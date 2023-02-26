Beth Marie’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream has a new Denton-inspired ice cream, North of Ordinary, which co-owner Ken Willis said has been selling out since its release.

The new flavor is inspired by the city of Denton and also celebrates the 25th anniversary of the shop.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags