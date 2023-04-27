Eric Pulido & Cole Haley
Buy Now

Eric Pulido and Cole Haley pose inside of Barley & Board by the beer they brewed on site that will be offered to customers as part of Barley & Board’s Home Brewers League.

 Amber Gaudet/DRC

After three years of collecting dust, the electric Herms brewing system at Denton’s Barley & Board is once again churning out kegs — and some lucky garage brewers will be invited to craft beers of their own with it.

Launched in 2018, the Home Brewer’s League selected amateur brewers to spend the day creating a beer at Barley & Board which would be presented to the public during a small weekend celebration at the restaurant. Twelve locals got to put their spin on beer staples to create custom brews like a French Saison and a black IPA.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags