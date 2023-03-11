Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Low 47F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph..
Updated: March 11, 2023 @ 7:03 pm
Attendees check in for the beer crawl.
Two attendees look at a map of beer crawl locations.
A man samples Pegasus City Brewery beer at d20 Tavern.
The d20 Tavern gave out samples of Pegasus City Brewery beers.
A beer sample is poured.
Participants show off their green attire.
A crawl business employee pours samples of beer.
Erin Hilliard of Toasty Bros. Brewery offers samples of beer to attendees.
Toasty Brothers offers beer samples.
Leah Jordan and Erin Hilliard of Toasty Bros. Brewery offer samples of their beer inside Discover Denton. The brewery is scheduled to open in Denton in August.
Samples of Turning Point Beer were among the offerings.
Jon Paul Goytia, owner of Bedford based-Turning Point Beer, tells beer crawl attendees about the four beer sample options they can try outside The Bearded Monk.
Digital reporter
Locals walked to different businesses to taste different beers around Downtown Denton during the Denton Main Street Association’s 2nd Annual Shamrock Shuffle Beer Crawl event on Saturday evening.
Locals were able to get samples of beer in 19 total business stops featuring different beer selections from local breweries.
The event also featured live music at the square from Blue GrassFire, an acoustic band that plays traditional and original bluegrass music with harmonies.
Tasting times began from 2 to 5 p.m., and attendees who made six taste stops entered a raffle to win prizes outside at The Bearded Monk’s parking area.
Leah Jordan and Erin Hilliard of Toasty Bros. Brewery gave samples of their beer selection inside Discover Denton.
The samples they gave included the Rock Philosopher Undead ale and Earl the Orange Alien. The brewery is scheduled to open at 104 N. Bell Ave. in August.
Jon Paul Goytia, the owner of Bedford-based Turning Point Beer, gave attendees four beer sample options outside The Bearded Monk
Goytia said the most popular selection locals asked for was the Civility Manners Decorum, which has a flavor of ripe strawberries, sweet cherries, tangy tangerines, pineapple juice and guava nectar.
Kenneth Clevenger, manager at d20 Tavern, also gave samples of Pegasus City Brewery beers.
All ticket sales benefit the Denton Main Street Foundation, dedicated to preserving Downtown Denton.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.
