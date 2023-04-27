After three years of collecting dust, the electric Herms brewing system at Denton’s Barley & Board is once again churning out kegs — and some lucky garage brewers will be invited to craft beers of their own with it.
Launched in 2018, the Home Brewer’s League selected amateur brewers to spend the day creating a beer at Barley & Board which would be presented to the public during a small weekend celebration at the restaurant. Twelve locals got to put their spin on beer staples to create custom brews like a French Saison and a black IPA.
“We thought it would be a cool opportunity to embrace the community of people that love beer brewing or just love beer,” Barley & Board co-owner Eric Pulido said.
The league has been on pause during the pandemic, but now Pulido — with the help of friend and neighbor Cole Haley, who participated in the league’s premiere run — is gearing up to revive the endeavor. They’ll kick off the relaunch with the debut of a 3.7% old English ale this Saturday.
While the restaurant’s former head chef once facilitated the league, Pulido will likely head it up going forward, so the first brew is a chance to get to know the equipment and brewing process better.
Haley’s love of brewing goes back more than two decades. He was introduced to the craft as a teenager and, as a longtime friend of Pulido’s, was one of the first resources restaurant leadership turned to for insight on launching the league.
“I knew he brewed at home because I would run by his house and he’d have the brew going in his garage and say, ‘Come over and get a pint,’” Pulido said. “So, we kind of picked his brain just to know what we needed to purchase.”
The league works like this: After being selected to participate, brewers — novice or otherwise — chat with Barley & Board about the brew they have in mind and what ingredients they need, then plan to come spend a day at the restaurant to prepare the batch.
“You come together and brew the beer and spend the day talking, having a beer, maybe having a meal and then by the end of the day, you’re putting that beer in the fermenter and just waiting for that release,” Pulido said.
The beer is then released during a weekend celebration where samples are handed out to friends, family and diners. The single run, which produces about 31 gallons, is usually gone by the end of the weekend.
This weekend’s old English ale is the culmination of about a decade of mastery on Haley’s part. Served on nitro and featuring mild malt notes, the low-ABV ale is a tribute to the original working man’s pint, which was unobtrusive enough to be served with every meal.
“Americans love our uppers and downers … [so] we really have chased these high alcoholic beers that just kind of smash you in the face,” Haley said. “That’s not what this is at all.”
The beer’s unveiling is set for Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Barley & Board and is open to the public. Also opening soon will be applications on Barley & Board’s website to invite locals to the league — something the pair is looking forward to.
“It’s been great to reopen things and I think for this restaurant, this is one of the last pieces that we just hadn’t been able to, so I’m really excited to do that,” Pulido said.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.