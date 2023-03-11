Locals walked to different businesses to taste different beers around Downtown Denton during the Denton Main Street Association’s 2nd Annual Shamrock Shuffle Beer Crawl event on Saturday evening. 

Locals were able to get samples of beer in 19 total business stops featuring different beer selections from local breweries.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

