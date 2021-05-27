Bellaire Residential Assisted Living and Memory Care is accepting reservations for residents as it nears the end of its first phase of completion.
The care facility hosted an event Tuesday afternoon to celebrate its grand opening. Two 10-bedroom buildings on the 1.8-acre lot are now open to the center's first few residents, and the homes will open at full capacity after Bellaire receives their license from the state. Each building can house up to 16 residents.
Bellaire offers holistic care, providing home amenities in private and semi-private rooms as well as alternative treatments like vibrational sound therapy, massage therapy and spa baths. Care is all-inclusive, and residents enjoy a home-like environment with a one-to-four caregiver ratio, owner Kimberly Truax said. Truax, who also founded Kind Companions, has over 28 years of experience in senior living care.
The second phase of the build, which will add two more homes of the same size, will begin when the first phase is 75% completed. The project broke ground in February 2020.