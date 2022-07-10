The relentless summer heat didn’t stop the Denton community from trying a variety of barbecue flavors and meats during the fifth annual BBQ, Beats and Brews in downtown Denton on Sunday afternoon.
For a $15 ticket, locals tasted a selection of different meats from 940's Kitchen & Cocktails, Come and Taste It, Graffiti Pizza and Miss Angeline's during the event in Beer Alley — between the Bearded Monk and Denton County Brewing Co. The admission fee went to support Serve Denton, which partners with nonprofits to help make their services more accessible for people in need.
Locals got red tickets and used them to vote for their favorite barbecue in the competition. Judges then counted the tickets and selected the winner at the end. Two secret judges from the barbecue industry also went through and tasted the meats from the participants.
“We can always just drink and have fun or eat and have fun in this town,” said Ben Esely, owner of The Bearded Monk, “or we can do something a little more important. We can have a great time, and we can also help change the town."
Greg Fachner, owner of Come and Taste It, served brisket, beans and a little bit of sausage during the event.
“The beans were a hit; they’re all gone now,” he said near the end of the event. “I did two briskets, and I'm almost out of that too.”
Fachner is in the process of building a food truck and is hoping he can get it running in about two months to serve the Denton area.
Anthony Morel, the owner of Graffiti Pasta, served roasted chicken and roasted garlic aioli during the competition.
“We're not a barbecue place, but these guys [the other participants] are really crushing it,” Morel said.
Desmond Moore of Miss Angeline's said the theme of their meat was "barbecue for breakfast" — making their meats taste like bacon and pancakes. Moore, who was happy to get votes, said the feedback from locals was great.
Scott White, kitchen manager for 940's Kitchen & Cocktails, served apple pie pork belly during the event.
“It’s for charity, and people get to eat good food and support something really awesome,” White said.
Despite the heat — Sunday reached a high of 104, recorded at Denton Enterprise Airport — Esely said the turnout was a success. He said most people went inside the brewery to eat and cool down from the heat.
Esely then announced the winners of the two awards, fan favorite meat and best meat of Denton. The crowd cheered as Miss Angeline's won fan favorite, while Come and Taste It won the best meat award.