A new fine dining establishment is bringing Italian-Argentine flavor to North Texas.
Bella Maca, owned and operated by father and son team Walter Bandt IV and Walter Bandt V, is open in Pinnell Square at 1400 N. Corinth St. The upscale restaurant offers Italian-Argentine fusion inspired by the cuisine that came out of the post-World War II Italian migration to Argentina and chef Bandt V's cooking experiences in South America and Italy. Popular dishes on the menu include the poor man's steak, ragù and fettuccine Alfredo.
The restaurant seats 117 guests but is currently set up to serve about 85 to allow for social distancing amid COVID-19, Bandt V said. The restaurant has not had a grand opening yet with the pandemic but is open to the public for sit-down dining and takeout.