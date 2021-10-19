Metaphysical shop Bewitched Denton will move to a new space this weekend, gaining more than 1,000 extra square feet in a standalone building.
The shop will relocate to 529 Bryan St. on Sunday, moving from its current location at 1629 N. Elm St., which it has been sharing with Laser Loft. The move will allow Bewitched to bring in new inventory, offer tarot and other divination sessions almost daily from readers, and host workshops in-house. The new space offers 1,500 square feet for the shop’s collection of crystals, jewelry, tarot cards and other spiritual items, compared with the roughly 250-square-foot retail space in Laser Loft.
The move is necessary to keep up with volume, said co-owner Kasey Francis-Eusea, who runs the shop with her wife, Fara.
“We knew it [the current location] was a starter space for us, and we expected to move; we just didn’t realize we would need to do it so quickly,” Kasey Francis-Eusea said. “Oftentimes, we have lines of people waiting outside because we have to keep our capacity down. We wanted to move now so people weren’t waiting out in the cold.”
The couple is working with more local makers to bring their goods to Bewitched, looking to expand their offerings of crystals, books and candles.
The shop will be closed Sunday through Tuesday for the move, and will host a soft opening at its new location Wednesday, Oct. 27. Bewitched is planning for a grand reopening on Halloween from noon to 6 p.m., where it will offer tarot readings, face painting, free treats and more.
“We’re feeling so lucky and excited — we really have reached our goal of building a community,” Francis-Eusea said.
