropriated the trade secret.
Besides damages, the employer can also seek an injunction to prohibit actual or threatened misappropriation, provided the injunction does not prohibit the defendant from using general knowledge, skill, and experience they acquired during employment. It should also be noted that while the act preempts law that is inconsistent with its terms, the parties are free to contract the remedies available to them.
TUTSA has gone a long way to clarify the law on the misappropriation of trade secrets and the remedies available to employers who are injured by such misappropriation, making it more cost effective for employers to protect their important information.