COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on just about every aspect of our personal and business lives. Weddings and other events with non-refundable deposits have been canceled or postponed. Orders for restaurant food supplies, non-essential consumer goods and other items that were placed prior to the pandemic have been canceled because businesses have had to close their doors to their customers. But can a party under a contract refuse to perform because of a pandemic? Can that party assert it is absolved from any further obligations under a contract because it can no longer make a profit caused by decreased traffic flow? One might think that fairness dictates that the party should be released from his or her contract. After all, the pandemic was not their fault. The answers to these questions, however, are not uniform. The answers depend on the contracts the parties signed; and, certain legal defenses, including impossibility and/or impracticability of performance.
Good contracts often set out the parties’ rights and obligations when things do not go exactly as planned. One common term included in many contracts is a force majeure clause, sometimes referred to as an Acts of God clause. Force majeure clauses generally allow one or both parties the right to terminate the contract when extreme events outside the parties’ control occur. However, not all force majeure clauses are created equal. Some force majeure clauses are very expansive, while others are narrowly tailored. In narrowly tailored clauses, if the event creating impossibility of performance is not listed as a force majeure event, then the clause may not apply and the contract will be enforced as written, unless a different legal defense excuses performance. Other times the force majeure clause will end with catch-all language, such as “and any other cause not enumerated herein but which is beyond the reasonable control of the party whose performance is affected.” Unlike specifically listed events, a party seeking to avoid performance based upon catch-all language in a force majeure clause must show that the event was not foreseeable. Court’s are quick to point out that they will not re-write the parties’ contract, including the force majeure clause. Therefore, the language used is very important in analyzing each parties’ contractual obligations.
If a contract does not have a force majeure clause or its terms do not apply, the defenses of impossibility of performance and/or impracticability are potential alternative grounds to avoid performance. Performance is excused only if it is objectively, not subjectively, impossible to perform. Objective impossibility is if the thing cannot be done at all. For example, a wedding contract provides that the event shall take place on a certain date and that date is when a governmental order is in place prohibiting such an event because more than 10 persons will attend. Assuming there is no other language permitting postponement, it would be objectively impossible to comply because it would violate the law. Subjective impossibility is the party is unable to perform due wholly to the inability of the individual promisor. For example, a party’s financial inability to pay because they lost their customers due to the pandemic. The law often finds that even though that party is unable to pay, someone else could and, therefore, such subjective impossibility does not excuse performance.
The defense of impracticability of performance applies when all parties to a contract hold a basic (but unstated) assumption about performance that proves to be incorrect. A party’s obligation to comply with a contract is excused unless there is contractual language or other circumstances that require compliance. To rely upon the defense, a party must show it used reasonable efforts to overcome the obstacle to performance and in spite of those efforts performance is still impracticable. A party relying on the impracticality defense must show the event making performance impracticable was not foreseeable. Interestingly, Texas courts hold that a party’s compliance with a contract is not excused simply because events have made it more economically burdensome than originally anticipated. Thus, whether or not a party can avoid a contract claiming the economic downturn caused by COVID-19 will ultimately depend on the contract’s language and other circumstances unique to the parties’ business relationship.
Hopefully, you will not be the caught on either side of the dilemma of whether to enforce or avoid compliance of a contract. If you are, however, please contact a qualified lawyer immediately.