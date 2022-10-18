Nobody ever thinks they will be in an accident. Yet, nearly 500,000 car accidents happen each year in Texas alone. In fact, according to the Texas Department of Transportation, a car accident occurs every one minute and seven seconds, and a person is injured every 2 minutes and 34 seconds.

Texas requires a driver to have at least $30,000 of insurance coverage for injuries per person up to a total of $60,000.00 per accident plus $25,000 of coverage for property damage. For some, that seems like a lot. Unfortunately, it is not. The cost of an ambulance ride and just one visit to the ER can result in thousands of dollars of medical expenses, not to mention post-crash physical therapy and surgeries. Furthermore, the average car price is at an all-time high of almost $46,000 — nearly twice the minimum insurance limits. What is even more concerning is that it is estimated that 1 in 5 vehicles on Texas roads is uninsured.

BRIAN T. CARTWRIGHT is a shareholder at Alagood Cartwright Burke PC. This article is for informational purposes and not intended as legal advice.

