Despite being one of the country’s classic pastimes, bowling and the venues focused on it have long been in recovery mode from the COVID-19 pandemic — but both appear to be well on the way to normalcy locally.
As it did with businesses of all forms, the pandemic brought a rollercoaster to Andy B’s Bowl Social. An indoor venue with bowling lanes as the main attraction, general manager Wade Carroll said Andy B’s has been through the ringer of ups and downs since it opened back up last May.
“At first, when people would come up, we were minimally staffed for minimal amounts of guests,” Carroll said. “Once we were able to open up our game room and bar area we saw good hype, but the mask mandate shot us back down between the people who didn’t want to wear the masks or people who didn’t quite feel comfortable. It was almost like a reset to when we were first allowed to open back up.”
Of Andy B’s 20 bowling lanes, only half could be seated at any given time due to distancing requirements. That changed last month, Carroll said, when the venue was able to increase its staffing levels to accommodate the increased interest it was getting.
“We had to try to get the staff in as quickly as possible because for the month of April, we would get up to four, five, six hour waits for bowling,” Carroll said. “We’re essentially back to normal, and if not, we’re definitely trending to be there shortly.”
The recovery rollercoaster, Carroll said, has been stressful and unpredictable — and included long hours for him and other employees. He took over as general manager about a month and a half before the shutdown, and with over a year now having passed, he said there’s been multiple changes to Andy B’s practices. Specifically, there’s been more attention placed on cleaning procedures to accommodate customers’ newfound eye for them.
“The world is a different place than it was a year and a half ago,” Carroll said. “Everyone does notice [cleanliness] quite a bit more. At the end of the day, we sell fun — it’s not that complicated for us to appease everyone.”
Denton resident Manal Fashi went to Andy B’s on Sunday for a date. She said that, though she only comes out to bowling venues about once a year, she’s excited to get out again after being cautious over the past year.
“I didn’t even know it was open, honestly,” Fashi said. “I probably would have come out with a mask if I needed to and I felt comfortable.”
Of course, Andy B’s isn’t Denton’s only bowling venue. Donato Gaxiola spent Father’s Day with his family and two children at University Lanes, one of his recent excursions as normalcy returns.
“I always enjoyed bowling with friends and this is their first time,” Gaxiola said. “We’re like, ‘Let’s try this, let’s try that.’ It’s just something fun to do.”