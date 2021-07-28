DALLAS — Baylor Scott & White Health, the largest nonprofit hospital system in Texas, will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as surges in the delta variant raise health risks statewide, the company said Wednesday.
Baylor has 40,386 full-time employees in North and Central Texas, and workers must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1. The company said about 71% of employees have been vaccinated.
Baylor’s policy also extends to all providers on the medical staff, volunteers, students, vendors and contractors — “tens of thousands” of additional people, a spokeswoman said.
In Denton, the system’s facilities include Baylor Surgicare at Denton and Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital.
With the move, Baylor becomes the latest of over 70 health care providers to adopt such a policy since Houston Methodist announced a mandate four months ago, according to Becker’s Hospital Review. They include the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota; Mass General Brigham in Boston; University of California Health; and the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The more easily transmitted delta variant has been driving up COVID cases and hospitalizations, especially in parts of the country with low vaccination rates.
“This is real, this is killing people, and the price we pay is measured in lost lives,” said Dr. Alejandro “Alex” Arroliga, Baylor’s chief medical officer. “That’s why we have such urgency.”
On July 19, Baylor suspended elective surgery at its flagship hospital in Temple because of a big increase in COVID patients requiring hospitalization. The facility continues to provide emergency and urgent care, along with outpatient services completed the same day. But Baylor said it’s still rescheduling elective procedures that require an overnight stay.
The company has not taken similar action at over 50 other hospitals in Texas — at least not yet, Arroliga said.
“I’m afraid that if you follow the trajectory of the increasing number of cases, it may be necessary” to do the same in other locales, including Dallas-Fort Worth, he said. “We have a staff that’s already stretched and tired, and if we get too many cases in a short time, it’s like having a traffic jam.”
The solution is plain to see: Increase the uptake of vaccinations. That not only applies to certain workplaces, such as hospitals and other health care providers, but to the general population as well.
“Most of the counties in Texas right now have either a substantial or high transmission rate,” Arroliga said. “So we better be concerned because we will have a surge [in cases]. And the reason? Because a substantial portion of the population is not vaccinated.”
In Bell County, which includes Baylor Scott & White’s hospital in Temple, just 33% of those 12 and over were fully vaccinated through July 27, according to data from Texas Health and Human Services.
That’s far lower than the U.S. vaccination rate of 57.6% for the same population and 52.2% for those 12 and older statewide.
Meanwhile, UT Southwestern Medical Center said the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in North Texas is expected to increase sharply over the next several weeks. In a report updated July 21, UT Southwestern said hospital volumes had risen 89% in the previous two weeks.
At the current pace of vaccinations, its model projects that by October, COVID-19 hospitalizations will approach the levels seen in the first months of the year. That would be substantially higher than hospitalizations during the surge last summer — a threat that helped push Baylor to act now.
“With rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts due to the highly contagious delta variant and the start of the flu season fast approaching, we believe now is the right time to take the next step in achieving a fully vaccinated workforce,” Baylor Scott & White said in a statement. “The delta variant is the most contagious and dangerous strain we have seen to date, leading to exponentially increasing rates of severe illness and hospitalization. The overwhelming majority of these cases are among the unvaccinated.”
Every day, more health providers are adding vaccine requirements. On Monday nearly 60 medical organizations, including the American Medical Association, American Nurses Association and the American Academy of Family Physicians, called for a mandate for all health care workers.
They even urged other industries to be more aggressive: “We hope all other employers across the country will follow our lead and implement effective policies to encourage vaccination,” the statement said. “The health and safety of U.S. workers, families, communities and the nation depend on it.”
Texas Health Resources, which has the largest hospital market share in DFW and operates Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton, does not currently mandate vaccinations for employees. While the system is a “staunch advocate of vaccinations,” said spokesman Andy Wilson, it wouldn’t comment on whether the delta variant would affect current policies. Wilson said about 70% of Texas Health employees are fully vaccinated.
Medical City Healthcare, which also has a hospital in Denton, is “strongly encouraging vaccination” but not requiring it. In a statement, Medical City said its hospitals follow federal guidance for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals in its facilities, including universal masking.