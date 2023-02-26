Beth Marie’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream has a new Denton-inspired ice cream, North of Ordinary, which co-owner Ken Willis said has been selling out since its release.
The new flavor is inspired by the city of Denton and also celebrates the 25th anniversary of the shop.
The ice cream has a mixture of five unique flavors that represent Denton:
- A rum flavor base that represents "the fun music scene and bars."
- The cherries on the ice cream represent Denton’s annual Redbud Festival. Denton is known as the Redbud Capital of Texas.
- The pecans represent the pecan trees around downtown.
- The chocolate chips and butter brickle in the ice cream represent just being a little different from Dallas and Fort Worth.
- The fudge swirl in the ice cream is "like a hug, swirling and welcoming all."
“I think that's what the ice cream really represents, Denton,” Willis said. “There's a little bit of something for everybody, and I think that's what makes it stand out.”
Beth Marie’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream, at 117 W. Hickory St. on the Square, was opened by original owners Beth Marie and Randy Cox in November 1998. This year will mark 25 years since the business opened in Denton.
Beth Marie’s has over 100 flavors of ice cream, with about 48 to 64 flavors to choose from at the store as the menu changes seasonally.
Willis said City Manager Sara Hensley had asked why the shop doesn’t offer a Denton-based ice flavor.
The plans to make the ice cream in collaboration with the city of Denton occurred afterward. Willis, Hensley, co-owner Bob Moses and the store's area supervisor Margaret Rich hashed out the flavors they thought would best represent Denton.
It took about two weeks to make the flavor as they hammered out different flavors until they finally found the recipe they all liked.
The flavor was officially introduced to the shop's menu on Feb. 21. During a Denton City Council meeting, Willis and the staff gave samples to council members and city officials.
Willis said Hensley wanted to ensure the word was out before and after the announcement so they could be ready to serve the public.
“We did that, and we made sure it was made and out and ready to go,” Willis said. “We've had to keep remaking it because it's been selling so well.
Willis reflected on buying the shop from the original owners about 20 years ago and has seen prices for inventory increase throughout the years.
While inventory prices have increased, Willis credits the store's success to the community who continue to shop there and said he is lucky the staff they hire stay for the long term.
“So I've got a lot of long-term people that hang around and help make sure everything just keeps moving,” Willis said.
As for now, the original downtown Denton location is the only location to offer the flavor. Willis said he is thinking of adding the flavor to the other two shops — 2900 Wind River Lane, Suite 148, at Unicorn Lake, and 1020 W. Main St. in Carrollton.
Willis has experimented with flavors that come and go, but he expects North of Ordinary to stay on the menu.
“I kind of doubt this one's going to be one-and-done,” Willis said. “I think this one's sticking around based on its popularity.”
Get more business news in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.